The Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) comes with a solid set of ports. Similar to a lot of the best laptops, you get two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, along with a headphone jack. What's missing, though, is an SD card reader and HDMI. This means you'll need a dock or a dongle if you're planning to connect your new Windows convertible to a display or transfer files off a camera or a device that uses SD cards.

There are a lot of docks that you can buy that'll add these ports and some more. Since the Yoga 9i (2023) has Thunderbolt, you can spend a little extra money and invest in a quality Thunderbolt dock from CalDigit that'll get you up to 18 different ports. You also can consider buying a cheaper USB-C dock that doesn't have Thunderbolt, but still adds ports like HDMI, VGA, USB-A, or even Ethernet to your Yoga 9i. A simple dongle will also do the trick, adding in ports, and being quite portable for use on the go when you're not at your desk. Check out our favorite picks below.

Lenovo ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 Dock Editor's Choice $272 $339 Save $67 This is the best dock you can buy for the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023). it's a Thunderbolt dock from Lenovo. The docking station can power a single 8K monitor at 30 Hz or four 4K monitors at 60 Hz. You also get extra ports like 4 USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and an Ethernet port. $272 at Lenovo

Anker 341 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Best Value If you don't have over $100 to spend on a Thunderbolt dock for your Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023), this Anker USB-C hub will do the trick for you. It's usually under $35 and adds support for a 4K monitor at 30Hz, SD card connectivity, USB-A, and pass-through charging. $35 at Amazon $35 at Anker

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock Premium Pick If you want a premium Thunderbolt 4 dock for your Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) and don't mind the high price, this one from CalDigit is the one to buy. This docking station has 18 ports total and gets you Yhunderbolt downstream ports, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A, and super-fast 2.5Gb Ethernet. The dock is made of metal, too. $400 at Amazon

Kensington Triple-Display USB-C Docking Station SD4839P For connecting to displays If you just want to connect multiple displays to your Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) this is the dock for you. It supports 85W of power delivery and has HDMI and DisplayPort. You also get a ton of USB-C ports on the front, plus some extra USB-A ports on the back, and Ethernet. $219 at Lenovo

Baseus 17-in-1 Dock USB-C dock with tons of ports This docking station from Baseus isn't Thunderbolt certified, so it's a lot cheaper in price. It still works with the Yoga 9i (2023) via USB-C, though, and will get you 16 ports total. Example ports include USB-A, HDMI, SD card readers, and Ethernet. $99 at Amazon

Tobenone USB-C Stand Dock Best Stand + Dock If you're planning to use Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) while the lid is closed and the laptop is docked, then this is the solution for you. This is a laptop docking station that has ports on the side, and a padded area to house your laptop. Ports onboard include USB-A, card readers, a headphone jack, and even dual HDMI. $120 at Amazon

Those are all the docks we can think of for the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023.) If you want the best dock, then you'll want to buy Lenovo's official ThinkPad Universal Thunderbolt 4 dock, as it can power four monitors, while also adding extra ports to your Yoga 9i. For a more premium option, the CalDigit TS4 offers 18 ports total including the SD card readers that the Lenovo dock lacks, but at a much higher price. If those are out of budget, nothing is wrong with a standard dongle like the Anker 314 that just adds the necessary ports like HDMI and SD card readers. There's also a simple USB-C Baseus dock, which strips out the Thunderbolt speeds but will get up to 17 different ports for much cheaper.

That's all we have to say about docking stations, but if you want to buy the Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) you can check it out with the link below. If you're on the fence about buying it, there are other great Lenovo laptops that you can check out, too.