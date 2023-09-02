The LG Gram Style is one of the most beautiful laptops on the market today. If you've used it, you've most likely been transfixed by the gorgeous chassis, stunning OLED display, and unique touchpad. It is so lightweight that it's barely over two pounds. It became available back in March and there are two versions of it: a 14-inch model and a 16-inch one. There's a lot you can do with this, but adding more ports will make any of the best laptops that much better. If you're looking for the best docking station to get more out of your LG Gram Style while you're at home, we're here to help. See our picks below.

You'll want to add some USB-A ports for your LG Gram Style and this docking station from Kensington gives you plenty. It offers six USB-A 3.1 ports, two on the front and four on the back. It also comes with a 3m USB-B to USB-A cable. You can hook up dual 4K monitors with this hub.

Giving you a more ergonomic look at your work, this Satechi Dual Dock Stand elevates your laptop by allowing you to sit your computer on top of it. It also gives you a GB Ethernet port, two HDMI ports, two USB-C ports, and a power delivery port.

Bring the power of the j5create USB-C mini dock with you wherever you need it to go. You can add a 4K display or two 2K displays with this docking station. You'll get two HDMI and two USB-C ports to utilize and it can run a GB Ethernal cable as well. It weighs only four ounces.

The Dell D3100 supports up to three monitors at once, one Ultra HD 4K and two Full HD. It supports three USB 3.0 ports and two USB 2.0 connections. You'll be able to update your resolution for your external monitors and you can charge via USB.

Save some money with this Amazon Basics 4 port USB Hub. It is incredibly compact, measuring only 3.57 inches in length. It plugs into a USB-A port and extends your abilities with four USB 3.0 ports. It comes with a 5V power adapter as well.

For a solid price, the Anker 563 gives you 11 ports in one device. You'll be able to use three USB-A ports, a USB-C port, a microSD card reader, an SD card reader, an HDMI, a DisplayPort, and more. It weighs less than five ounces, making it simple to transport.

If you want ports, this has the ones you need. The CalDigit TS4 has 18 ports, including three Thunderbolt 4, five USB-A, three USB-C, and more. You'll enjoy 2.5Gb Ethernet and this will charge your LG Gram Style with a 98W charger. It's also super sleek to look at.

This Plugable Thunderbolt 4 docking station gives you 16 ports to utilize, expanding any laptop's reach. You can support up to four monitors with this and boost speeds with a 2.5Gb Ethernet port. There are two HDMI ports, something the LG Gram Style lacks. It can also charge up to 100W.

Why you'll want a docking station for the LG Gram Style

The LG Gram style gives you a lot of functionality in a beautifully-designed laptop. But you can also get more out of any machine. If you're looking to expand your port options, the Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 is a great choice because of all the ports it'll give you, including the Thunderbolt ports and the HDMI ports. If you want something that's easy to carry, the j5create Mini Dock is less than four ounces and offers four ports.

The CalDigit TS4 is our premium pick because it's as stunning to look at as the OLED display of the LG Gram Style. For those looking to save some money on their hub, the Amazon Basics 4 port hub is a smart, budget-friendly pick. All of these docking stations will enhance your experience with the laptop and make getting work done, streaming, or surfing the web an easier and more expansive experience. For more docking stations that work with LG laptops, check out our picks for the best docking stations for the LG Gram SuperSlim.