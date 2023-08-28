LG's Gram laptops are best known for their lightweight designs that allow for maximum portability, and the LG Gram SuperSlim (2023) is easily one of the thinnest laptops the company has ever made. The latest iteration of the LG Gram SuperSlim boasts a vibrant OLED screen with a fast Intel Core i7-1360P processor, combining great visuals with high performance.
Sadly, it has a noticeable lack of ports, as you only get two Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C) ports and a USB Type-C connection. While you can use adapters to attach external displays or use a LAN connection, it’s a great idea to invest in a docking station that allows you to use all your peripheral devices with the laptop. From portable USB hubs to premium 20-in-1 docks, here are eight of our favorite docking stations for the latest LG Gram Superslim, one of the most lightweight laptops on the market.
Baseus 17-in-1 docking stationBest overall
WAVLINK Enterprise-Level Universal Docking StationMaximum ports
Anker 675 USB-C Docking StationErgonomic design
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 DockThunderbolt 4 dock
Plugable USB-C 7-in-1 HubPortable pick
The Baseus Docking Station compensates for the lack of ports on the LG Gram SuperSlim by providing you with 18 connections to plug in all your favorite peripherals. In addition to five USB Type-A and two Type-C ports, it can read SD and TF cards and allows you to connect to LAN networks with an RJ45 port. With two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, and a VGA connection, Baseus’ dock is compatible with a wide range of external monitors, and it even includes a 3.5mm audio port.
True to its name, the WAVLINK Enterprise-Level Universal Docking Station is the ideal choice for professionals who need the highest number of ports to make the most of their LG Gram SuperSlim laptop. This 20-in-1 dock includes an RJ45 Ethernet port, a headphone/microphone jack, a USB Type-C connection, and three USB Type-A ports. It also comes with inbuilt SD and microSD card readers and allows you to connect multiple monitors by providing four DisplayPort and four HDMI connections.
If you want to increase the number of ports on your LG Gram SuperSlim without cluttering your desk with extra wires, you should definitely go for the Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station. Besides supporting wireless charging for your smartphones, the Anker 675’s unconventional design allows it to double as a monitor stand. Ports-wise, you get an HDMI socket, an audio jack, an Ethernet port, three USB Type-A connections, a USB Type-C port, and SD/microSD card slots.
In contrast to ordinary USB-C docking stations, CalDigit’s TS4 Dock leverages the higher bandwidth and superior power delivery of the ThunderBolt 4 interface to improve the overall performance of all your plugged-in peripherals. It provides three audio jacks, an RJ45 connection, SD/microSD card slots, five USB Type-C ports, and four USB Type-A connections. While it lacks a dedicated HDMI port, you can add a single 8K or dual 6K display through the DisplayPort 1.4 connection.
Plugable's 7-in-1 dock makes up for its lack of port variety with a small form factor that's portable enough for most travelers. It provides an Ethernet port, two HDMI connections, an SD card slot, a USB Type-A, and a Type-C port. This mini docking station doesn’t come with audio jacks, so you’ll have to look elsewhere if you want to use a headset with your LG Gram SuperSlim (2023).
Anker’s 575 docking station comes with an 85W laptop charger and an 18W fast charging port, allowing you to easily charge the LG Gram SuperSlim alongside your favorite smartphone. Apart from an audio jack and built-in SD/microSD card readers, this versatile 13-in-1 dock includes three USB Type-A and two Type-C connections. On the back side, you’ll find a DisplayPort and two HDMI ports next to an audio jack.
Plugable USB-C 4K Triple Display Docking StationFor triple monitor setups
Featuring three HDMI and three DisplayPort connections, the Plugable 4K USB-C Docking Station is perfect for users who want to use their LG Gram SuperSlim with triple monitor setups. This dock also has a decent number of ports, including an SD card slot, an Ethernet port, a USB Type-C connection, four USB Type-A ports, and separate headphone and microphone jacks.
Cakitte Laptop Docking StationBudget pick$35 $40 Save $5
If you don’t wish to break the bank over a docking station, Cakitte’s 9-in-1 hub is the best way to increase the number of ports on your LG Gram SuperSlim (2023). The dock includes three USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C connection, an RJ45 Ethernet port, two HDMI connections, and SD and microSD card slots. Sadly, the affordable Cakitte Laptop Docking Station lacks a dedicated audio jack.
The best docking stations for LG Gram SuperSlim (2023): Summary
These docking stations can improve the productivity of your LG Gram SuperSlim (2023). Each dock has its own specialty, so the best docking station depends on your specific needs. For the average user, the compact Baseus Docking Station is easily the perfect choice as it offers a respectable set of 17 ports and even allows you to connect a high-resolution 8K monitor to your laptop.
If you want the maximum number of ports for your LG Gram SuperSlim, you should consider picking up the Wavlink Enterprise-Level Universal Docking Station. This heavy-duty dock has 20 ports and is capable of supplying 100W of power to charge the laptop while you use it.
Otherwise, the Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station is a solid option if you want an ergonomic dock that doubles as a monitor stand. Its 12 port setup can easily handle most professional workloads, and you can use its Qi pad to wirelessly charge your smartphone.
LG Gram SuperSlim
The LG Gram SuperSlim is one of LG's newest laptops. It's also their thinnest laptop available, coming in at a mere 0.43~0.49 inches in thickness. Yet the laptop still has an OLED screen, and 13th-generation Intel P-series CPUs.