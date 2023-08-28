LG's Gram laptops are best known for their lightweight designs that allow for maximum portability, and the LG Gram SuperSlim (2023) is easily one of the thinnest laptops the company has ever made. The latest iteration of the LG Gram SuperSlim boasts a vibrant OLED screen with a fast Intel Core i7-1360P processor, combining great visuals with high performance.

Sadly, it has a noticeable lack of ports, as you only get two Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C) ports and a USB Type-C connection. While you can use adapters to attach external displays or use a LAN connection, it’s a great idea to invest in a docking station that allows you to use all your peripheral devices with the laptop. From portable USB hubs to premium 20-in-1 docks, here are eight of our favorite docking stations for the latest LG Gram Superslim, one of the most lightweight laptops on the market.