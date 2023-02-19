The Mac Mini (M2, 2023) already has a great selection of ports as is for an Apple Mac product. You'll get Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, and USB-A plus a headphone jack. But if you want to go beyond that, or don't want to go digging at the rear of your Mac Mini to connect your favorite peripherals, a dock will be a great purchase. You'll be able to spend more time in macOS Ventura and worry less about looking where to plug in a device to your Mac.

We've collected six of our favorite docking stations for the Mac Mini M2 2023 model. There are docking stations that integrate with the design of your Mac Mini and will sit under it, and then there are other docks that simply plug into the Thunderbolt port on your Mac. Of course, a standard dongle can get you extra ports, too. Just plug the dongle into one of the Thunderbolt ports, route the cable along the side, and place your dongle at the top for an efficient look. Whatever your needs might be, check them out in the list below.

Satechi Type-C Stand & Hub with SSD for Mac Mini Editor's Choice The Satechi Type-C Stand & Hub with SSD Enclosure for the Mac Mini is the top dock you'd want to consider for your Mac Mini. It can sit directly under your Mac Mini to add SD Card and MicroSD card slots, as well as USB-A. There's also a slot for a secondary SSD or HDD, too. $80 at Amazon

OWC Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock Premium Pick This is not really as much a dock as it is a dongle for your Mac Mini. You can slot the Thunderbolt 3 cable into the back of your Mac Mini and place this at the top for extra ports like USB-A. More importantly, though, since this is a Thunderbolt-certified product, you'll get the fastest data transfer speeds with it over those USB-A ports. $129 at Amazon

Anker 341 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Best Value This might not be a docking solution for the Mac Mini, as it's just a dongle. But since it has an integrated USB-C cable, you can plug it at the back of your Mac Mini and then rest it on the top to enjoy extra USB-A ports, and some SD card readers. $35 at Amazon $35 at Anker

AGPTEK USB-C Hub for Mac Mini Best slim dock The AGPTEK USB-C Docking station for Mac Mini does what it suggests. It's a super slim docking station for the Mac Mini with an enclosure for a hard drive or SSD at the bottom. Compared to others on our list, it has a slimmer profile and comes in Space Gray or the standard Silver. You'll get 7 ports total with it. $68 at Amazon

Tobenone USB-C Docking Station for Mac Best universal docking station The Tobone USB-C Docking station for Mac is a more premium docking solution for the Mac Mini. It is a universal docking station with 2 HDMI ports, VGA, 2x USB-C, 4x USB-A 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet Port, SD/TF card slot, 3.5 mm Audio In & Out, and a 60W power supply. $170 at Amazon

Vaydeer Mac Mini Stand Best stand + dock This docking solution for the Mac Mini doubles as a stand. You can slot your Mac Mini into the top of this stand, and still access the ports on the top. You'll also get additional ports on the bottom of this stand like USB-A, USB-C, a headphone jack, and SD and MicroSD card slots. $60 at Amazon

Those are all the docking stations we recommend for the Mac Mini (M2, 2023). As you can tell, there are a lot of specialty docks for the Mac Mini that integrate with its design for a super clean look. It's why we suggest you buy a dock like the Satechi Type-C Stand & Hub with SSD for Mac Mini. Alternatively, a basic docking station like the Tobenone USB-C Docking Station for Mac is still good, since it's a universal docking station that works with other devices like MacBooks or Windows laptops, too. For a more simple solution, you can go with my daily dock for my Mac, the Anker 341 7-in-1 USB-C Hub. It extends ports to the front of your Mac and sits nicely on top of it. We hope that you found the Mac Mini dock that was right for you!