Apple has just refreshed its MacBook Pro line for the second time in 2023, upgrading to the M3 family of processors with a significantly more powerful GPU and faster performance overall. For Apple fans, it's an exciting announcement, bringing more power than ever to some of the best Macs ever. That kind of power means it's easy to power a high-end workstation with things like dual displays and multiple accessories.

To help you power that workstation, though, you'll want a docking station to handle all the connections to your peripherals. After all, while the MacBook Pro has a solid supply of ports, it's not super impressive in terms of connectivity, and nothing has really changed from the previous model. As such, we've rounded up some great docking stations to expand those connectivity options on the MacBook Pro (M3).