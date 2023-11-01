Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Apple has just refreshed its MacBook Pro line for the second time in 2023, upgrading to the M3 family of processors with a significantly more powerful GPU and faster performance overall. For Apple fans, it's an exciting announcement, bringing more power than ever to some of the best Macs ever. That kind of power means it's easy to power a high-end workstation with things like dual displays and multiple accessories.

To help you power that workstation, though, you'll want a docking station to handle all the connections to your peripherals. After all, while the MacBook Pro has a solid supply of ports, it's not super impressive in terms of connectivity, and nothing has really changed from the previous model. As such, we've rounded up some great docking stations to expand those connectivity options on the MacBook Pro (M3).

  • plugable quad display thunderbolt 4 docking station
    Source: Plugable
    Plugable TBT4-UDZ Quad Display Dock
    Editor's choice

    The Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt Dock (TBT4-UDZ) is easily one of the best docks you can get, and it's excellent value, too. It has four display outputs (though only two are supported at a time), five USB Type-A ports, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, SD card readers, and USB-C, all in a sleek design for a reasonable price.

    $299 at Amazon
  • CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Source: CalDigit 
    CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Premium pick

    If you have the money to spend, it's hard to do much better than the CalDigit TS4. It comes with a whopping 18 ports, including downstream Thunderbolt, super-fast Ethernet, SD card readers, USB Type-A and Type-C, and even DisplayPort. There are tons of options here for anything you need, though the price is a bit steep.

    $400 at Amazon
  • 03 Project
    UtechSmart 12-in-1 USB-C Docking Station
    Best value

    If you want a great docking station without spending over $100, this Utechsmart option is a great choice. It's affordable, yet it still gives you two HDMI outputs (plus VGA), gigabit Ethernet, and a lot of USB Type-A ports for any peripherals you might want. It also includes both full-size and microSD card readers.

    $90 at Amazon
  • Plugable USB-C Triple 4K Display Docking Station
    Plugable USB-C 4K Triple Display Docking Station
    Triple-monitor setup

    Now that the 14-inch MacBook Pro starts with a standard M3 chip, it supports only one external display in the base model. However, using this Plugable dock, you can use up to three 4K displays via HDMI or DisplayPort on any Mac model. Plus, it has plenty of USB ports, an SD card reader, and gigabit Ethernet.

    $279 at Amazon
  • OWC 11-Port Thunderbolt Dock
    OWC 11-Port Thunderbolt Dock
    Compact pick
    $230 $250 Save $20

    The OWC 11-Port Thunderbolt Dock is a very compact solution, but it offers great connectivity options. It includes three downstream Thunderbolt ports and four USB Type-A ports, plus an SD card reader and gigabit Ethernet. It's not as advanced as some other options, but its compact size and affordable price tag make this a great option.

    $230 at Amazon
  • Anker 555
    Source: Anker
    Anker 555 USB-C Hub (8-in-1)
    Affordable USB hub

    Want more ports on the cheap? The Anker 555 is a simple USB-C hub, but it offers plenty of connectivity for this tiny package. You ger two USB Type-A ports (and two Type-C, including one for charging), plus HDMI, Ethernet, and both full-size and microSD card readers. For $60, it's pretty great.

    $60 at Amazon
  • Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Choma in black top view with RGB
    Source: Razer 
    Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma
    Add some flair
    $310 $330 Save $20

    The MacBook Pro isn't exactly flashy, so if you want to spice up your setup, the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma is perfect. Featuring fancy RGB lighting, it breathes new life into your desk, plus it has plenty of connectivity, with downstream Thunderbolt, USB Type-A, Ethernet, and an SD card reader.

    $310 at Amazon
  • kensington-sd5780t-square-render-01
    Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station
    Tough-looking design

    On the other hand, if you want a more professional look, the Kensington SD5780T is for you. Featuring a tough-looking metal chassis, it offers plenty of connectivity, including four USB Type-A ports, two downstream Thunderbolt ports, HDMI, and gigabit Ethernet. It also provides up to 96W of power to charge your MacBook.

    $244 at Amazon $380 at Lenovo

Best docking stations for the MacBook Pro (M3, 2023): Bottom line

As with most laptops, the best docking stations you can get for the M3-based MacBook Pro models are Thunderbolt docks, since they provide a high-speed connection most other docks can't match. A dock like the Plugable TBT4-UDZ gives you multiple display outputs and fast USB ports, plus super-fast 2.5Gbps Ethernet, and it's excellent value for money. For the base MacBook Pro models, though, a DisplayLink dock like the Plugable USB-C 4K Triple Display Docking Station may be a better option since it doesn't use typical display drivers. It actually lets you use three external displays on any Mac.

Of course, if you want to save some money, the UtechSmart USB-C hub is also an excellent option. It similarly uses DisplayLink to enable multiple displays, though it doesn't support 4K at 60Hz. However, for such a low price, it offers fantastic connectivity.

If you haven't yet, you can buy the MacBook Pro using the links below.

New Project-34
MacBook Pro (M3, 2023)

The new MacBook Pro comes with the M3 family of chips, from the standard M3 to the M3 Max, promising more performance than ever, with an emphasis on the GPU. It also comes in a new Space Black colorway.

$1599 at Best Buy $1599 at Apple