The Razer Blade 14 is one of the best gaming laptops out there, but at the end of the day it’s a 14-inch laptop. What that means is that despite being powerful, it doesn’t really have room for as many ports as we would all like to have on our laptops. Even if you’re okay with the ports on your Razer Blade 14, a docking station will add to the utility and convenience.
Docking stations can not only help add omitted features like an SD card reader and Ethernet to your laptop but also extend the existing ports on your device. With USB 4 on the Razer Blade 14, you can use one of these docks to add functionality to it, whether you’re at your desk or on the go.
Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock ChromaEditor's Choice
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 DockPremium Pick
Dockteck 7-in-1 USB-C HubBest Value
Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking StationMountable desktop dock
OWC Thunderbolt Go DockInbuilt power supply
The Razer Thunderbolt 4 dock comes with all the necessary ports, including multiple USB ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, an SD card reader, as well as Ethernet. It has a low-key design but has a ring of RGB lighting that can sync with other Razer components, including the RGB lighting on Razer laptops.
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 DockPremium Pick$400 $450 Save $50
The CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt Dock is the best premium docking station, coming with a clean design and rugged build. It has 18 ports and can support one 8K display, or dual 4K 60Hz displays You can also daisy-chain devices and charge multiple devices thanks to power delivery support.
Dockteck 7-in-1 USB-C HubBest Value$43 $50 Save $7
The Dockteck 7-in-1 USB-C Hub packs in all the essentials at an affordable price. You get 4K 60hz display output support, USB-A and USB-C ports, as well as SD card slot and 1Gbps Ethernet. You also get up to 100W of power delivery to charge all of your supported devices.
Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking StationMountable desktop dock$266 $330 Save $64
The Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station is one of the more powerful docking stations you can get, designed to be used at a desk with its convenient mounting bracket. You get 96W power delivery, as well as a UHS-II SD 4.0 card slot for fast SD card data transfer.
OWC Thunderbolt Go DockInbuilt power supply
The OWC Thunderbolt Go Dock is a premium option that has all the necessities, including multiple USB-C and USB-A ports, 2.5Gb Ethernet, HDMI, an SD Card reader, and even a security slot. It's also well-designed and comes with an inbuilt power supply, cutting some of the bulk.
Plugable USB4 Dual Monitor Docking StationDual 4K 120Hz displays
Plugable's USB4 Dual Monitor Docking Station is an excellent docking station for those that want to drive multiple displays via USB4. It has two HDMI 2.1 ports, which means you can use it to drive two 4K 120Hz displays. It still has enough room left for 2.5G Ethernet, multiple USB ports, and SD Card readers.
Anker 568 USB-C Docking StationVersatile and great value
The Anker 568 USB-C docking station is an elegant solution, packing in 11 ports with USB4 support. It's a relatively newer model and covers the basic, with ample display connections, as well as an upstream USB4 port that can do 100W charging and a Kensington lock slot to boot.
Anker PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C HubAffordable Ethernet
The Anker PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C is a perfect candidate, packing all the essential ports while being very portable and affordable. It has a slightly unconventional design but manages to pack in multiple USB ports, type-A and C both, as well as HDMI and an Ethernet port.
Best docking stations for the Razer Blade 14: Bottom line
These are some excellent options to expand the capabilities of your Blade 14. Not all docking stations are the same, of course. The more expensive options offer more bandwidth, more ports, and better power delivery figures.
The Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock is the top pick because it’s a first-party accessory that is designed to work with the Blade 14 and comes with a similar look and feel, and even matching color options. There are also some cheaper options like the Dockteck option, which has a lot of essential ports, including Ethernet, without burning a hole in your pocket.
The Razer Blade 14 is one of the best laptops you can buy right now, and will serve you well on the go with one of these docks. If you’ve not bought it yet, buy it below.
Razer Blade 14 (2023)
The Razer Blade 14 (2023) is more powerful than ever, with the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070. Yet, it still remains Razer's most compact and lightweight gaming laptop.