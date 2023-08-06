The Razer Blade 14 is one of the best gaming laptops out there, but at the end of the day it’s a 14-inch laptop. What that means is that despite being powerful, it doesn’t really have room for as many ports as we would all like to have on our laptops. Even if you’re okay with the ports on your Razer Blade 14, a docking station will add to the utility and convenience.

Docking stations can not only help add omitted features like an SD card reader and Ethernet to your laptop but also extend the existing ports on your device. With USB 4 on the Razer Blade 14, you can use one of these docks to add functionality to it, whether you’re at your desk or on the go.