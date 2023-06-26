Gaming laptops like the Razer Blade 16 are usually among some of the best when it comes to connectivity. There's a good chance you'll want to use some peripherals with gaming laptops, so having a good supply of ports tends to be pretty important. The Razer Blade 16 lives up to that expectation, but even if you have a good supply of ports, a docking station can be useful.
Docking stations provide a quick and easy way to connect all your peripherals using a single cable, or they can provide more ports that your laptop might not have out of the box. As such, we've rounded up a few docking stations you can use to enhance your Razer Blade 16 experience.
Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock ChromaEditor's Choice
CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 DockPremium Pick
Dockteck 7-in-1 USB-C HubBest Value
Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 DockUp to four 4K displays
Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station (13-in-1)Lots of ports for less
The official Razer Thunderbolt 4 dock features a sleek design with a solid supply of ports, including three Thunderbolt downstream ports and RJ45 Ethernet. It also has RGB lighting so you can add more flair to your setup.
The CalDigit TS4 is one of the most complete docking stations on the market, with a whopping 18 ports, including downstream Thunderbolt 4, DisplayPort, and 2,5Gbps Ethernet.
This compact USB hub may not have a ton of ports, but the compact design lets you add more ports to your laptop anywhere you go, including RJ45 Ethernet port and a microSD card reader, which the Blade 16 doesn't have, Plus, it's very cheap.
The Plugable 16-in-1 Thunderbolt docking station offers fantastic value, with a ton of ports even including four display outputs that let you connect up to four 4K displays at 60Hz. It also has a lot of USB ports and SD card readers.
The Anker 575 is a capable docking station with a total of 13 ports, including HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, plius Gigabit Ethernet. It can also deliver 85W of power to help keep your laptop powered.
Plugable Quad HDMI AdapterFour displays, one port
The Plugable Quad HDMI Adapter isn't a docking station in the traditional sense of the word, but if you just want to add multiple displays to your laptop, this lets you do just that. With four HDMI ports, you can easily connect multiple displays using a single port on your laptop.
Source: Belkin
Belkin 7-in-1 USB-C HubCompact and versatile
This affordable Belkin USB-C hub gives you a nice supply of ports you can add to your laptop at a moment's notice, including an extra display outputs and both full-size and microSD card readers, expanding your connectivity options.
Anker PowerExpand 6-in-1 USB-C HubEthernet on the cheap
This oddly-shaped USB-C hub only has a few ports, but it does give you an additional HDMI port and RJ45 Ethernet, giving you a wired internet connection, which can be useful for gaming.
Best docking stations for the Razer Blade 16: Bottom line
Not everyone will need to add more ports to the Razer Blade 16, but if you find yourself in need of more, these options are a great way to get them. The more expensive Thunderbolt docks like the official Razer one will add more ports with higher bandwidth. Plus, the inclusion of RGB makes it a perfect fit for a gaming laptop like the Blade 16. Of course, cheaper options like the Dockteck USB-C hub can still add useful ports your laptop is missing, like RJ45 Ethernet and microSD card readers.
Regardless of your choice, the Razer Blade 16 is one of the best laptops on the market when it comes to gaming or content creation. If you haven't yet, you can buy it below.
Razer Blade 16
The Razer Blade 16 is one of the most powerful laptops on the market, featuring a 24-core CPU and an Nvidia GPU that can use up to a whopping 175W of power.