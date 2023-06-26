Gaming laptops like the Razer Blade 16 are usually among some of the best when it comes to connectivity. There's a good chance you'll want to use some peripherals with gaming laptops, so having a good supply of ports tends to be pretty important. The Razer Blade 16 lives up to that expectation, but even if you have a good supply of ports, a docking station can be useful.

Docking stations provide a quick and easy way to connect all your peripherals using a single cable, or they can provide more ports that your laptop might not have out of the box. As such, we've rounded up a few docking stations you can use to enhance your Razer Blade 16 experience.