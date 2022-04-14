Best docking stations for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business

In the past, Samsung has released business-oriented versions of some of its laptops, but for 2022, it’s really trying to cater to that market. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business has the potential to be a great business laptop, packing solid specs and all the security and manageability features you’d expect. Out of the box, it gives you a good supply of ports to connect all your peripherals, but if you’re using it for work, you might need a little more. Docking stations, or docks, are one of the best ways you can add more ports to the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business.

It’s not just about having enough ports, either – it’s also about simplifying your setup. Say you have one monitor, a keyboard, mouse, and some external storage devices. You might have enough ports for some or most of that, but every time you want to set up your laptop or take it away, you need to unplug everything. Docking stations allow you to connect all your peripherals using a single port on the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best options you can buy right now.

Corsair TBT100 Thunderbolt 3 Dock Slim dock The Corsair TBT100 is a remarkably slim Thunderbolt dock, but it still features a solid supply of ports. You get two USB Type-A, two USB-C, two HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and an SD card reader, so you can plug in plenty of peripherals. Plus, it delivers 85W of power to your laptop. See at Amazon.

CalDigit Element Hub Extra compact If your setup is mostly made of Thunderbolt and USB accessories, the CalDigit Element Hub is a very compact and relatively affordable option. It gives you two Thunderbolt downstream ports and four USB ports for peripherals in a very small package, plus, it can charge your laptop at up to 60W. See at Amazon

Anker 777 Thunderbolt Dock Premium build The Anker 777 is a premium-feeling Thunderbolt dock with an all-metal chassis that looks and feels solid as can be. It has plenty of ports, including four USB-A, USB-C, downstream Thunderbolt, two HDMI ports, and Gigabit Ethernet. Plus, it delivers up to 90W of power to your laptop. See at Amazon

Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Dock Extra versatility If you want to get as many ports as possible for your Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business, this Plugable docking station might just be the best option. It gives you six USB Type-A ports, USB-C, two HDMI and two DisplayPort ports (two simultaneous outputs), and Gigabit Ethernet. It also delivers up to 100W of power to your laptop. See at Amazon

Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Sleek, yet capable The Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock is another fairly sleek-looking one, and it's ideal if you have lots of Thunderbolt peripherals. You get three Thunderbolt downstream ports, two USB Type-A, Gigabit Ethernet, and an SD card reader. This version comes in a sleek Mercury White chassis, but there's also a black model with Chroma RGB lighting. See at Amazon

Amazon Basics Thunderbolt 3 Dock Affordable Thunderbolt Want a gully-featured Thunderbolt dock for a lower price? This Amazon Basics dock includes two USB Type-A ports, USB-C, one Thunderbolt downstream port, DisplayPort 1.4, Gigabit Ethernet, and SD card readers, all for a relatively low price. It also supports 60W charging for your laptop, which is a great addition. See at Amazon

Plugable USB Universal Dock Not Thunderbolt Even the cheapest Thunderbolt dock is pretty expensive, so if you want something on the cheaper side, this one from PLugable might do the trick. It has six USB Type-A ports, HDMI, DVI, and Ethernet, so you have a good supply of options. These ports won't be as fast, and it won't charge your laptop, but you're saving a good chunk of money. See at Amazon

Belkin USB-C Hub Compact and reliable This small USB-C hub comes from Belkin, a well-known brand that's bound to give you a great experience. The hub itself gives you two USB Type-A ports, HDMI, SD card readers, and it can deliver up to 85W of power to your laptop with passthrough charging. It's very compact and relatively affordable, so you can take it with you anywhere. See at Amazon

TOTU USB-C Hub Portable versatility Want a lot of ports on the go? This may be your best option - featuring three USB Type-A ports, two HDMI outputs, VGA, and SD card readers, this adapter does almost everything, and it can easily slip into a bag or pocket. Plus, it's relatively cheap, and it even supports up to 100W of power delivery for your laptop (provided you have a charger). See at Amazon

And that’s it for the best docking stations you can buy for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business. These are all great options for different kinds of users, whether you want to make the most of the Thunderbolt port on this laptop or you just want to add some extra ports without spending a whole lot. Personally speaking, I’m a big fan of the Plugable 14-in-1 Thunderbolt dock since it adds a ton of ports, including multiple display outputs, and it’s not overly expensive.

If you want to buy the new Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Business, you’ll need to wait a few more days, as it’s planned to launch on April 20th. We’ll be sure to have a link below as soon as possible. It’s potentially one of the best Samsung laptops you can buy today, especially if you’re looking for something to use for work. It has Intel 12th-generation processors, a Full HD 14-inch display, Windows Hello support, and more. Otherwise, you can also check out the best laptops you can buy today to check out some other options.