As the name of the product suggests, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro series has a lot of great "pro" and premium features. Along with fantastic AMOLED displays and the latest CPUs from Intel, it continues the tradition of other Samsung Galaxy laptops and already offers a good selection of ports when compared to many other premium laptops.

Yet a docking station can help turn any of the Galaxy Book 3 Pro devices into a true workstation. Docking stations, when paired with a laptop, add a bigger selection of ports like VGA, HDMI, and USB-A, that make connections to accessories like projectors printers, webcams, phones, and microphones easier and less of a hassle when sitting at a desk in front of a monitor. Simply plug the cable into the dock, rather than go digging at the side of your Galaxy Book 3 Pro and go looking for ports, especially while it's charging and another port might already be occupied.

We've collected nine of our favorite docking stations for you below. These include the higher-priced official Samsung dock, to cheaper USB-C dongles from Anker and Hiearcool. Whatever your needs might be, there's likely something for you on this list. We did our best to highlight the needs of all budgets and collected docks with all sorts of feature sets like pass-through charging, Thunderbolt connectivity, and more.

Samsung Multiport Adapter The Samsung Multiport Adapter is one of the official docks for the Galaxy Book 3 Pro series. It's compact and has a long cable length, letting you add USB-A, USB-C, and Ethernet ports to your device easily. See at Samsung

Anker 655 USB-C Hub Anker 655 8-in-1 USB-C Hub If Samsung's official Multiport Adapter is hard to find for you, then this alternative from Anker will be just as good. It has a fabric USB cable and gets you an HDMI port, USB-A ports, as well as SD and microSD card readers. The outside of the dock is also made of leather, which makes it unique and worth the high premium price. See at Amazon See at Anker

Hiearcool 7-in-1 USB-C hub Hiearcool 7-in-1 USB-C hub Just want a few extra ports without spending a lot of money? At $25, that's what this Hiearcool 7-in-1 USB-C Hub is for. It's great for carrying on the go away from your desk and features two USB Type-A ports, a microSD and full-size SD card reader, and HDMI. It also supports passthrough charging. See at Amazon

Anker 651 USB-C Dock Anker's 651 USB-C dock lets you connect to dual displays and gets you extra USB Type-A ports. Best of all, it also can wirelessly charge your Samsung phone, too. See at Amazon

Source: CalDigit CalDigit Element Hub The CalDigit Element Hub is one of the more compact desk-based docks for the Galaxy Book Pro 3 series. It is designed to give you additional USB-A ports as well as Thunderbolt 4 ports. It even provides up to 60W of charging for your laptop. There are not a lot of ports on this dock, so it's great for those who want a budget-friendly Thunderbolt 4 dock. See at Amazon

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock This CalDigit dock offers the most ports out of any on our list. It has a ton of USB-A ports, and USB-C ports, and even offers microSD card readers. Best of all, the premium aluminum chassis matches the premium finish of the Galaxy Book 3 Pro series. See at Amazon

Source: Kensington Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station This Kensington docking station is designed for those who want a low-profile aluminum dock on their desk. Like other docks, it gets you extra USB-A, USB-C ports, and HDMI ports, but the difference is that his dock has slots and mounting holes that make it easy to mount on a shelf or on a wall. See at Lenovo See at Amazon

Plugable USB-C Triple 4K Docking Station Plugable UD-ULTC4K This isn't a Thunderbolt dock which makes it more affordable, but you still end up getting a lot of extra ports and the ability to connect to three 4K 60Hz displays at once. That's on top of the added USB-A ports. See at Amazon

NOVOO 8-in-1 USB-C Dock NOVOO 8-in-1 USB-C Dock For those who will be away from their desk and need a portable docking station, check out this one from Novoo. It is one of the smallest docks on the market and has 3 USB 3.0 Type-A ports, an Ethernet port, and a USB Type-C port. It even supports 100W passthrough charging and has an HDMI port, and an SD card reader. See at Amazon

Those are about all the docks we recommend for the Galaxy Book 3 series. We highly suggest picking up the official dock for the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro series, the Samsung Multiport Adapter. This adapter is quite expensive at $100, but it's the one that Samsung sells on its website, and has a finish and design that matches your new laptop. Of course, you also can spend close to $100 on a better product, like the Anker 651 USB-C dock which packs in the ability for you to wirelessly charge your phone while at your desk.

If those docks aren't to your liking, through, then don't worry. While on the higher-end and even more expensive than Samsung's solution, Thunderbolt docks like the CalDigit TS4 or the Kensington SD5780T can offer faster data transfer speeds when paired with the right SSDs, and sport premium aluminum finishes that sit great next to your Galaxy Book.