Best docking stations for Surface Pro 9 in 2022
If you purchased a Surface Pro 9, then you might have figured out by now that just having two USB-C ports onboard might not be enough for you. For connections to printers, monitors, and other accessories, you will need a dongle or a dock. That’s why we’re here to help with our favorite docking stations for the Surface Pro 9 below.
The good news is that just like with other Surface PCs and Windows tablets, there are a ton of great docks for the Surface Pro 9. The docks range from official ones from Microsoft to third-party ones from Razer, Anker, and more. They also come with various ports, whether you need something for all of your accessories or just need an extra USB-A port. Check out our favorite docking stations for the Surface Pro 9 below!
The Surface Dock 2 has been Microsoft's standard dock for Surface devices for years, so it'll work well with your Surface Pro 9. It uses the Surface Connect port, and adds USB Type-A and Type-C ports, Ethernet, and display outputs via USB Type-C.
If you want to take more ports with you on the road, the Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub gives you a couple of USB ports, HDMI, VGA, and Ethernet connections wherever you need them.
If you just need a USB-A and Ethernet port for your Surface Pro 9, you'll want to check out this basic option.
This Kensington Thunderbolt dock adds USB ports, an SD card reader, Ethernet, and Thunderbolt daisy chaining. It also delivers 90W of power to your laptop regardless of what you connect to it.
To save even more money if you don't need Thunderbolt, this USB dock from Plugable is a great alternative. It adds six USB ports, Ethernet, and display outputs at a reasonable price.
If you want a great all-around dock with a wide range of ports and a premium design, the Anker 777 is probably one of your best options. It comes in a sturdy-looking all-metal shell and has numerous ports, including two HDMI ports, USB Type-A, Ethernet, and downstream Thunderbolt.
The Brydge Stone II USB-C Universal Docking Station is one of the sleekest docking stations you can get for the Surface Pro 9. It's not super expensive and has plenty of ports, including Ethernet and USB Type-A, for connections to your other accessories.
If you want a very compact dock and you mostly rely on Thunderbolt-based peripherals, the CalDigit Element Hub may be for you. It only has a few ports, but with three Thunderbolt downstream connections and four USB Type-A ports, it's still very capable.
It's not for everyone, but the Dell Dual Charge Dock is an interesting product that gives you more ports for your laptop, charges it, and also has a wireless charging pad for your phone. It's pretty expensive, but you get a few extra ports and a very unique feature set to boot.
That’s it for the best docks for the Surface Pro 9. We suggest buying the Surface Dock 2, as it’s the best dock you can get from Microsoft. And because it comes directly from Microsoft, you know that it’ll work. Of course, you can buy any of the other docks on our list, too, especially if you want to use them with other devices or need more specific ports.
