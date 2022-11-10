Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

One of the huge improvements on the Surface Studio 2 Plus over last year's Surface Studio 2 involves connectivity. It got a more modern upgrade and now features Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A 3.1 ports, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a Gigabit Ethernet port.

Compared to some of the best Surface PCs, this is a great port selection, which makes sense since this is a $4,000 all-in-one PC. But if you want more ports, you can add additional connectivity with a dock to get SD card slots or HDMI ports for daisy chaining to more monitors. We've collected some of our favorites for you right here.

  • Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma
    Some might prefer a cleaner look, but others might want to spruce up their desk. This Razer dock gives you two USB Type-A ports, three Thunderbolt downstream ports, Ethernet, and an SD card reader, but its most notable feature is support for Razer Chroma RGB. The white model doesn't have it, though.
    Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock

    If you want a fancy dock for your Surface Studio 2 Plus, then this is the one. It has RGB lighting, along with the ability to extend your ports to USB-A and USB-C. Just keep in mind there are no HDMI or DisplayPorts.

  • Baseus 17-in-1 USB-C Docking Station
    With all the ports you could ever want, this Baseus USB-C hub is one of the best option to have at your desk. It has 17 ports, including three HDMI ports, five USB-A ports, three USB-C ports (one for power delivery), and Ethernet.
    Baseus 17-in-1 USB-C Docking Station

    Need the most possible ports with your Surface Studio 2 Plus? This Baseus docking station will add 17 additional ports, including HDMI ports for connecting additional monitors for even more productivity.

  • Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    If you want a great all-around dock with a wide range of ports and a premium design, the Anker 777 is probably one of your best options. It comes in a sturdy-looking all-metal shell and has numerous ports, including two HDMI ports, USB Type-A, Ethernet, and downstream Thunderbolt.
    Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock

    This Anker Thunderbolt 4 dock is one of the more premium options on our list. It gives you extra ports, including two HDMI, USB Type-A, Ethernet, and downstream Thunderbolt, but it can also match the aluminum finish of your Surface Studio 2 Plus.

  • Anker PowerExpand 13-in-1 USB Dock
    Anker PowerExpand 13-in-1 dock is an excellent alternative to the official Surface Dock 2 with even more ports and slots. You get three USB Type-C ports, one of which supports up to 85W power delivery that's enough to fast charge the Pro X. In addition, there are two HDMI 2.0 ports, three USB Type-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, an SD reader, a microSD card reader, and more.
    Anker PowerExpand 13-in-1 USB Dock

    This dock from Anker offers up to 13 different ports for your Surface Studio 2 Plus. You'll get the micro SD card reader and SD card reader in addition to extra USB-A ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

  • Microsoft Surface USB-C Travel Hub
    This compact hub from Microsoft carries the modern disng language of the Surface line and gives you a solid supply of ports. It includes USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI, VGA, and gigabit Ethernet. However, it doesn't support passthrough charging.
    Surface USB-C Travel Hub

    If you're looking for a USB-C hub for your Microsoft PC, why not get one made by Microsoft? This Surface-branded hub adds USB Type-C, USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and VGA to your Surface Studio 2 Plus.

  • Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub
    If you only need a few extra ports without too many bells and whistles, this 7-in-1 hub from Anker is a great choice. It has USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and even supports up to 85W of power delivery. It's pretty small, too, so it's easy to take with you so you can have more ports at the ready.
    Anker 341 USB-C Hub

    This USB-C dock is one of the more basic options, but it's great if you don't need a ton of extra ports. It'll add the SD card reader and microSD card reader to your Surface Studio Plus 2, in addition to extra USB-A ports. It also has a long cable that helps you make sure this sits nicely on your desk.

  • Belkin 6-in-1 USB Hub
    Belkin is one of the more well-known peripheral brands, so you know what you're getting. This hub includes two USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports (one for power with 100W Power Delivery), HDMI, and SD card readers.
    Belkin USB-C Hub

    This USB dock is another simple option with six ports. It'll boost your Surface Studio 2 Plus with USB-A ports, a headphone jack, HDMI, and microSD and SD card readers.

  • CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock
    Thunderbolt docks don't get a lot better than the CalDigit TS4. With a total of 18 ports, including Thunderbolt downstream ports, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A, and super-fast 2.5Gb Ethernet, this one is something else. It also has a solid metal build that helps it feel premium and durable.
    Caldigit TS4

    This is yet another Thunderbolt hub for the Surface Studio 2 Plus. It has a total of 18 ports, including Thunderbolt downstream ports, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A, and super fast 2.5Gb Ethernet. It also has a solid metal build that helps it feel premium and durable.

  • CalDigit Element Hub
    If you want a very compact dock and you mostly rely on Thunderbolt-based peripherals, the CalDigit Element Hub may be for you. It only has a few ports, but with three Thunderbolt downstream connections and four USB Type-A ports, it's still very capable.
    CalDigit Element Hub

    Since the Surface Studio, 2 Plus has Thunderbolt ports, you can use a Thunderbolt dock like this one. It gives you up to four additional USB-A ports to enjoy and can be used to chain up additional monitors.

That's it for now. These nine great docking stations for the Surface Studio 2 Plus will give you the number of ports you need. We highly suggest the one from Baseus as well as Anker, as these give you the most possible ports. But if you're on a budget, nothing is wrong with a simple USB-C hub like the Anker PowerExpand+7, the Belkin 6-in-1 USB Hub, and even the Microsoft Surface USB-C Travel Hub. All of our suggestions add a great set of extra ports to your new Surface.

Microsoft Surface Studio 2 Plus
Angled view of Surface Studio 2 Plus

The Surface Studio 2 Plus is an all-in-one PC with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 and Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics. It has a 28-inch PixelSense display with a very high resolution, and it supports touch and pen input.

