Your all-in-one PC has a good selection of ports, but if you need any more, there are docking stations and hubs you can check out.

One of the huge improvements on the Surface Studio 2 Plus over last year's Surface Studio 2 involves connectivity. It got a more modern upgrade and now features Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A 3.1 ports, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a Gigabit Ethernet port.

Compared to some of the best Surface PCs, this is a great port selection, which makes sense since this is a $4,000 all-in-one PC. But if you want more ports, you can add additional connectivity with a dock to get SD card slots or HDMI ports for daisy chaining to more monitors. We've collected some of our favorites for you right here.

Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock If you want a fancy dock for your Surface Studio 2 Plus, then this is the one. It has RGB lighting, along with the ability to extend your ports to USB-A and USB-C. Just keep in mind there are no HDMI or DisplayPorts.

Baseus 17-in-1 USB-C Docking Station Baseus 17-in-1 USB-C Docking Station Need the most possible ports with your Surface Studio 2 Plus? This Baseus docking station will add 17 additional ports, including HDMI ports for connecting additional monitors for even more productivity.

Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock Anker 777 Thunderbolt 4 Dock This Anker Thunderbolt 4 dock is one of the more premium options on our list. It gives you extra ports, including two HDMI, USB Type-A, Ethernet, and downstream Thunderbolt, but it can also match the aluminum finish of your Surface Studio 2 Plus.

Anker PowerExpand 13-in-1 USB Dock Anker PowerExpand 13-in-1 USB Dock This dock from Anker offers up to 13 different ports for your Surface Studio 2 Plus. You'll get the micro SD card reader and SD card reader in addition to extra USB-A ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Microsoft Surface USB-C Travel Hub Surface USB-C Travel Hub If you're looking for a USB-C hub for your Microsoft PC, why not get one made by Microsoft? This Surface-branded hub adds USB Type-C, USB Type-A ports, HDMI, and VGA to your Surface Studio 2 Plus.

Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Anker 341 USB-C Hub This USB-C dock is one of the more basic options, but it's great if you don't need a ton of extra ports. It'll add the SD card reader and microSD card reader to your Surface Studio Plus 2, in addition to extra USB-A ports. It also has a long cable that helps you make sure this sits nicely on your desk.

Belkin 6-in-1 USB Hub Belkin USB-C Hub This USB dock is another simple option with six ports. It'll boost your Surface Studio 2 Plus with USB-A ports, a headphone jack, HDMI, and microSD and SD card readers.

CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 Dock Caldigit TS4 This is yet another Thunderbolt hub for the Surface Studio 2 Plus. It has a total of 18 ports, including Thunderbolt downstream ports, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A, and super fast 2.5Gb Ethernet. It also has a solid metal build that helps it feel premium and durable.

CalDigit Element Hub CalDigit Element Hub Since the Surface Studio, 2 Plus has Thunderbolt ports, you can use a Thunderbolt dock like this one. It gives you up to four additional USB-A ports to enjoy and can be used to chain up additional monitors.

That's it for now. These nine great docking stations for the Surface Studio 2 Plus will give you the number of ports you need. We highly suggest the one from Baseus as well as Anker, as these give you the most possible ports. But if you're on a budget, nothing is wrong with a simple USB-C hub like the Anker PowerExpand+7, the Belkin 6-in-1 USB Hub, and even the Microsoft Surface USB-C Travel Hub. All of our suggestions add a great set of extra ports to your new Surface.