The latest challenger to the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally , the MSI Claw, is the first portable gaming device to feature Intel's Core Ultra processors, making it rather unique. While sticking the Claw in a dock might seem counterintuitive, there are plenty of perks to getting one. A dock lets you conveniently charge your MSI Claw, so it's ready to go when needed. The additional USB ports also let you use a controller if you don't want to hold your console for hours on end. You can also use this setup to connect the Claw to your TV or work setup, so you can sneak in some Baldur's Gate 3 if you have a compatible controller . Still, if you want to maximize your gaming experience, here are some great docks to choose from.

This cute little dock from Syntech makes the perfect travel companion. Its puck-like shape makes it easy to store without compromising connectivity. It offers HDMI, three USB-A ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and a USB-C power input for up to 100W charging. The round design offers better stability, and the anti-slip pad offers a good grip on your console.

A simple USB-C hub does the job well if you need some basic expansion for the MSI Claw. This 7-in-1 hub from Baseus is compact and aluminum-built. The USB connector can be docked into the hub, making it a mini carry handle. You get a good number of ports, from HDMI and USB-A ports to SD and microSD card readers.

Looking for an RGB dock on a budget? This 12-in-1 dock from Jsaux features six RGB lighting patterns to set the mood. It also offers excellent connectivity, like a DisplayPort output for 4K 120Hz gaming, microSD and SD card readers, and two 10Gbps USB-A ports. You get 100W USB PD charging, a headphone jack, and a retractable stand.

If you need assistance keeping your MSI Claw running cool in the heat of gameplay, this 8-in-1 dock from Lisen is the perfect tool. It features two air intake fans that push cool air toward the console when docked so that the operating temperatures don't get too toasty. It also offers excellent connectivity with HDMI, Ethernet, and three USB-A ports.

The 8-in-1 dock from iVanky offers a tough exterior that will last longer than others. The metal stand is durable, and the flexible USB-C cable that connects to the Claw is braided for extra durability. You also get a good set of expansion ports like three USB-A ports, HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet. There's only one USB-C input port, though, for power (up to 100W).

The Razer Chroma dock lets you unlock the full potential of the Claw's Thunderbolt 4 port. Of course, the highlight feature is the customizable RGB lighting. You also get a ton of connectivity, like projecting to up to two 4K displays, pass-through charging, an SD card reader, a headphone jack, Gigabit Ethernet, three USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports, and three Thunderbolt 4 ports.

If you're not looking to spend a lot, this 5-in-1 dock from iVoler is just what you need. It has a small footprint, making it fairly portable, and it offers a good set of expansion ports. You can do HDMI-out up to 4K 60Hz, up to 65W PD fast charging, and three USB-A ports for accessories.

The Ugreen 6-in-1 dock looks slick, and the aluminum frame offers excellent rigidity. The silicone feet underneath also help it stay put. While designed for the Steam Deck, it should also accommodate the MSI Claw. The expansion ports include HDMI up to 4K 60Hz, 5Gbps USB-A and USB-C ports, and a Gigabit Ethernet port. This dock also delivers up to 100W fast charging.

The best docks for the MSI Claw

MSI's official Claw Docking Station may not be available yet, but there are plenty of good third-party docks to choose from. Our favorite is the Ugreen 6-in-1 dock for the Steam Deck, which offers 4K 60Hz output over HDMI, superfast Ethernet connectivity, and a sleek metal design. It's priced well and should not have any reliability issues, as it's from a well-known accessory maker. Our second favorite would have to be the Jsaux 12-in-1 RGB dock.

You get a lot for the price, including a wide selection of ports like DisplayPort and the ability to set the mood with six different RGB lighting patterns. It's sturdy, looks great, and goes well with the aesthetics of the Claw. Our last must-have dock would have to be the mini dock from Syntech. We love the size and portable design, which means you can travel with it easily and have a full-blown gaming setup in your hotel room, just like you would at home.