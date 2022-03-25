The best docks for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 in 2022
Good business laptops are known for a few things. They usually run Pro editions of Windows 11, they often have a decent degree of repairability, and they offer plenty of connectivity options. But when these connectivity options aren’t enough, you can always use docks and adapters to add more ports. And for this article, we’re taking a look at the best docks you can get for the HP Elite Dragonfly G3.
To be clear, this laptop has a solid supply of ports right out of the box. Two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-A port, HDMI, and a headphone jack is a pretty great selection for a 13-inch laptop. But you can always have a little more, especially if you have a big office setup you want to connect to. Thunderbolt docks are the best way to add some high-speed connections to your laptop, but there are also some more affordable options if you don’t need Thunderbolt. We’ve rounded up both kinds of docks if you want to expand the ports on the HP Elite Dragonfly G3.
What better dock for an HP laptop than a dock made by HP? This Thunderbolt dock is very compact but it has all the ports you need, including two DisplayPort outputs, VGA, two USB Type-A ports, Ethernet, and Thunderbolt daisy-chaining. It also comes with a USB Type-C to HDMI adapter. Plus, it can charge your laptop.
The Belkin Connect Pro Thunderbolt 4 dock is one of the more expensive docks around, but it's very capable. It has two HDMI ports, four USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, Gigabit Ethernet, an SD card reader, and Thunderbolt daisy-chaining support. It also provides up to 90W of power to your laptop, and it looks sleek and modern.
The CalDigit TS3 Plus is one of the most solid-looking docks on this list, but it's also very unique. It has five USB Type-A ports, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt daisy-chaining, and more. What's unique, though, is that it even includes S/PDIF optical audio, plus separate headphone and microphone jacks. It can deliver up to 87W of power to your laptop.
If all you want is to connect even more Thunderbolt devices, you're in luck. This Anker dock gives you three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports and one USB Type-A port. It's small, and it charges your laptop at up to 85W.
This Plugable dock is one of the best you'll find anywhere. It has six USB Type-A ports, two HDMI and two DisplayPort connections, Gigabit Ethernet, and SD card readers. Plus, it charges your laptop at up to 96W.
The Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock in Mercury White is a great pairing for any laptop. It has three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports, three USB Type-A ports, Gigabit Ethermet, and an SD card reader. The Mercury White model doesn't have RGB, so it looks cleaner.
Just about any Thunderbolt dock will cost you over $200, so if you want a more affordable option for your desk, this is it. It has six USB Type-A ports, HDMI, DVI, Ethernet, plus separate headphone and microphone jacks. It won't charge your laptop, though.
If you want a high-end USB-C hub that's still portable, this Satechi model is for you. It has three USB Type-A ports, HDMI, Ethernet, microSD and full-size SD card readers, and passthrough charging up to 60W so you can keep your laptop charged.
If you want a portable but very capable hub, this one from Anker is for you. It has three USB Type-A ports, HDMI, DisplayPort, Ethernet, SD card readers, and more, all in a very compact design. It even supports up to 85W charging for your laptop.
Those are some great options that should cater to most users’ needs. Everyone will want something different, so we can’t tell you which one is right for you. If I were buying for myself, the Anker PowerExpand 11-in-1 USB-C dock would probably be my choice, though, since it’s a great balance of capabilities and an affordable price. Of course, that’s because I don’t really need the super high speeds of Thunderbolt.
Regardless, the HP Elite Dragonfly G3 already offers a solid supply of ports out of the box. And beyond physical ports, you can configure it with support for 4G LTE or 5G connectivity, so you truly get a ton of options for a laptop as small and light as this one. If you want to buy the HP Elite Dragonfly G3, we’ll have a link for you below as soon as it’s available. In the meantime, you can check out the best HP laptops you can buy right now.