These are the best docks to use with your Mac Studio
Apple revealed the Mac Studio during its Peek Performance event. It announced this computer along with the iPhone SE 3 (2022) and the iPad Air 5 (2022). Apart from these devices, the company also introduced a new chip to the M1 family — the M1 Ultra. Right now, it’s exclusive to certain variants of the Mac Studio, but we could see it coming to some future Macs as well. The Cupertino tech giant has slowly been transitioning from Intel chips to its own SoC. So if you buy a Mac, it’ll likely include one of the M1 processors — as most of the lineup has already transitioned. Developers have also been optimizing their apps for Apple silicon to deliver better performance on macOS Big Sur and macOS Monterey. The Mac Studio has plenty of ports. However, some power users need more. Here are the best docks available for the Mac Studio.
-
This dock from Anker has 1x 85W laptop-charging USB-C port, 1x 18W Power Delivery USB-C port, 1x USB-C data port, 3x USB-A ports, 2x HDMI ports, 1x DisplayPort, 1x Ethernet port, SD/microSD card slots, 1x 3.5 mm AUX port, and 1x DC input.
-
This 12-in-1 docking station from UtechSmart includes 1x 4K HDMI 1, 1x HDMI 2, 1x VGA, 2x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet (10/100/1000), 1x USB-C for Charging, 1x USB-C for Data Transfers, and 1x SD/TF ports.
-
This 7-in-1 hub from Anker includes [email protected] HDMI, SD card connectivity, USB-A / USB-C data ports, as well as high-speed pass-through charging with Power Delivery. It has a compact form factor and a minimalistic design, making it a great addition to any work desk.
-
This 11-in-1 docking stations includes 1x HDMI port, 1x HDMI/VGA/DVI port, 1x Hybrid 2-in-1 USB-A or USB-C Cable, 2x USB 3.0, 4x USB 2.0, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack, 1x 3.5mm microphone jack, and 1x Gigabit Ethernet.
-
This 7-in-1 USB-C hub from Dockteck includes 1x [email protected] HDMI output port, 1x 100W PD Charging port, 1x 1Gbps RJ45 Ethernet port, 1x SD card reader / TF card reader, and 2x USB-A ports.
-
This 15-in-1 dock has 2x Thunderbolt 3 40Gb/s, DisplayPort 1.2, 5x USB-A & 1 USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, 1x USB-C 3.1 Gen2, Gigabit Ethernet, UHS-II SD Card Slot (SD 4.0), Optical Audio (S/PDIF), and 3.5mm Stereo Audio In & Out.
The Mac Studio already has a wide variety of ports. However, sometimes people need more, especially those who don’t depend on wireless solutions for their workflows. Docks provide a convenient way to make the most out of your powerful computer. Think of the Mac as a powerful entity that is missing limbs. When you connect a dock, you only take better advantage of its unrivaled might.
Personally, if I had to buy one of these docks for my Mac Studio, I would go for the Anker Docking Station. That’s because it provides an even wider variety of ports that makes it unlikely for you to need other dongles or docks. It’s the ultimate Mac Studio dock — in my opinion. That’s not to mention that it’s manufactured by Anker, which is a very reputable company.
-
The Mac Studio is powered by either the Apple M1 Max or the all-new M1 Ultra chip. It is available in Silver only and starts at $1,999.
Which of these docks will you be buying for your new Mac Studio? Let us know in the comments section below.