The Surface Laptop Studio 2 is one of Microsoft's most powerful Surface devices yet. It sports 13th-generation Intel CPUs and RTX 40-series graphics under the hood. But one thing that also makes this great Surface device even greater than before is the connectivity. Like the connectivity on some of the best laptops you can buy, Microsoft has added a USB-A port, as well as a microSD card slot. That's typically enough for most people to avoid using a dongle, but if you want to connect to additional displays, you'll still want to consider a docking station. We collected eight of our favorites right here for you.

Using a monitor with your Surface Laptop Studio 2 that supports the newer HDMI 2.1 standard? You'll want to consider the Kensington SD5780T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station, as this is one of the newer HDMI 2.1 docking solutions. It's a dock with 11 ports total, including USB-A. It also can be mounted.

The Plugable UD-ULTC4K is the dock to consider for your Surface Laptop Studio 2 if you need a dock that has a ton of USB-A ports. That's the selling point of this dock, but it also uses its own drivers and supports DisplayLink, should that be important to you. It even has Ethernet ports as a bonus.

Want a compact Thunderbolt dock to take on the go with your Surface Laptop Studio 2? Or need to expand on the Thunderbolt ports on your Surface? Look no further. This dock is exactly that, offering downstream Thunderbolt ports, and a USB-A port, too.

Want a dock for your Surface Laptop Studio 2 that has the most possible ports? That's what you'll get with the Baseus 17-in-1 dock. This docking station offers 17 total ports, including over three USB-A ports, SD card readers, HDMI, and DisplayPort.

The Satechi Dual Dock Stand is a dock to consider for your Surface Laptop Studio 2 if you need something that doubles as a way to type on your Surface more comfortably. The dock connects to the Thunderbolt 4 ports on the side of the device and offers connections to multiple displays, it has a place for you to slot a laptop, and it has an SSD enclosure, too.

The CalDigit TS4 Thunderbolt 4 dock is one of our favorite Thunderbolt docks and for good reason, too. This is a solid dock made out of metal. It also offers 18 ports, including DisplayPort, USB-C for charging, USB-A, and Ethernet.

The Anker 341 7-in-1 USB-C Hub is sleek and portable, but it's also affordable, giving you HDMI ports to connect your Surface Laptop Studio 2 to a display, a full-size SD card reader, and an extra USB-A port, too.

The Surface Dock 2 is one of the official docks for the Surface Laptop Studio 2. This docking station connects over the Surface Connect port and can charge your Surface while also providing extra USB-A ports, Ethernet, and the option to power two 4K displays at 60Hz.

Recapping the best docks for Surface Laptop Studio 2 in 2023

Alas, the list of our docks for the Surface Laptop Studio 2 has now come to an end, but we do want to circle back and look at our top three picks. If you want the very best docking station for your new Surface, it's the Microsoft Surface Dock 2 that you'll want to add to your list, since it connects over Surface Connect and frees up the Thunderbolt ports on your Surface, while still providing USB-A ports and connections to a display. If your budget is smaller, then the Anker 341 USB-C hub will be for you since it's sleek and portable but still offers versatile connectivity including USB-A, SD card readers, and HDMI. Finally, at the top of the list is the CalDigit TS4, since it's a super premium dock, with 18 ports total from USB-A, SD card readers, and more.

We hope you found a docking station to fit your Surface Laptop Studio 2. If you don't already own one, you can check out the Surface Laptop Studio 2 with the link below. It will start shipping on Oct. 4, and is now up for pre-order.