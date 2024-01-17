With the announcement of the latest Samsung Galaxy S24 line-up at the 2024 Unpacked event, we are looking forward to the newest smartphones from Samsung. The Samsung Galaxy S24 is expected to be the first major smartphone launch of the new year and Android users always get excited about the latest updates to Samsung's flagship lineup. If you're already set on snagging a new Samsung Galaxy S24, you're probably also thinking about accessories for it. While a case is important for either the S24 or the S24 Ultra , headphones or earbuds are a must. You need ones that will pair well with your new Galaxy phone. Here are some of our favorite earbuds and headphones for Samsung phones.

Stellar audio experiences is what Sennheiser provides and the Momentum 4 over-ear headphones don't shy away from that. You'll get 60 hours of battery life, which is almost unheard of. The 43m transducer system deliver incredible sound quality and you'll love the Adaptive Noise Cancellation. It's a great addition for your Samsung phone because of how stylish and high-quality they are.

For a pair of earbuds that you can toss in your bag or pocket with ease and enjoy great audio quality for a low price, Soundcore by Anker Life P2 are a smart choice. They have Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, meaning they'll work great with your Samsung phone. They also have three EQ modes and weigh only 0.16 ounces, so you'll barely notice you're wearing them.

If you're looking for a more premium experience from your earbuds, the JBL Live Pro 2 will provide it. These work well with Samsung phones because they connect easily and they offer 40 hours of playback in the case. They have True Adaptive Noise Cancellation that will adjust based on the environment you're in. The music and audio will be clear, thanks to the 11mm dynamic drivers.

A uniquely designed offering from Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are meant to fit in your ear comfortably, thanks to the multiple ar tips and wing tips. They pair well with Samsung phones and offer strong active noise cancellation. Transparency settings and the three-mic design help you hear what you want around you and cancel out what you don't.

You won't find many better workout earbuds than the Beats Powerbeats Pro. These pair with almost any phone and support Spatial Audio technology. You'll get nine hours of battery on a single charge and they are sweat- and water-resistant, meaning you can put them through tough workouts indoors and outdoors. They come with multiple ear tips to help you find the most comfortable fit.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 are another pair of great over-ear headphones. These provide stellar ANC and the audio quality is strong and clear. While you could upgrade to the QuietComfort Ultra, we actually like the QuietComfort 45 because they offer a better bang for your buck. While the price is still high, these are premium headphones becasue they last for up to 22 hours on a single charge and give you versatility in modes.

If you're interested in headphones from Samsung, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the cream of the crop. These are the best noise-cancelling earbuds that Samsung makes and they offer 3D audio support. They are very comfortable, making them great for commuting or working out in. There are different modes, allowing you to hear what's going on around you. These pair well with any Samsung phone.

It's hard to find a better pair of over-ear headphones than the Sony WH-1000XM5. They are incredibly sleek and have incredible ANC, thanks to the eight microphones. The plush earcups are incredibly comfortable to wear for long periods of time. The battery life is superb and these are a perfect compliment to whatever phone you happen to have.

What to think about when buying headphones and earbuds for Samsung phones

First, you're better off finding wireless headphones and earbuds that connect via Bluetooth because the most recent Samsung Galaxy phones do not have headphone jacks. You can utilize a USB-C jack adapter if you want, but there are plenty of good wireless options. If you're looking for the cream of the crop, let us suggest you go with the Sony WH-1000XM5. These over-ear headphones are comfortable, will blow you away with the sound quality, and the battery life is incredible. You will spend a decent amount on them, but it's worth it if you care about solid audio.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Editor's choice Sony makes some of the best audio products in the world, and the WH-1000XM5 headset comes with a new, sleeker design, even better audio, improved ANC with eight microphones and two processors, and 30 hours of battery life. It's expensive, but it offers a fantastic experience. $398 at Amazon $400 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a different kind of headphones with excellent noise cancelation, the Bose QuietComfort 45 is another great option. They give you versatility with a ton of different modes and let you customize your sound. For those that are just looking for a good pair of earbuds that won't set them back a bunch, the Soundcore by Anker Life P2 is a safe bet. They are incredibly light, so it feels like nothing is in your ear. Plus, they have a solid battery life. No matter what you choose, make sure that the Bluetooth connectivity is 5.2 or 5.3 so that the connection is as stable as possible for your Samsung phone.