The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have just been announced and if you’re planning to get either of them, you’ll also want to consider getting some nifty accessories. Google has announced some new official cases for the both smartphones but if you’re looking for more variety, there are plenty of good cases for the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 in the market. Other than protection, you’ll want to get yourself a good pair of earphones, and we have just the list for you.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active is one tough cookie. The earbuds are MIL-STD-810h certified for toughness and are IP68 rated for dust and waterproofing. The case too is IP54 rated, which means you can use these earbuds in extreme weather conditions. They support spatial audio and can last up to eight hours on a single charge.

The EarFun Air Pro 3 offers a unique blend of premium features at a relatively affordable price. Available in multiple colors, the earbuds support multipoint connectivity, advanced Bluetooth codecs like aptX, IPX5 rating for moisture resistance, and up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge. ANC performance is actually one of the best for its segment.

The Nothing Ear 2 is easily the most stylish TWS in the market, but it also delivers the goods. Sound quality and ANC performance is better than its predecessor, and the supported app is robust and feature-rich. The earbuds deliver decent battery life and are very comfortable to wear. It's available in white and black.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offers excellent sound quality, and come in a sleek, lightweight design. The earbuds are inconspicuous when you wear them and are very comfortable even for long listening sessions. The transparency mode works very well and battery life is also decent. The Buds 2 Pro comes in a bunch of colors and offer very good all-round performance.

The Razer Hammerhead Pro HyperSpeed is the perfect tool for any serious gamer. It ships with a dongle which connects to the Type-C port on your phone and this eliminates all lag between the buds and your phone. Audio quality and ANC performance are average though. The earbuds look slick, and of course feature customizable RGB lighting on each earbud.

Don't be fooled by the OnePlus Nord Buds 2's generic looks. For the price, these buds offer very usable active noise cancelation and decent audio quality. It also has app support for some basic customization. The earbuds are lightweight, and the case charges with a Type-C port. It's available in two colors, and is a great affordable option.

Simply put, the Sony WF-1000XM5 is the Cadillac of TWS earbuds. Other than being pricey, it offers excellent audio quality, great ANC performance, and supports advanced audio codecs like LDAC. The earphones are IPX4 rated for sweat resistance and some of the functionality can be tweaked via the app. It also has a great design and comes in two colors.

The Pixel Buds Pro is to a Pixel phone what AirPods are to an iPhone. The Buds Pro offers very good sound quality (once tuned properly), decent ANC, multipoint connectivity, and long battery life. The cool thing is that Google keeps giving it new features via software updates and some of them exclusively work with Pixel phones, making it the perfect companion.

Our picks for the best earbuds for the Google Pixel 8 series

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are two of the most advanced smartphones from Google in 2023. They boast of the latest Google Tensor G3 processor which promises new and improved AI capabilities across audio, video, and cameras. The phones only ship with a data cable in the box, which is why it's crucial to pair it with a good pair of headphones depending on your use case. From the ones we have shortlisted above, our best overall would have to the Google Pixel Buds Pro.

The earbuds are made by Google, come in some really fun color combinations, and are designed to work best with a Pixel phone. It's a little pricey but considering Google keeps unlocking new features for it via software updates, is something not many earbuds have the luxury of boasting about. If you're looking for something that will help you stand out, the Nothing Ear 2 gets our vote.

For a startup, Nothing has delivered some pretty stand-out products and the Ear 2 is their best audio product yet. They've managed to deliver notable improvements to audio quality and active noise cancelation while keeping it reasonably priced. The whole transparent motif of the earbuds and the case are sure to grab attention, and the case can be wirelessly charged too. However, if you're looking for a no-compromise TWS earbud, nothing beats the Sony WF-1000XM5.

Sony has delivered yet another knock-out product as the earbuds feature a sleeker design with a slimmer case and gets spatial audio with head tracking right out of the box. Compared to the XM4s, the new model offers rich bass without being overpowering, clear mids, and striking highs. ANC performance is also among the best and battery life is above average for their size, making it one of the best TWS earbuds out there.

