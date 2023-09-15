The iPhone 15 series was officially announced at the latest Apple Event and with it came a lot of new information. The iPhone continues to be one of the best phones on the market because of its versatility, fast processing, and unique features. The latest rollout from Apple announced that this will have USB-C charging, all will feature the Dynamic Island, and there are five new colors to choose from. It's a solid phone that you'll want to protect with a case . It's also a phone that you're going to want to get the most out of, especially since you're spending a pretty penny to get. That includes finding the right earbuds to use with it. We've dug around to find the best earbuds for the iPhone 15 and present our list to you below.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds give a supreme audio experience, thanks to the TrueResponse transducer and aptX Adaptive codec. They'll play anything that comes out of the iPhone 15 and they are personalized to fit your ears, thanks to the four silicone ear adapter sizes and three fin sizes. These are also adaptive noise cancellation.

The JLab JBuds Air Sport earbuds are great for walking with or working out in because they hook behind your ears. These are great for the iPhone 15 because they let you customize your EQ settings, giving you the power to set up the sound how you like. You'll get 40+ hours of playtime in the charging case.

The SoundPEATS T3 earbuds give you a lot for a little, working well with the iPhone 15 to help you save some money if you're upgrading to a new phone. You can switch between three modes by tapping on the left earbud and these are good for video calls, as the advanced technology reduces noise around you.

For comfortably fitting earbuds that you can pop into your ears with ease, the Urbanista Lisbon are a smart pick. They offer nine hours on a full charge and are incredibly lightweight and small. They'll pair with your Apple iPhone 15 thanks to their Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. They work with Siri, giving you a hands-free experience.

Working out is made easy with the Beats Fit Pro which use Apple technology just like the iPhone 15. These pair easily and had added wingtips that are meant to stay in your ears during your workout. They offer long-lasting battery life and good active noise cancellation.They also last for six hours.

Checking the boxes across the board, the Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds bring top-notch audio to the iPhone 15. These are compact, offer high-resolution audio because of the specially designed driver, and deliver Sony's best call quality, thanks to the AI-driven noise reduction. They can also connect to multiple devices at once, so you can link to your iPhone 15 and iPad.

The Bose QuietComfortII earbuds personalize the noise cancellation to your ears with high-end technology to block out any noise around you. They come with three sizes of ear tips to provide you with a better fit. These connect with the iPhone 15 easily, thanks to their Bluetooth 5.3 capability.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) sync perfectly with the iPhone 15 and the latest updates includes USB-C charging. The H2 chip brings top-end noise cancellation and the custom driver delivers crisp high notes and deep bass. You can customize the surrounding sound with Spatial Audio and enjoy up to six hours of battery life.

Choosing the right earbuds for iPhone 15

With the iPhone 15, you're going to want great earbuds to get the most out of your new phone. That's why we love the tried and true Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), which are the best earbuds Apple makes. The newest versions are chargeable by a USB-C cable, meaning you can actually charge them from your iPhone 15. They offer Spatial Audio that let you customize the sound around you, and they last for up to six hours out of the case.

If you want a premium audio option, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are great in terms of quality and active noise cancelation. If you're not looking to spend as much since you're buying a new iPhone 15, you can look at the SoundPEATS T3 earbuds, which have three listening modes and deliver solid call quality. For those looking for accessories for their iPhone 15 Plus, check out our list for the best cases.