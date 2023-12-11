Earbuds have clearly become an everyday staple for most of us. Whether we need a solid set of wireless buds to get us through our daily commutes or we are rocking wired IEMs to get the most out of music production, many of us wouldn't last a day without our earbuds. However, different buds excel in different areas. Some are particularly great at noise-cancelation , others focus on low-latency for gaming, while another set is geared towards smartphone compatibility . There are a few options that prioritize sound quality above all else, and we're prepared to lay them out for you. While these models may sacrifice some of the aforementioned perks, they will provide a well-tuned listening experience for all.

The Linsoul KZ ZSN Pro X are a great pair of wired earbuds that just happen to be under $30. The 10mm drivers support low-end with clarity across the mids and highs for a well-rounded listening experience. They are available in multiple colors, and you can choose to add a built-in microphone. The cable is detachable, and it comes with three eartip sizes, so you can customize your fit.

The HIFIMAN RE2000 look a little like someone busted a cheap pair of headphones, or like something a flight attendant might hand you; they are anything but. These are true, high-end earbuds feature special topology diaphragms which pump out clear, precise audio. The tilted house aids in passive isolation while protecting the 9.2mm drivers. Their pro audio sound comes with a pro audio price tag, so this is certainly a pair to save up for.

Another excellent pair of well-balanced, neutral buds are the Etymotic ER4XR. The overall design is simple and streamlined (albeit some users have trouble getting the right fit). They are great for close listening and also come with a detachable cable. You even get a 1/4-inch adapter, so you can easily listen from your desktop interface. While they may not replace your over-ear studio cans, they'll do the trick.

The Moondrop Blessing 3 are a high-end pair of wired earbuds that deliver an impressively balanced sound with present but not overpowering low-end and clear mids/highs. The cable is detachable (aka replaceable), so you don't need to worry about damage to the wire rendering the buds useless. No major special features, but you will get great sound across the board.

The WF-C500 sacrifice fancy features like active noise cancelation in the name of impressive, neutral sound for under $100. If you are prioritizing audio fidelity, this is a great option. The buds are equipped with DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) which you can activate to assist mids and highs which often get drowned out inside wireless earbuds thanks to the space the low-end takes up.

The Denon PerL Pro are a unique pair of wireless earbuds that promise excellent, unique sound thanks, in part, to Qualcomm aptX, spatial audio from Dirac Virtuo, and the inclusion of Masimo Adaptive Acoustic Technology ™ (AAT). When activated, AAT delivers uncompressed audio that's specifically tuned to you by measuring sonic reflections against the sensitivity of your ears. The Pro also offer ANC and eight hours of battery; the non-pro model also offers AAT without ANC.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are an expensive but premium option that frequently top our charts. They feature spatial audio, a larger 8.4mm driver for increased clarity, and a more compact design overall. Upgraded memory foam ear tips come in four sizes and are a bit more rigid to improve passive noise cancelation. The out-of-the-box sound can be a little bass-heavy but the Sony Connect app comes with a six-band equalizer you can adjust.

The Sennheiser Moment Ture Wireless 3 are equipped with aptX Adaptive support, ANC and transparency modes, and up to 28 hours of battery life with the case, but beyond this, they have some of the best neutral out-of-the-box tuning with a reported frequency response rate of 5 Hz to 21 kHz. They occasionally need a little treble boost, but most users will be satisfied with how they come.

What to look for when buying earbuds for music quality?

Not all the popular brands truly churn out the best music quality, and that is perfectly acceptable for many, if not for most users. However, if you're needy ears, or you need a pair of earbuds in a professional music setting, there are still plenty of options to choose from. Generally, wired buds are most popular when it comes to music. Many of the best models are labeled IEMs (in-ear monitors) and are used frequently by musicians and singers onstage.

Their function is pretty much identical to regular consumer earbuds except that they will implement a different kind of driver that emphasizes neutrality and fidelity across the frequency response range, rather than add extra support to the low-end. They are often smaller than other earbuds, and they are better for high-end production. These drivers are also used in hearing aids. You may also notice the fit of an IEM can look a little different from more common earbuds. The wire often wraps around the top of the ear as opposed to just hanging from the bottom to increase stability.

Our favorite earbuds for music quality

When it comes to wired options, anything from Moondrop is usually stellar and the Linsoul KZ ZSN Pro X are a great option for anyone wanting excellent sound without breaking the bank. When it comes to wireless, there are also a host of options, but very few budget-friendly ones. The Sony WF-1000XM5 constantly top the charts, and you can currently get the Sennheiser Momentum 3 on sale. If you are ready to try something new, grab the Denon PerL Pro X for custom tuning for your ears, plus ANC.