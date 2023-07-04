When it comes to immersion, the right audio setup is crucial. Whether you’re playing with spatial audio like THX and Surround, or simply playing in stereo, a clear, accurate sound image, wide frequency range, and top-quality audio signal are a must for the most realistic, engaging gaming experience possible. Though many swear by gaming headsets to get the job done, there’s a growing market for gaming earbuds that can offer excellent audio in a more compact, ergonomic package.

If you want maximum immersion when gaming, the right audio setup is crucial. Whether you’re playing with spatial audio like THX and Surround or simply playing in stereo, a clear, accurate sound image, wide frequency range, and top-quality audio signal are a must for the most engaging gaming experience possible. Though many swear by gaming headsets to get the job done, there’s a growing market for gaming earbuds that offer excellent audio in a more compact, ergonomic package. Fortunately, I’ve rounded up the best options to take some of the legwork out of choosing the right gaming earbuds for you.

The best gaming earbuds right now

Source: Sony Sony WF-1000XM4 Best overall Best-sounding, most comfortable earbuds Sony's WF-1000XM4 earbuds are stemless wonders with top-notch ANC, a super comfortable fit, and terrific sound. Pros Terrific audio quality

Among the best ANC around

Stem-free design maximizes comfort Cons Not budget-friendly $278 at Amazon $280 at Best Buy

The Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds represent the pinnacle of audio tech in wireless earbuds. Their best-in-class 6mm drivers offer the most clarity and detail available, with crisp high-end and warm-but-undistorted mids and lows for an audio quality level rivaling some traditional gaming headsets.

But the sound features don’t end there. These buds have the most advanced active noise cancelation (ANC) available in gaming earbuds, ensuring voice clarity during multiplayer sessions. And Sony’s onboard 360 Reality Audio tech provides superior spatial audio for an accurate sound image that can give you an edge in multiplayer FPS games. The WF-1000XM4 earbuds also offer Adaptive Sound Control, a switchable smart feature that calibrates audio settings to your surroundings. While everyone won't want or need the feature, it can provide further clarity and detail to your audio experience when dialing in the right settings on the intuitive and feature-complete physical controls is difficult.

Sony’s LDAC technology allows for near zero-latency audio through Bluetooth 5.2, ensuring you don’t hear any perceivable delay between what’s on the screen and what’s in your ear. Lastly, the WF-1000XM4 boast an impressive 8 hours of battery life, which can be doubled by adding the optional charging case to the mix. All in all, they’re extremely impressive gaming earbuds with the most advanced features across the board while remaining comfortable for long sessions and providing energy efficiency. Then, when you're done playing games, you can take them on the go.

Source: Epos EPOS GTW 270 Hybrid True Wireless Earbuds Great alternative Ultra-immersive high-quality audio at a medium price $133 $150 Save $17 EPOS GTW 270s are designed to emulate closed-back headphones for some of the most immersive audio in earbuds at a modest, if not budget-minded, price for the quality. Pros Outstanding audio quality

Closed-back headphone immersion level

Low latency even on console Cons Audio software is PC-only

May not fit every ear shape comfortably

Definitely not for the budget-minded $150 at Amazon $133 at Best Buy

EPOS GTW 270s offer great sound before anything else, using advanced True Wireless Stereo (TWS) technology to achieve a superior stereo image over Bluetooth connections. TWS has been making a splash recently in Bluetooth audio because it's designed specifically for wireless connections instead of adapting a wired signal to a wireless device. The improvement is noticeable when it comes to sound image fidelity, latency, and detail, but there can be drawbacks, including the fact that mono signals in some TWS devices can only be delivered to one headphone or earbud — as is the case with the GTW 270s. While some users may not mind this, most will likely find the noise pollution and the off-center sound image caused by using one earbud to be distracting at best and experience-ruining at worst.

Elsewhere, the GTW 270s show off that they’re designed specifically for gamers. Their use of the aptX audio codecs provides near zero-latency performance — a must for fast-paced FPS gaming. Their sleek design provides plenty of comfort over long gaming sessions and will fit sturdily without shifting for a consistent sound. Their 5-hour-per-charge battery life (15 hours with the charging case) also makes them good for mobile and laptop gaming. While their lack of robust physical controls compared to Sony’s top entry is a bit of a letdown, their impressive stereo image makes them a standout. They’re also rated IPX5, meaning they won’t be destroyed by excessive sweat or light rain, again making them great for mobile gaming.

Source: Logitech Logitech G FITS Best looking Hard-to-beat immersive audio modestly priced With excellent TWS audio, a closed-back design, Lightform molding for exceptional comfort, and a sleek, modern look, the Logitech GFITS achieve high marks in both form and function. Pros IPX5 water and sweat resistance

Uses aptX audio codec for zero latency

Outstanding stereo sound image Cons Lack of physical controls

Mono sound only plays through one earbud $225 at Amazon $230 at Best Buy

As far as gaming earbuds go, the Logitech G FITs represent a step forward in design and tech. Designed with a Lightform molding technology, they deliver above-average fit and comfort over many more multipurpose models, but getting them to fit snugly in your ears can be a little tricky at first. Like EPOS’s top pick, they feature TWS technology to fairly good effect, though the overall sound quality won’t knock your socks off as much as it should at this price point, with a somewhat more boxy sound than our top two picks. It’s not a drastic difference, but it’s noticeable at this price. The superior stereo image does a lot to mitigate this.

But just because they don’t match the audiophile heights of our top two picks doesn’t mean they’re not excellent overall. Aesthetically is where G FITS really stand out — their oblong, cone-like shape and clamshell-style carrying case recall early 2000s iMacs in a pleasingly retro way, setting them apart from most gaming earbuds. And that’s what these are in a nutshell: a lot of unusual and ambitious ideas that aren’t quite delivered to their full potential. Still, they sound decent, look amazing, and are a good indication of the future of gaming earbuds, which places them high on our list. And if you can find them on sale — we've seen them for $70 off — they're an even better buy.

Source: Logitech Logitech G333 VR Gaming Earphones Best for VR An immersive experience $34 $50 Save $16 Logitech G333 VR gaming earbuds feature True Wireless stereo, a latency-free wired connection, and are splash and sweat-resistant. Pros Closest experience to closed-back headphones

Good sound for price

Designed for Meta Quest headsets Cons Mono audio delivered through left earbud only

Lack of physical controls may be a problem for some $50 at Amazon $34 at Best Buy

With the recent boom in gaming earbuds, some manufacturers have decided to give some love to VR gamers, like with the Logitech G333s. Designed to integrate with Meta Quest VR headsets, these extremely affordable earbuds offer surprisingly good sound, with rich mids that offer enough detail to support an immersive VR experience. It’s not mind-blowing fidelity by any means, but for earbuds that are much cheaper than our top three picks, they’re good performers.

While the overall build quality here is more reflective of their very modest price, they’re also reasonably comfortable over long sessions. Though it’s important to remember that even long VR sessions will be a lot shorter than non-VR sessions, so in that respect, they definitely deliver on comfort and ergonomics, with three soft silicone tips and a sleek form factor.

Since they’re wired, charge time and battery life don’t figure in, and audio latency is basically zero, which makes them less useful for mobile gaming but more reliable overall. If you’re a VR gamer who doesn’t need audiophile-level sound, these are the way to go, especially if you use a Quest.

Source: 1More 1MORE Triple Driver in-Ear Earphones Best for isolation Closed-back experience, earbud price $69 $100 Save $31 The 1more BT Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones are designed to approach the sound isolation and increased immersion of over-ear headphones while delivering excellent audio clarity for a modest price. Pros Triple drivers for surprising richness and detail

Easy-to-use physical controls

In-ear design for increased immersion and bass response Cons May have a more "hyped" sound than many earbuds

Bigger than many similar models $69 at Amazon

Most gamers would probably tell you that they prefer the experience of playing with headphones over earbuds, despite the convenience, size, and cost of the latter being a major advantage. Some manufacturers have attempted to address this by designing earbuds meant to emulate the headphone experience with superior isolation and noise cancelation.

1More’s wireless Bluetooth attempt is a solid one, especially at its price point. With three separate audio drivers and an aerospace-grade metal diaphragm, these earbuds provide clear and fairly detailed audio, with more prominent bass than many, though this may be due to the software rather than the power and quality of the drivers themselves. The larger earbud design and cuffed outer ring significantly increase sound isolation, emulating closed-ear headphones pretty effectively. It’s also possible that the buds' size increases the proximity effect of the audio, adding even more perceived low-end response. If you really want to “feel” the rumble of game audio that features a lot of explosions and large machinery, these are as close as you’ll get without using headphones.

Battery life is pretty good, too; an hour-long charge will give you 7 hours of game time, and in a pinch, a 10-minute quick charge will give you 3 hours. The robust and easy-to-use physical controls are also a plus. It all adds up to a good-sounding pair of earbuds with robust build quality, good battery efficiency, and sound closer to that of headphones than you’ll get from most gaming earbuds.

Source: Razer Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed Wireless Earbuds Best for PS5 Premium buds for PS5 players $180 $200 Save $20 Razer's Hammerhead Hyperspeed earbuds are designed for PS5 but offer superb low-latency audio with an ultra-stable dual connection. Pros Fast, stable Dual 2.53 gHz/Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connection

Wide 20hz-20kHz frequency range

Omnidirectional mic Cons Not quite plug-and-play for PC

Carrying case doesn't keep USB dongle safe

Fairly pricey $150 at Amazon $180 at Best Buy

If you’re looking for a pair of earbuds tailored to PS5 gaming, look no further than Razer’s Hammerhead Hyperspeed gaming earbuds. The Hammerheads feature a dual 2.53 GHz/Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connection that’s extremely stable and offers near-zero latency performance, which is one of these earbuds’ main selling points. If you game in a room with a lot of electrical and physical signal interference (and if you’re playing on PS5, you probably do), these will outperform nearly any other gaming earbuds on the market when it comes to stability and latency.

Sound-wise, the Hammerheads are also fairly impressive, with a wide 20hz-20kHz frequency response for rich, detailed audio across the lows, mids, and highs, a wide soundstage to increase open-world immersion, and a premium omnidirectional microphone for more vocal clarity during multiplayer sessions. The earbuds are slick-looking, with a snazzy white enamel exterior and carrying case. Their slim design is also lightweight, which is pretty comfortable over long sessions.

Since they’re tailor-made for console (particularly PS5) gaming, getting the same stable and low-latency performance on even the best gaming PC can require some setup and know-how, making them a little less plug-and-play. And the carrying case doesn’t safely contain the USB-C dongle, but these are minor gripes. These earbuds are a great choice for console gaming, nailing most of what it attempts to achieve at a great price point for the quality.

Source: Turtle Beach Turtle Beach Battle Buds Best budget option Really cheap and pretty good Turtle Beach's Battle Buds are shockingly inexpensive, and while the sound won't blow you away, they're more than good enough for a solid wired gaming experience. Pros Cheapest gaming earbuds available that actually work

Lightweight and comfortable

Boom mic works well Cons Noticeably inferior sound to our top picks

Not good for music listening $30 at Amazon $30 at Best Buy

For gamers whose primary concern is budget, Turtle Beach Battle Buds pack a performance punch at an almost suspiciously low price point. For approximately the cost of a large pizza, Turtle Beach manages to deliver earbuds that sound decent and feel pretty good to wear — just don’t expect all the bells and whistles of a pricier pair.

The emphasis here is also on “pretty good.” The sound quality of the Battle Buds doesn’t come anywhere near that of Razer or Sony’s top models, and their small-side 10mm drivers noticeably underperform when it comes to listening to music, but for budget gaming, you’ll get clear and detailed enough audio and a wide enough sound stage to sustain immersion in open worlds or vocal clarity in multiplayer sessions.

Stylistically, they’re not a standout. They have an angular and bulky black-and-white 90s-futuristic design, common enough in gaming peripherals, but a lot less pleasing to the eye than the slick, Apple-baiting look of more top-of-the-line models. While most gamers will find them reasonably comfortable to wear over long sessions, they’re not quite as one-size-fits-all as many models; smaller ear canals may not fit them as easily. Still, they’re a decent-sounding pair of earbuds with a removable high-sensitivity mic for single-player use, and their wired connection makes latency a non-issue. If you need earbuds just for gaming and don’t want to dent the bank, much less break it, it’s hard to go wrong here, especially for laptop gaming, where budget is often a primary concern.

Source: Asus Asus ROG Cetra True Wireless Earbuds Best battery life Long-lasting gaming These gaming earbuds offer true wireless audio, Asus RGB compatibility, and excellent audio quality at a slightly less than modest price. Pros 27 hours of battery life (without ANC)

20Hz-20kHz Frequency range for rich sound

Integration with ASUS RGB Cons Noticeable audio latency using Bluetooth

Not the cheapest $100 at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

Mobile gamers or laptop gamers who travel frequently often prioritize battery life and charge times regarding headphones or earbuds. Though there can be an inverse relationship between efficiency and audio quality/other performance factors, Asus’s Rog Cetra True Wireless earbuds seem to strike the best possible balance — with one exception.

In terms of battery life, the ROG Cetras can go for about 5.5 hours on a single normal charge. This is a little less than some but more than others, but using the charging case, you can expect 21.5 hours of uninterrupted game time, and a 10-minute charge will give about more than 10 hours. With a sleek black look for both the carrying case and earbuds, the ROG Cetras are striking aesthetically, which at this mid-price point, is a nice feature. And though their 10mm neodymium drivers are on the smaller side, they sound great, with a wide 20Hz-20kHz frequency\range for a full, clear sound that helps immersion for open world gaming and advanced True Wireless Stereo for an accurate, wide sound image. They’re also splash-proof and water-resistant, another feature mobile gamers will likely appreciate.

The main caveat here, though, is latency. For this price point, its Bluetooth 5.0-only wireless connection can have a noticeable delay on both PC and mobile devices, and while it may not be a dealbreaker for casual or slow-paced gaming, for especially competitive FPS gaming it could impact experience more than is acceptable. Still, if you want a great-sounding, comfortable, good-looking pair of earbuds ideal for gaming and music (and you don’t mind the latency), these buds are a great value.

Wrapping up the best gaming earbuds

The market for gaming earbuds may be fairly new, but it’s already pretty flooded with a lot of great options, depending on what you’re looking for regarding your gaming audio experience. The Sony WF-1000XM4s are our top pick because of their matchless audio fidelity, impressive ANC software, sleek look, and fast, stable Bluetooth connection, not to mention their spatial audio capabilities.

The EPOS GTW 270s are a great alternative, with TWS offering superior stereo imaging designed for gaming, excellent frequency response and voice clarity, and solid 15-hour (with charging case) charge time. Finally, Logitech's G FITs are a more budget-friendly option that are more stylish than any others on our list and offer solid TWS-backed audio quality and immersion, comfort, and good battery life. But it all comes down to what you want and how much you’re willing to spend, and you can’t really go wrong with any of the picks on our list.