Audiophiles used to swear by the superior sound quality that traditional over-ear headphones delivered. The in-your-face bass and clear mid-tones made up for the sometimes awkward size and weight of high-end cans squeezing your head. Today, earbuds have mostly caught up to the high standards set by headphones. They’re also more comfortable to wear, fit in your pocket, and often have smaller price tags. And they work with just about any device, including your iPhone.

I’m running down a list of the 10 best earbuds for iPhone, covering everything from earphones with award-winning active noise cancelation (ANC) to wingtip models that won’t stress your ear canal, to buds that will help lull you to sleep. If you’re looking for new earbuds for your iPhone, give one of these a whirl.

The best earbuds for iPhone this year

It feels like a no-brainer, but the AirPods Pro 2 are our top pick because they work seamlessly between Apple products, so you can rest assured there won’t be any unexpected compatibility issues. They don't look that different from previous AirPods, but the innards sport Apple's newest H2 chip. It adds an extra 1.5 hours of battery life and takes ANC and Active Transparency up a notch. They still don’t quite measure up to meet what you'll get on over-ear cans or more expensive options, but they do a fantastic job of muting sounds.

The U1 chip in the rechargeable case gets a big thumbs up, too. Its integrated speaker makes locating your lost buds easier with the Find My app. Instead of the near-silent chirp that the original AirPods Pro emitted, the tone is now loud enough to make out from another room.

Music playback and answering calls happen by clicking the pressure-sensitive stems, and you'll get the new ability to swipe up and down on the stems to adjust the volume. It's not exactly a groundbreaking feature, as Bose has had this for years, but it's still appreciated.

Apple has always done audio quality right, and these headphones have improved upon an already admirable score. The Pros use the same 11mm driver, but with the updated H2 chip and amplifier, the sound is fuller and more well-balanced. Spatial Audio, which is somewhat akin to surround sound on steroids, puts you front and center, making tunes come alive. Overall, as we found in our review, the AirPods Pro 2 have a superb, balanced sound.

The Pros miss the mark by skimping out on Bluetooth multipoint, though the buds do switch effortlessly between products registered to the same iCloud account. But if your daily driver is an iPhone, or you're deeply invested in Apple, it's an easy choice to go with the brag-worthy performance of the AirPods Pro 2.

If you want to command every aspect of your buds, Sony’s WF-1000XM4 will scratch that itch. The Sony Headphones Connect app gives you a software-based dashboard with an easy-to-use equalizer. You can also perform various functions in the app, like adjusting ANC, viewing remaining battery life, and turning on multipoint connection, which lets you connect to two devices simultaneously.

The cozy memory foam tips seal out the bustle of the world around you, and top-of-the-line ANC takes conversations around you down to almost nothing. The bass is a bit aggressive out of the box with the default equalizer settings, but that can be changed and tuned to your tastes with the Sony app. With some fiddling, sound quality is every bit as good as full headphones in the same price range.

The Sony WF-1000XM4s have touch sensors in the center of each bud. Tapping the circular disks control how you take incoming calls, ANC levels, and music playback. The sensors are overly touchy, though, and you may occasionally find that you skip a track with an accidental brush when you adjust your glasses.

The lack of stems in the WF-1000XM4s is a welcome change for those who, like me, accidentally rip headphones out of their ear when taking a jacket off or doing overhead presses in the gym. Battery life also gets a thumbs up. They’ll hold out for up to 8 hours of continuous listening, and the case gives you another two full charges.

JBL’s Vibe Beam are fresh to market this year and ring up cheaper than any other earbuds on our list. With 8mm drivers and proprietary Deep Bass Sound, JBL emphasizes the beat without blowing out your eardrums.

The Vibe Beams give you 8 hours of consecutive listening time and have a quick charge, which adds another three hours of battery life with 15 minutes on the charger. The only bummer here is there’s no wireless charging option.

There’s no lag whatsoever when watching movies, listening to podcasts and books, or streaming audio. If you’re a hardcore gamer, though, you should know there’s no low-latency mode, so they may not measure up to your expectations for console use.

Ambient Aware mode lets background noises seep through, so you can walk safely around the city and not tune anything important out, while TalkThru quiets whatever you’re streaming while you’re speaking or when someone speaks to you.

Bottom line: JBL Vibe Beam are the best value earbuds you can buy for your iPhone this year. You get so many features usually found on more expensive headphones, but at a low price.

The AirPods 3 make our list of the best wireless earbuds, so they of course make the iPhone-specific list. They rest in your ears sans silicone tips, so they’re a good choice for those who feel a little claustrophobic with the AirPods Pro or can’t find the right fit with ear tips.

Personalized Spatial Audio, which makes it feel like the sound adjusts as you turn your head, is decent. It feels more immersive when you can create a seal with ear tips, like with the AirPods Pro, but the sound is noticeably improved from previous generations. Also, new this go-round is a shorter stem design and a MagSafe case that will hold out for an hour longer than its predecessor.

You can share sounds from your iPhone, AppleTV, or iPad with a friend with the AirPods 3. These buds also switch automatically between Apple devices, so if you start watching a movie on AppleTV and grab your iPhone to finish the flick while on the move, the sound transfers instantly.

The AirPods 3 are frequently on sale, and when marked down, they’re one of the best picks for iPhones out there. At full price, though, you may want to consider going with the older AirPods 2, which will cost you less than a Benjamin and perform similarly.

We’ve had nothing but good things to say about the biggest selling point of the Bose QuietComfort 2s: stellar noise cancelation. Bose accomplishes this with a combination of silicone ear tips, stability bands that hold the buds in place, and the official app where you can adjust the ANC. Bose’s Aware mode, otherwise known as transparency mode, works as advertised, too, letting in sounds you need to hear and keeping out what doesn’t matter.

Bose’s sound quality is on par with the Apple AirPods Pro. Mids are bright, the bass is ever-present, and with ANC on, you’ll almost feel like your favorite band is in the room with you.

The QuietComfort 2s fall short in a few key areas. For example, wireless charging and multipoint paring support are absent. They also sport a high price tag. If those things don’t bother you and your main priority is ANC, these are a worthwhile set of earbuds you can wear comfortably at home, in the gym, or on the move.

The ergonomic shape of the Beats Fit Pro, coupled with flexible wingtips and multiple-sized tips, work in tandem to give you a precise, secure fit that grips your ears without being confining and holds on through walks, workouts, and casual use.

The Beats Fit Pro operate with button controls on each bud. Clicking one of the buttons will answer calls, switch between calls, play tracks, and pause music. And because they feature Apple's H1 chip for fast pairing, you can also call up Siri to change the volume, get directions, or perform other everyday tasks.

These buds use adaptive ANC that constantly makes minor background adjustments. Like most Beats, these are a tad heavy on the bass, but in a good way. There’s plenty of thumping and bumping, but it doesn’t drown out the treble notes or mid-tones, giving you a relatively solid middle-of-the-road experience.

Professional musicians use sleek, over-ear listening devices when on stage, and that’s the inspiration behind the Shure AONIC 215 TW2s. This package comes with true wireless earphones, an over-the-ear adapter, foam and silicone ear tips, an earphone cleaner, and a large charging case that operates via USB.

The sweat and water-resistant AONICS fit in-ear. An over-the-ear adapter secures the buds, and they feel weightless unless you wear glasses. If that’s you, expect to experience some unwanted rubbing and irritation with time.

A series of taps and gestures handle volume control, answering calls, and tending to business. There are also personalization options galore if you choose to install the ShurePlus PLAY app. The software equalizer allows you to boost bass, treble, and vocals. Presets are available if you prefer not to dive deep into all that. If you like heavy bass tracks, dabble with the EQs. SHURE underemphasizes bass and overdoes vocals and trebles by default.

Unique to these buds is a detachable connector you can use to access devices and services that use MMCX connections. MMCX is found on airplane entertainment systems, so if you’re a frequent flyer, the AONICS will be an instant hit.

For working out, nothing beats the Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds. ANC works well but is not on par with the AirPods Pro or Bose option, and a Jaybird feature called SurroundSense lets in enough environmental noise that bikers and runners can hear approaching traffic.

Each Vista 2 bud has dual microphones covered by WindDefense fabric that prevents gusts and breezes from overriding your voice during calls. It’s a cool feature for hikers, bikers, and outdoor runners.

I love the IP68 waterproof rating. It means your buds remain safe from water, sweat, and dust, which is just the right amount of toughness for earbuds that may take a beating during a workout or trek in the woods. The 6mm drivers and customizable EQ profiles are also a plus. The sound is just OK. The bass is punchy enough to keep you motivated during your run but not so overpowering as to drown the vocals. The Jaybirds 2 don't have as full of a sound profile as you'd get with other options on this list, even when fiddling with the EQ, but they're on par with other workout buds.

The Jaybird Vista 2s are an absolute bargain and one of the best earbuds for iPhone users who need a sound system that can survive the gym.

There’s no getting around the fact that Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EX earbuds are high-end and high-cost. However, if you appreciate minimal design, renowned craftsmanship, beautifully balanced sound, and customizable EQ tuning, the Beoplay EX buds will be worth the splurge.

The Beoplay EX earbuds are stunning to look at, like most B&O products. You won’t find any plastic buttons to press here. A glass touchpad on the outside accepts touches and swipes to fine-tune your experience. It’s all so slick! And a small raised ring of metal around the touchpad prevents it from getting scratched, which is a thoughtful addition.

B&O’s mobile app is straightforward and includes preset listening modes, an equalizer panel, and call settings. This is also where you turn on noise cancelation and transparency modes. The ANC is good but not market-leading. It doesn’t measure up to Apple or Bose, but it does cut out some background sounds that would otherwise get in the way.

B&O gives you a dynamic listening experience not generally associated with true wireless earbuds. The sounds are perfectly balanced, and no note goes unnoticed. If you don’t mind dipping into your nest egg, these are a winner.

If catching quality Zs is a problem, the Soundcore Sleep A10 earbuds may be the ticket to a good night of rest. Unlike the other choices on this list, the A10s put the focus on masking noise, and not solely on sound quality.

The A10s are on our list of the best headphones and earbuds for sleep, but they don’t shine in the audio department. There is a music mode in the app where you can play with the EQ, but because the volume level is capped, the bass a little overdone, and the mids run flat, you’re better off using these as they were intended, as sleeping aids, and not as your everyday listening device.

The minuscule A10s sit comfortably in your ear, though they take some time to get used to, especially for side sleepers. The A10s have what they call Adaptive Noise Masking. This is not the same as ANC. Through Soundcore’s app, you can choose from a decent selection of sleep sounds like rain, pink noise, or quiet music. You can also stream anything from your playlist if that’s more your style.

The Sleep A10s track your sleep quality, habits, and activity at night, much like the Apple Watch or your favorite fitness tracker. As a sleeping tool, the A10s are in a class of their own. Their biggest drawback is the lack of ANC and “just average” sound quality.

Best earbuds for iPhone 2023: Final thoughts

If you want your earbuds to play nice with all your Apple devices, the AirPods Pro 2 is the best choice for your money. They’re on the pricier side, but the hassle-free compatibility, impressive battery life, MagSafe charging, and ANC are standout features you can’t ignore. I often work from coffee shops and hotels, and the AirPods Pro’s ANC blocks out voices around me, allowing me to focus.

If you don’t appreciate stems in your buds, Sony’s WF-1000XM4 may be a better pick. They’re stemless, have a software-based equalizer, and have multipoint support. And if you’re looking for a bargain, the affordable JBL Vibe Beams are sure to please. They deliver rich bass, have an 8-hour battery life, and won’t weigh down your budget.