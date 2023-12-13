That's why paying attention to aspects like mic pickup, sound reduction technology, noise cancelation, and connectivity are important when weighing the right earbud for phone calls. We've put together a list of the best earbuds for phone calls to help you make the best calls possible.

You don't always have time to hold your phone in your hand during a call. Sometimes, you need your hands to be free while you're on the phone. So, it's important to know which earbuds to buy if you're going to be taking calls while you're on-the-go. One of the worst things about using earbuds is being on a call and the call quality is poor and either you can't hear the other person or they can't hear you. While there are different cases for using headphones and earbuds, such as working out or sleeping , when you're on a call, you want the other person to hear you well.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2's ANC is powered by AI noise reduction algorithms to help you hear more clearly on calls. They also have three noise-reducing mics to isolate your voice. The design helps avoid additional background noise pickup. You'll get up to 39 hours of playtime on a single charge with the case.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are built to block out sound. The ANC is high-end and will drown out sound around you, allowing the person on the phone with you to hear clearly and you to hear them with ease. These also allow you to take phone calls with one bud. They are comfortable and easy to use.

Thanks to the 11mm dynamic drivers, you'll have incredible sound whether you're on the phone or listening to music. The JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds allow you to control the amount of your own voice you hear during a call and have six mics that will reduce wind and noise around you for better call quality. They also offer 40 hours of playback.

Built to be worn for a long time, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are great for receiving calls wherever you are. They have HD Voice Technology that will separate your voice from the surrounding noise, allowing your end of the call to be heard clearly. They feature a surround sound that lets you hear well, no matter where you are. The intelligent ANC boosts your audio experience.

For a wired pair of earbuds that are great on calls, the Marshall Mode deliver Marshall's signature audio quality for a quality price. These have a microphone and a remote, allowing you to take phone calls with them. They come with multiple eartips, so you can find the most comfortable fit. The cord is tangle-resistant, so you can take them out of your bag easily.

If you have an Android, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are elite earbuds that provide top-notch connectivity and a ton of battery life. They deliver strong audio quality and pair perfectly with a Pixel phone, thanks to the double bandwidth. The ANC helps drown out background noise while you're on a call, making them great to use on-the-go.

You won't find better noise cancellation in earbuds than what you get from these. The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are excellent for phone calls because they offer an AI-based noise reduction algorithm as well as a bone conduction sensor to deliver crystal clear calls. You can switch from device to device, thanks to the Bluetooth connectivity.

If you're an iPhone user, the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen are the top option for making phone calls. With the H2 chip, it creates more intelligent noise cancellation and works to better separate background noise from calls. The battery life is superb and the earbuds are aware when you're on the phone and keep what else is going on around you out of your calls.

What to keep in mind with the best earbuds for phone calls

Not all earbuds are going to offer you good or even decent call quality. People on the other end can tell you that you sound garbled, or you won't be able to hear them well. That's why it pays to spend money on earbuds that allow you to take and receive phone calls easily. If you're an iPhone user, you can't beat the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation because of the H2 chip and all that it does to block out noise around you. The mics pick up your voice clearly and deliver high-end sound to your ears while you're listening to a call.

If you want to spend more, the Sony WF1000XM5 deliver some of the best audio quality you'll find in any earbuds on the market. They also have AI-based noise reduction algorithms and a bone conduction sensor that makes the call quality and sound quality superior. For people who prefer wired earbuds or just don't want to spend as much, Marshall Mode earbuds are good for calls and won't hurt your budget too much.

Make sure you're paying attention to the number of microphones in the earbuds and how well they pick up background noise. That is going to be important for earbuds while making phone calls. You don't want to struggle to hear your conversation just because you're wearing earbuds.