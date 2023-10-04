The new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is about to hit the market, delivering camera upgrades, a waterproof IP68 rating, and new colors to the company's more affordable flagship line. With the purchase of any new great phone comes the opportunity to buy new accessories, like cases, chargers, and earbuds. Most of us use our phones to stream music, movies, and podcasts daily, which means a solid pair of earbuds is practically just as necessary as the phone itself. We've rounded up a couple of great options that will pair well with the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 offer a comfortable fit and ANC at a more affordable price. The sound quality might not be the most impressive, but it's solid considering the cost. Pairing is simple Galaxy devices, and an IP55 means it's protected from water and dust.

The Nothing Ear Stick are a fairly simple pair of earbuds with a unique design. They are a half-ear model, which results in a more open design, letting you listen to music while staying in tune with the world. There isn't any ANC, but the audio quality is good, and you get three mics in each bud for phone calls.

The Anker Soundcore Life P3 are affordable wireless earbuds with premium features like ANC support and impressive battery life. They support up to 50 hours of playback, which is practically unheard of in the earbud world, especially at this price range. You also get customizable EQ, a 10-minute quick charge, and three noise cancellation modes.

The Jaybird Vista 2 are a waterproof pair of workout buds with a military-grade build. They also incorporate a wingtip design for added stability with ANC and a transparency mode for great listening. The battery gives you up to eight hours of listening time on a single charge, with an additional 16 hours provided by the case.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver a very solid experience for a reasonable price (especially when they're on sale). If you don't want to spend a ton of money after getting a new phone, these are a very solid option. They have ANC, an ambient sound mode, and Auto Switch connectivity, which can auto-detect connections and content to shift to the appropriate Galaxy Device.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds are an expensive but premium option. They feature spatial audio, a larger 8.4mm driver for increased clarity, and a more compact design overall. You'll get 8 hours of battery life with ANC on and an additional 16 hours delivered with the charging case. Upgraded memory foam ear tips come in four sizes and are a bit more rigid to improve passive noise cancelation.

If you aren't ready for the absolutely newest model, grab the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. They also offer great noise cancelation, 3D audio support, and more. Thanks to IPX7 water resistance, these are a solid option for workouts, and with transparency mode, you'll be able to hear what's going on around you if you want to.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are the newest earbuds from Samsung and boast strong active noise cancellation (ANC). If you're already getting a new phone, you might as well get new, matching earbuds while you're at it. They have the longest battery life in the Buds lineup, an impressive IP68 resistance rating, and come with three sizes of ear tips and two sizes of wing tips.

What to consider before buying earbuds for the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

There are a few simple rules to abide by before purchasing a new pair of headphones to go with your new phone, the biggest one being compatibility. It makes sense that the latest AirPods won't be the best choice for your Galaxy phone despite their ability to be connected. Instead, check out Samsung's line of earbuds that were specifically designed to support the needs (and codecs) of Galaxy devices. The new Galaxy Buds FE are an obvious choice, but the older Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Buds 2 are also still great options.

Beyond compatibility, consider your top priorities when it comes to your listening experience. If you want the best of the best when it comes to ANC, consider the relatively new Sony WF-1000XM5. If battery is a major concern, the Anker Life P3 have you covered. Luckily, there are plenty of options out there when it comes to earbuds for your Galaxy S23 FE, which we hope will soon top our list of best Android phones.