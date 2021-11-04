These are the best early Black Friday deals right now
Black Friday technically falls on November 26 this year, but many retailers have already started some of their Black Friday deals ahead of time. Many discounts went live at the start of the month, and you can expect to see discounts continue to ramp up until we reach the big day. No matter if you’re just curious about the best sales, or if you’re trying to cross items off your holiday shopping list, XDA has you covered.
This roundup will continue to be updated throughout the month, as more sales go live at dozens of physical and online stores. Feel free to bookmark this page and check back later!
Below are the best deals we’ve found, organized into helpful sections.
Best Black Friday Smartphone Deals
- OnePlus 9 – $599 (normally $730) at OnePlus, also available at Best Buy
- OnePlus 9 Pro for $799 (normally $1,070) at OnePlus, also available at Best Buy
- Moto Razer 5G for $799.99 at Motorola
- Moto Edge 2021 for $599.99 (normally ($700) at Motorola, also available at Best Buy
Best Black Friday Smart Home Deals
Here are the best discounts so far on smart speakers, smart lights, security products, and anything else smart home-related.
- Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) smart display for $49.99 at Best Buy, also available at Adorama
- Google Nest Hub Max – $179.99 (normally $230) at Best Buy, also available at Adorama
Best Black Friday Computing Deals
Looking for a new gaming laptop? Or maybe a shiny new M1-powered Mac? We’re keeping an eye on sales for computing stuff, too.
- Lenovo Ideapad 3 (Core i5, 12GB RAM, 15.6″ screen) for $429.99 (normally $620) at Best Buy
- Apple Mac Mini 2021 (Apple M1, 8GB RAM, 512GB Drive) for $799.00 (normally $899) at Amazon
- Razer Kiyo Pro 1080p webcam for $129.99 (normally $200) at Amazon
Best Other Black Friday Amazon Deals
Here are all the good deals specifically from Amazon, in case you don’t feel like shopping at multiple stores.
- Razer Kiyo Pro 1080p webcam for $129.99 (normally $200)
- OnePlus 9 for $599 (normally $730)
- Sony WHCH710N noise canceling headphones for $78 (normally $98)
Best Black Friday Gaming Deals
These are the best sales we’ve found so far for gaming hardware and accessories, as well as video games.
- Resident Evil Village (PS4) for $39.99 (normally $60) at Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4/PS5/Xbox) for $19.99 (normally $60) at Amazon
- Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse for $99.99 (normally $150) at Amazon, also available at Best Buy
- Logitech G203 wired gaming mouse for $19.99 (normally $30) at Amazon, also available at Best Buy
- Elgato HD60 S+ capture card for $140.54 (normally $182) at Amazon
- Razer BlackShark V2 gaming headset for $39.99 (normally $60) at Amazon, also available at Best Buy
Best Black Friday Carrier Deals
Carriers in the United States will likely have some Black Friday-related sales soon, but there’s not much on that front yet. Below is everything that is live and available to buy right now.