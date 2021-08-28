These are the Best Email apps for Android: Nine, Aqua Mail, Spark, and more!

Most of us deal with email on a daily basis, and there can be a ton of emails coming in on most days. So if an app can make working with emails even just a tiny bit easier, we welcome it with open arms. While there’s a good chance your Android phone came preinstalled with an email app, it may not be the best option for you. Fortunately, the Google Play store is full of email apps, and we’ve picked the best ones for you.

Navigate this guide:

Best Email Apps

Nine

Nine is one of the most popular email apps on Android. It cares about users’ privacy and doesn’t store email data on its servers. The app connects to your email servers and downloads data directly to your device. In terms of providers, it supports everything from Gmail to Microsoft Exchange Server. It also provides Direct Push Synchronization with Exchange ActiveSync.

Other features include the ability to select folders for which to enable push notifications, sync tasks and calendar, conversation mode, and a lot more. Nine is free to download, but you’ll need a $14.99 license to use the app after a two-week trial period.

Aqua Mail

Aqua Mail is another great email app for Android. It offers several customization options, allowing users to personalize how the app looks and operates. Additionally, you get support for 20 languages. Similar to Nine, Aqua Mail doesn’t store your email data on its servers. You can also use pretty much any of your email accounts with the app, including Gmail, Exchange, IMAP, or POP3-enabled servers.

Other Aqua Mail features include Smart Folders, contacts and calendar sync, Android Wear support, email backup/ restore via cloud storage services, and widgets. Aqua Mail is free to download and use, but you can opt for the Pro version to remove ads and get advanced features. Some of these features include support for unlimited accounts, push for Exchange, and unlimited aliases.

Spark

Spark is made for email power users. It intelligently prioritizes emails to help you focus on the important stuff. The same smartness is present in its notifications, and it’ll only ping you about the emails from people you know. Other great features include intelligent search, quick replies, email scheduling, snooze emails, and more.

The app also allows you to collaborate with your team on emails, which you won’t see in many email apps. You can have shared drafts, private team comments, and shareable email links. Additionally, Spark works with all major email providers. It’s free to download and use, but a premium subscription unlocks more features.

Outlook

Microsoft’s Outlook email app is an entirely free option that works with Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft 365, Outlook.com, Gmail, and Yahoo Mail. It doesn’t include a lot of options, but you get simplicity and a good design. You get three tabs — email, search, and calendar to keep things straightforward. Integrations for Microsoft products, like Word, Excel, Powerpoint, and OneDrive are also present.

Outlook also comes with a feature called Focused Inbox that can pre-sort your emails to highlight essential emails. Threading support and add-ins for popular third-party services are available as well.

FairEmail

FairEmail is an open-source email client that values your privacy. It works with all major email service providers, but you won’t get access to the non-standard protocols, such as Microsoft Exchange Web Services and Microsoft ActiveSync. You get support for unlimited accounts, a unified inbox, conversation threading, push notifications, and material design.

The app doesn’t store your email data on its servers. Also, there are no advertisements or analytics of any kind. Its free version is quite feature-rich, but you can buy the Pro version to get several advanced features.

Gmail

Like Microsoft’s Outlook app, it may feel like the Gmail app is only meant for Gmail users, but it can be your email client for non-Gmail providers as well, like Outlook.com, Yahoo Mail, IMAP, and POP3-enabled servers, Exchange and Office 365, and more.

Given Gmail’s home-field advantage, it comes preinstalled on an overwhelming majority of Android devices. So it’s also the easiest to get on board with. You don’t have to go looking for another app in the Google Play store. Thanks to Google’s search capabilities, you get an excellent search feature on the app. All things said, some people may not want to use the app over privacy concerns, and the amount of data Google collects.

K-9

K-9 Mail is one of the oldest email clients for Android. It kind of disappeared into the background over the last few years, but it made a return to form in July this year with a redesign. K-9 is open-source and privacy-friendly, two things that a lot of XDA readers appreciate. It also supports pretty much every email service provider.

Some of the K-9 features include per account notifications, unified inbox, push IMAP support, dark theme, OpenPGP encryption support, and local as well as search-side search. K-9 is free to download and use. There are no ads or in-app purchases.

Edison Email

Edison is another decent email app out there. By default, it stores commercial messages, like emails related to shipment tracking, purchases/receipts, and entertainment. But you can opt out of data sharing and delete any stored data. Edison is fast and supports pretty much all email services and providers. Additionally, you get a focused inbox feature, like Outlook, that highlights essential emails.

The app also allows you to unsubscribe from junk emails and block tracking pixels easily. A built-in AI assistant can search for stuff, like bills, tickets, travels plans and more, to tell you about upcoming meetings, due dates, and more. Edison Mail is free to download and use and doesn’t include any ads. There are some in-app purchases for additional features.

MailDroid

Like K-9, MailDroid is also a veteran of the Google Play store. The app cares about your privacy and acts as a pure email client, meaning there’s no MailDroid server storing your emails before delivery to your phone. It also supports all major email services and servers, including Microsoft Exchange. But you won’t get ActiveSync support.

MailDroid features include custom mail rules, calendar integration, cloud storage support to store attachments, themes, spam filter plugin, and more. OpenPGP and S/MIME support is available as well. It’s free to download and use with ads. There’s a Pro version as well that removes ads and adds some new features.

Which email app do you use? Let us know in the comments section. Meanwhile, check out our best Android apps and best podcast apps lists for more app recommendations.