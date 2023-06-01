In an era when everybody is carrying a seemingly all-powerful multipurpose device in their pocket, the idea of carrying around a completely separate contraption for reading feels like an outdated notion.There’s still plenty of valid reasons to consider investing in an e-reader if you’re an avid consumer of books, though. E-readers are often incredibly lightweight and feature a myriad of brightness settings that can help with reading in variable lighting settings, and the limited functionality allows for extended battery life compared to the drain of reading on even the best tablets. The lack of multitasking also helps with improving focus while reading, as you’re not taking frequent breaks to check email or messages in other apps.

What may come as a surprise is just how many e-reader variations are out there. Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite e-reader is probably the most recognizable on the market and is widely considered one of the best Amazon Kindle readers available. It easily earns its place as our best overall tablet here, as well. There are plenty of alternatives to the Kindle Paperwhite that are equal in quality and features, however. The recommendations on this list are made with consideration to some of those different use cases to provide the best reading experiences.

Our top picks for e-readers in 2023

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (11th Gen) Best Overall Premium e-reading experience The Kindle Paperwhite features a 6.8-inch E Ink display, Kindle Unlimited support, and an impressive 10-week battery life. However, it does feature ads on the lock screen unless you pay extra to remove them. Pros Long-lasting battery

Waterproof for up to an hour under 2 meters of water

Access to huge Kindle and Kindle Unlimited library Cons Costs extra to remove ads on lock screen

No physical buttons $139 at Amazon $140 at Best Buy

Because of its premium build quality, solid waterproof rating, long-lasting battery, and ergonomic design, the Kindle Paperwhite from Amazon takes the throne as the best e-reader. It was built for reading, with a flush-front design and a 6.8-inch 300ppi glare-free display that can be adjusted for warmer light. The small but mighty Paperwhite is thin enough to throw in your bag for on-the-go reading weighing in at just 7.23 ounces. It's also water-resistant when immersed in up to 2 meters of fresh water for no more than 60 minutes. When used for a half hour of reading per day, the battery is capable of holding a charge for up to 10 weeks, though additional features like a brighter screen setting or using the available Bluetooth connectivity may cause additional battery drain. Once that battery is wiped out, it takes about 5 hours to charge the Paperwhite from a computer using USB-C or about 2.5 hours when using a 9W USB power adapter.

The Paperwhite comes in three different color options — black, denim blue, and agave green — and the option to choose between an 8GB or 16GB version. There's enough storage onboard for the variety of books you'll be able to take with you as the Paperwhite supports a multitude of book formats, including Kindle Format 8, TXT, PDF, unprotected MOBI, and PRC. However, if you want to use your Paperwhite to read comics or manga, you may need to go through the hassle of converting those files.

The Paperwhite is not necessarily a budget e-reader, but it is considerably more affordable than others at the expense of file format support and features like physical buttons. Those who want to shave a little more off their price tag can opt to allow ads on the lock screen, but you'll need to pay extra for an ad-free experience, and the Paperwhite will still list suggested books on the home screen anyway. Thankfully, the ads aren't too intrusive.

Kindle (2022 release) Kindle (2022 release) Best Value Affordable with ad support The regular ol' Kindle is the most compact and affordable Kindle option, but it still manages to have most of the qualities you would expect from a more premium product. Pros Thin, sleek design

Adjustable lighting options

Budget-friendly choice Cons Ads on lock screen cost extra to remove

No physical buttons

Not water-resistant $99 at Amazon

While the Kindle Paperwhite may win the blue ribbon here, that doesn't mean there isn't room for the basic Kindle to shine. With a 6-inch 300ppi display and a battery capable of lasting up to 6 weeks on a single charge depending on usage, the Kindle is extremely similar to its more expensive brethren. Surprisingly, it is more lightweight, tipping the scales at a very portable 5.56 ounces. The basic version of the Kindle is not waterproof, however, so you're not going to want to risk trying to use this particular device to read during a relaxing bubble bath or hanging out in the pool.

Like the Paperwhite, the Kindle Basic supports Kindle file formats, TXT, PDF, unprotected MOBI, and PRC natively while DOCX, HTML, EPUB, TXT, RTF, and image formats are supported with conversion. While the basic model does support converted image formats, comic readers will lose color fidelity as the screen is only capable of 16-level grayscale. For storage, the Kindle Basic only offers a 16GB option, but that's more than enough to store thousands of books.

Like the Kindle Paperwhite, the budget-friendly price point of the Basic Kindle is subsidized by the inclusion of ads on the lock screen. There is an option to pay extra for the device in lieu of the ads, however.

Amazon Kindle Oasis Premium Pick Best for all those audiobooks The Kindle Oasis bumps up the stakes as a premium, quality e-reader with its larger screen and ergonomic design. Pros Durable aluminum body

32GB storage option

Ergonomic design Cons Costs extra to remove ads on lock screen

Expensive $249 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy

Amazon's Kindle Oasis runs away as our premium pick due to its ergonomic design, physical buttons, and larger 7-inch all-glass screen. The Oasis' display features Paperwhite's display technology but expands on it to include e-paper features. It is, however, still limited to 16-level grayscale, so your favorite comics and manga will lose their color. You'll also need to go through converting if their file formats are in HTML, DOCX, JPEG, GIF, PNG, or PMP. As with other Kindles, the Oasis does support Kindle formats (AZW3, AZW), TXT, PDF, unprotected MOBI, and PRC natively. The Oasis is a little chunkier than other Kindle devices due in part to its larger bezel and aluminum body, weighing in at 6.6 ounces, but this also helps secure its more premium feel.

Another offering by the Oasis that backs up that premium price point is the option for 32GB of storage. This is the most storage currently offered among any Kindle, and it makes the Oasis capable of storing up to 160 Audible audiobooks compared to the 35 audiobooks the 8GB e-readers are limited to. The battery life on a Kindle Oasis is a bit shorter than other Kindles, topping out at 6 weeks depending on your use case, but the device can fully charge in just 3 hours using a 5W power adapter or a computer.

Kobo Libra 2 Best Kindle alternative High-quality Kindle alternative The Libra 2 is visually very similar to the Kindle Oasis, and it offers a lot of the same features such as water resistance and adjustable light modes. While it is compatible with file formats like EPUB and PDF it does not have Kindle Unlimited access. Pros Support for physical buttons and touch input

Can access multiple file formats

Overdrive can connect to local library network Cons Kobo library is limited

No reading subscription support $189 at Amazon

While Kindle is certainly the undisputed king of the e-reader market, it isn't the only option out there. At first glance, the Libra 2 is nearly indistinguishable from the Kindle Oasis. The 7-inch touchscreen device offers E Ink Carta support with adjustable lighting, an ergonomic design, and physical page-turning buttons. It's IPX8-rated for submersion up to 60 minutes to a depth of 2 meters and features Bluetooth connectivity. A fully charged Libra 2 can last up to two months, depending on your usage. At 0.37g, the Libra 2 is also incredibly lightweight and portable, and its ergonomic design auto-rotates, so it is suitable for left and right-handed users or horizontal reading, which can come in handy for comics and manga.

One feature at this price that does come as a surprise, however, is the Libra 2's 32GB of storage. The Oasis from Kindle offers 32GB of storage as a pricier option, as we previously mentioned, but the Libra 2 only offers a 32GB version, and it comes in at $100 less than an Oasis. Plus, it does not subsidize this price with ads on the lock screen or elsewhere. Kobo’s e-readers support 15 e-book formats, including EPUB, PDF, MOBI, JPEG, CBZ, CBR, as well as Kobo audiobooks, and so many more.

The Libra 2 can not use subscription reading services such as Kindle Unlimited or Scribd, but it can be used with your local library’s lending network via a service called Overdrive. Overdrive and audiobook support are only available in limited countries, however.

BOOX Tab X Best E-Paper Multifunctional E Ink reader The Boox Tab X offers not just e-reading functionality, but stylus support for note-taking and digital sketching. It's pricey, but it's a great notebook alternative. Pros Stylus support

Huge 13.3-inch screen

Built-in speakers Cons Display only comes in black and white $879 at Amazon $880 at B&H

The Boox Tab X is easily the most expensive e-reader on this list, but it's a result of the large screen and digital paper functionality. The limitations of traditional e-readers get thrown out the window thanks to stylus support in addition to the standard capacitive touch. The display clocks in at a massive 13.3 inches and 2200x1650 resolution at 207 dpi but is only available in black and white, which is something to consider if you're looking to use this as an e-reader and a sketching device simultaneously. Users in need of text enlargement features due to visual impairments will appreciate the extra screen real estate that the Tab X has to offer. The larger size of the Boox does come at the cost of portability, though, with this coming in at 19.8 oucnes — the heaviest e-reader on the list at 19.8 ounces. It's still manageable enough to throw in a bag when you're traveling.

Standard settings like adjustable lighting and support for multiple documents, including PDF, EPUB, and DOCX can be found in the Boox Tab X, but it is the first non-Kindle reader on this list that can make use of the Kindle format. The Tab X also supports WAV and MP3 files for audiobooks, and it features dual built-in speakers and support for Bluetooth for headphones or external speakers. The Boox Tab X also differs from many of the other e-readers on this list as it does allow for third-party app support thanks to using Android 11 as its operating system. The Tab X clocks in with an incredible 128GB storage option, meaning you won't have to worry about thinning down your on-the-go library even when utilizing third-party apps.

Amazon Kindle Kids Best for kids Excellent parental controls Equipped with a kid-friendly cover, a year of Kindle Kids Plus, and a 2-year guarantee, the Amazon Kindle Kids is ideal for parents who want to encourage reading in their children without the distraction of games or video apps. Pros Includes Amazon Kids+

Ad-free

Parental controls Cons Can be taken out of kid mode

Limited accessibility $119 at Amazon $120 at Best Buy

Kids love devices with screens, but getting them to read can still be a unique challenge. The Amazon Kindle Kids gives parents a happy medium where they can manage screen time while encouraging active reading. The Kindle Kids has no apps, videos, or games to pose distractions but features all the standard Kindle qualities such as a 6-inch anti-glare black and white screen, 300ppi resolution, and adjustable light modes. The device also includes a year of Amazon Kids+ and access to a Parent Dashboard that allows parents to further allow or restrict the books that can be accessed.

The Kindle Kids fully charges in about 4 hours when charged via a computer using a USB-C cable, and in approximately 2 hours when paired with a 9W USB power adapter. The charge will last for approximately 6 weeks, but using features like Bluetooth connectivity can affect power drain. While Kindles typically include ads on the lock screen, the Kindle Kids does not have ads while it is in kid mode, but it can be removed from kid mode via the Parent Dashboard to serve as a standard Kindle with ads. This Kindle does have some limitations on accessibility while in Kids mode, however, including the deactivation of VoiceView screen reader function.

The standout feature though is the 2-year worry-free guarantee. Kids can be tough on their devices, so it can be a relief to know that if your little one damages their e-reader Amazon will replace it for up to two years without hassle or questions asked.

Kobo Clara 2E Most eco-friendly Made with recycled materials A reliable alternative to the Kindle Basic, the Kobo Clara 2E is eco-friendly, compatible with 23 different e-book formats, and packed with enough storage for approximately 12,000 e-books. Pros Made from recycled materials

Can access multiple file formats Cons Kobo library is limited $139 at Amazon

With its 6-inch HD E Ink touchscreen and chunky black bezels, the Kobo Clara 2E is eerily similar to the Kindle Basic. The device is, however, made from approximately 85% recycled plastic with 10% of that amount having been deemed "ocean-bound." The Clara 2E is fitted with a 6-inch screen glare-free black and white display with adjustable color temperatures and weighs approximately 6 ounces. The Clara 2E supports multiple standard file formats including EPUB, DOCX, and PDF, and features 16GB of storage good for holding about 12,000 e-books, which is expected for its price range. The slim little e-reader is the perfect size to toss in your bag on the go, and it has an IPX8 waterproof rating for poolside book binging without fear of water damage.

Like the Kobo Libra 2, the Clara 2E is limited to Kobo's built-in library and can not use subscription reading services, but it does have access to Overdrive that can allow you to use your library card to access your local library's e-lending catalog which helps make up for the deficit. The battery will last around 7 weeks on a single charge, but utilizing Bluetooth and your own personal usage can affect battery drain differently. The Kobo Clara 2E is a solid eco-friendly alternative to a basic Kindle or Kindle Paperwhite for those who do not want to be locked into the Amazon ecosystem and do not mind having to take the scenic route to add books via side loading.

NOOK GlowLight 4e Best for Audiobooks Behold, the 3.5mm audio jack While almost identical to the Kindle Paperwhite and Clara 2E in form and function, the Nook GlowLight 4e stands out thanks to its prized 3.5mm audio jack, a feature that can be hard to come by for audiobook fans. Pros Adjustable lighting

3.5mm audio jack

NOOK Cloud access Cons Limited file format support

Lower screen resolution $116 at Amazon

There’s more than one way to read a book, and if you happen to enjoy audiobooks you may find yourself longing for the often coveted headphone jack. When it comes to overall function, the Nook Glowlight 4e is comparable to the Kobo and Kindle devices in many ways including its 6-inch glare-proof black and white screen with touch support, physical page buttons, and long battery life. The Nook GlowLight also offers adjustable light settings, but its screen resolution is a little less crisp than its competition at just 212 DPI.

Support for NOOK's Cloud access is included, allowing you to take your book to a different device if your Glowlight isn't available. But it's really the inclusion of the 3.5mm headphone jack, though, that makes the Nook Glowlight 4e a winner for audiobook fans who may not always want Bluetooth-connected headphones. The headphone jack and physical buttons may have a role to play in the Glowlight's heft, however, as the device is considerably chunkier than similar e-readers at 12 ounces. Comic and graphic novel fans may want to skip the Glowlight 4e as it is limited to EPUB and PDF formats for e-books and does not support image formats. The Glowlight 4e is available with 8GB of storage but does not support subscription reading services outside of Barnes & Nobles Readouts, which provides free book excerpts, magazine articles, and curated blogs.

Pocketbook Era Best storage Tons of storage space The Pocketbook Era is a solid alternative to both the Kindle Oasis and the Kobo Libra 2 with its ergonomic design, support for touch input and physical buttons, and IPX8 waterproof rating. However, it's the 64GB built-in storage that is the shining star for the Era. Pros 64GB of storage

Ergonomic build with touch support and physical buttons

Ideal for comics, graphic novels, and manga Cons Expensive

Battery life is shorter than comparable models $249 at Amazon

PocketBook’s 7-inch E Ink Carta 1200 screen weighing in at 8 ounces is in line with the quality level you’d expect from an e-reader at this price point. The Era offers IPX8 certification for waterproofing and the anti-glare screen also includes anti-scratch protection. Brightness and color temperature can be adjusted, like with many competitors' devices. Where the PocketBook Era shines is with its 64GB storage option and the ability to read nearly two dozen file formats without conversions including 17 book, four graphic, and two comic formats. The screen features autorotation support and the ergonomic design is comfortable for both right and left-handed users alike.

The Era runs on a modified version of Linux, so while there is no access to an app store for installing your own third-party apps relating to reading subscriptions a pre-installed web browser does make it possible for you to use a service like Scribd. Pocketbook also offers an e-reader app that can be downloaded on Android and iOS devices with support for 5GB of cloud storage, so you can take your digital library with you across platforms and without intrusive ads. You can expect the battery life on this one to last about 4 weeks, but as is to be expected your drain time may vary if you're relying heavily on features like text-to-speech and using Bluetooth accessories or the built-in speakers.

Choosing the best e-reader for you

When it comes to e-readers, there are certain features that you’ll find in nearly every brand. A 6-7 inch display is fairly average, while touch support and anti-glare displays are all typically reasonable amenities to expect across the devices regardless of price. Additional features like water resistance, premium build materials, and headphone jacks can all be nice extras, but their importance is entirely dependent on how you intend to use the reader. If you’re more inclined to lounge on a couch instead of kicking back at the beach while reading, waterproofing may not mean much to you. However, something intrusive like lock screen ads may be more problematic in which case you're going to be stuck paying extra to get rid of them on some devices while others don't have them at all.

Because of its premium build quality, solid waterproof rating, long-lasting battery, and lightweight design, the Kindle Paperwhite from Amazon takes the throne as the best e-reader. The Paperwhite does have multiple storage options, though those do change the price accordingly, and it has the full support of the Amazon Kindle library. When paired with a Kindle Unlimited subscription, the potential for the library is unmatched by that of any e-reader competitor.

Non-Kindle devices do attempt to balance this out, as seen with another top contender like the Kobo Libra 2 which allows multiple book formats and even support for local library lending apps like Libby. Despite their best efforts, however, Kindle devices still take top positions when it comes to value and performance alike.

Regardless of your e-reading needs, all the devices listed here are top of their class products that can help you focus on your reading and improve the comfort with which you do so.