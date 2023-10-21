If you spend much of your working day in front of a computer, you’ll want an ergonomic mouse that’s comfortable to use. It should fit nicely into your palm, provide ample support for your hand and wrist, and offer all the buttons and features you need. It should also work well alongside your ergonomic keyboard , and, most importantly, it shouldn’t cause you any strain. Great battery life, excellent connectivity, and a high-quality build are also welcome bonuses. Fortunately, there are plenty of great ergonomic mice to choose from. Here are our top recommendations.

The Contour RollerMouse Red Plus looks a little like an odd wrist rest at first glance, but look closely and you’ll find a unique rollerbar along the top of the device that controls your mouse pointer. Slide it from side to side to move your pointer left and right, and roll it back and forth to move it up and down. It might take some getting used to, but if standard mice don’t work for you, this just might.

Have you struggled to find the perfect mouse? Why not build your own with Microsoft’s innovative Adaptive Mouse? Built for accessibility, this tiny puck can be placed inside Microsoft’s official “tail” with thumb support, which turns it into a more traditional mouse, or you can 3D print your very own shell for a completely personal fit. The Adaptive Mouse is fairly pricey on its own, but for the accessibility it offers, it may just be worth it for you.

PC gamers can enjoy vertical mice, too, thanks to the GXT 144 Rexx from Trust Gaming. It combines its lightweight, vertical shape — which is a joy to use if you like vertical mice — with a 10K DPI sensor and six programmable buttons that give you easy access to common functions and custom macros. You also get customizable RGB lighting, which is obviously a necessity for any serious gamer, and a wired connection that ensures a responsive experience.

Enjoy more comfortable gaming sessions with the Corsair Nightsword RGB. It has an incredible 18K DPI sensor that’s adjustable by 1 DPI at a time, giving you total control over sensitivity and tracking, which is ideal if you’re into competitive video games. You also get a sculpted form factor that feels great, wired connectivity for the best response times, and the ability to adjust the mouse’s weight from 119 to 141 grams.

Kensington’s Expert Trackball does away with the familiar mouse design for those who find it difficult to grip a traditional mouse. Its soft cushion cradles your wrist while giving your hand complete control over its large Diamond Eye trackball, which is flanked by four large buttons and surrounded by an innovative scroll wheel. What’s great about this design is that it supports both left- and right-handed use.

Sit back and keep your hands away from the desk altogether with the Elecom Relacon handheld trackball mouse. Its small and lightweight design sits nicely in your palm for long periods while ensuring that all the buttons you’ll need — including media playback controls — are within easy reach. The Relacon is powered by AAA batteries with a 1,500DPI maximum. Its only downside is that it cannot be used on your desk if you want that option.

Want to avoid moving your wrist as much as possible? Logitech’s MX Ergo Plus Advanced lets your thumb do all the work. One of the best things about this trackball mouse is that it has an adjustable base, allowing you to alter the angle of the mouse for the most comfortable grip. Combine that with a stellar design and a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 4 months, and you have a winner despite the somewhat hefty price tag.

Anker’s 2.4G vertical ergonomic optical mouse is a terrific option for a budget vertical mouse. Despite its clunky name, the mouse delivers great performance, with a sensor that offers three sensitivity options ranging from 800 to 1,600DPI. It doesn’t feel as premium as Logitech’s options, and you’ll have to replace the AAA battery around once a week for power. Still, it’s almost as comfortable to use thanks to its similar design — and more affordable.

If vertical mice are a better fit, the Logitech MX Vertical is an excellent choice. It boasts the same level of build quality you get from the MX Master 3S and packs a 4K DPI sensor for great accuracy and sensitivity options. Logitech says the 57-degree, “handshake position” design helps improve posture, lower muscle strain, and reduce wrist fatigue. As one of Logitech’s more premium options, it’s rather pricey but definitely worth it.

The Logitech MX Master 3S is simply the best traditional mouse money can buy. With an 8K DPI sensor, it’s accurate on almost any surface (even glass), and you can fine-tune its sensitivity to your liking. It’s sturdy and well-built, lasts up to 70 days on a single charge, and has an excellent scroll wheel. It’s not exactly cheap, but it’s a mouse that won’t let you down, and, most importantly, its sculpted design is comfortable to use.

Picking the best ergonomic mouse in 2023

Choosing the right ergonomic mouse can be a tricky business since it’s not easy to determine what kind of design works best for you without trying out some different options, and there are lots to choose from. If your existing mouse is uncomfortable to use, address what it is that isn’t working. Could it be that it’s just the design of your mouse in particular? Or is it that moving your wrist a lot is causing you unnecessary strain?

Our favorite mouse overall is the excellent Logitech MX Master 3S, which should work well for those who are comfortable with a more traditional mouse design. It's nicely sculpted for a terrific feel, and it offers all the buttons and features most users will need — plus, it's one of the best silent PC mice if you're concerned about noise.

If you prefer a vertical design, the Logitech MX Vertical is the way to go. It takes what's great about the MX Master 3S and packs it into an even more ergonomic form factor that reduces wrist strain. Anker's 2.4G Wireless Vertical is a great alternative if you're on a tight budget, while the Trust Gaming GXT 114 Rexx will fit the bill if you're looking for the best vertical gaming mouse.