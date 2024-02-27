Conventional knowledge is to never cheap out on anything between you and the ground. That includes shoes, mattresses, and, increasingly, office chairs. Having a comfortable, ergonomic office chair is more important now than ever, especially since a recent study estimates that American adults over age 20 spend an average of 6.4 hours per day sitting. So whether you work from home or need a comfortable seat for PC gaming marathons, these are the best office chairs of all varieties.

This Frniamc Adjustable Saddle Chair is yet another active sitting option that encourages subtle shifts in how you sit so your muscles remain active. The seat is shaped like a saddle to encourage you to sit with open hips, which helps maintain a neutral spinal angle. Its build quality is not as high as some of the other options we recommended, but the novel shape may be just what you need to get through another seated workday.

If your goal in seeking out an ergonomic chair is to improve your well-being, then it is worth considering a chair that promotes active sitting, like the Varier Balans Kneeling Chair. This unique style of chair is designed to engage your core muscles while you sit, which naturally aligns your spine without the aid of a backrest. This chair isn’t for everyone, but it may be just what you are looking for in a desk setup.

Although gaming chairs (also called racing chairs) are a divisive issue among ergonomists, many users still find the shallow bucket seat of the Secretlab Titan Evo the peak of comfort. Its adjustable L-Adapt lumbar support system and magnetic head pillow ensure natural spinal alignment for all-day comfort. However, contrary to popular opinion, this chair style does not make you better at video games.

Let’s say even the mid-price HON Ignition 2.0 is a bit too rich for your blood. In that case, the Modway Articulate Mesh Office Chair is a reliable option that’s about as cheap as you’d want to go for an office chair. It may have more plastic parts and a cheaper gas lift than the Aeron, but it is still a comfortable and customizable chair. It has adjustable armrests, one-touch chair height adjustment, 360-degree swivel, and tilt lock.

No worries if you can’t afford a designer office chair. There are plenty of budget office chairs that can deliver adequate comfort and ergonomics – like the HON Ignition 2.0. This mid-back chair provides a similar balance of support and mobility at a more affordable price tag. Its mesh back provides adequate lumbar support and thoracic comfort without feeling overly restrictive, and its seat cushion is thick and resilient. It’s an all-around solid pick.

Since both the Leap and the Gesture are such popular Steelcase chairs, it would be a shame not to include both in this roundup. It offers the same top-tier comfort, adjustability, and durability as the Gesture but in a sleeker, more modern design. It also has a slightly longer and more contoured backrest, which makes it great for taller users.

Those after the most robust construction and luxurious comfort, no matter the price, should look no further than the Steelcase Gesture. This top-of-the-line office chair is one of the most adjustable chairs available. Its seat cushion strikes a perfect balance between firmness and plushness. Its 3D LiveBack supports the spine with just the right amount of lumbar support. Plus, it is built to last. It may be pricey but think of it as an investment in your well-being.

Herman Miller is a legendary name amongst chair snobs worldwide. The brand is synonymous with C-suite executive luxury, and its Aeron Task Chair is far and away its most popular model. Its mid-back offers an unmatched mix of comfort, adjustability, and style, so it should be your go-to pick if you can afford it.

Best Ergonomic Office Chairs: The bottom line

Remember that there is no one-size-fits-all solution for finding the ideal ergonomic office chair. That’s why we suggested chairs with high levels of adjustability and even different size options. Of all these options, most people prefer the Herman Miller Aeron Task Chair, as it has the most adjustable features and the best overall construction quality for the money. Those with a large home office stipend may want to spring for the pricier Steelcase Gesture and Steelcase Leap, which are practically heirloom quality.

However, if a chair of such caliber is out of your budget, you could consider more affordable alternatives like the mid-priced HON Ignition 2.0 or the entry-level Modway Articulate Mesh Office Chair.

If you’re going to take a chance on a kneeling chair or a saddle chair, we suggest you try them out in a showroom first, as they definitely take some getting used to. But no matter which option calls to you, know that you’re only getting the most ergonomically sound chair models from our list. You could pair any one of these chairs with a nice standing desk like the FlexiSpot E7 Pro, and you’d have a great setup to keep your back healthy.