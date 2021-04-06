The best Ethernet adapters for your Dell XPS laptop: Anker, Belkin, and more!

From dongles to hubs, you have plenty of options

Dell’s lineup of XPS laptops are some of the best portable PCs you can buy, with sleek designs, great keyboards, and excellent performance. However, the transition to USB Type-C means you’ll need adapters to use most types of connections, including wired internet. Dell certainly isn’t alone here — most of the best laptops around need at least one dongle to get connected over Ethernet.

In this guide, we’ll go over some of the best Ethernet adapters for Dell XPS laptops. Thanks to the versatility of USB, anything you buy should work perfectly with Ryzen laptops, 5G laptops, and just about any other PC. These adapters can also work with many Android devices, and if you have something with Android 11, you can tether the device’s internet connection over Ethernet with the right adapter.

Dell USB-C Mobile Adapter More than just Ethernet This official adapter from Dell costs a bit more than other options, but it does much more than just Ethernet. It has connections for HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Type-A, USB Type-C, and VGA, and all it requires is a single Type-C connection on your laptop. $55 at Best Buy

The cheap option This is one of the cheaper adapters that supports both USB Type-C and full gigabit Ethernet. It's a great option if you just need a stable Ethernet connection and nothing extra. $10 at Amazon

Anker USB-C to Ethernet Adapter Simple, but good This is another adapter that just handles Ethernet, and nothing else. It has a metallic finish that matches some Dell XPS laptops, and supports Gigabit. $20 at Amazon

If you only need Ethernet connectivity and nothing else, a simple adapter like the above Insignia and Xcellon options are the most cost-effective. However, if you’re constantly running into other cables you can’t directly plug into your Dell XPS, a hub with multiple types of ports might be a better option. Hubs also have the advantage of only taking up one Type-C port, leaving the others free for charging for connecting other accessories.