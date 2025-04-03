Microsoft Excel is a powerhouse data management tool used in business, research, and education. Today, the application offers over 450 built-in functions. Whether you’ve just started your first spreadsheet or have been honing your skills for years, there always seems to be another way to work more efficiently. To accelerate your learning journey, we’ve compiled a few functions that go beyond the basic SUM and DIVIDE functions. Once you’ve mastered them, you’ll be well on your way to increasing both the speed and productivity of your projects.

7 IF

Deceptively simple, yet incredibly powerful

In this sample dataset, cell G7 will indicate if John should receive a discount if he has purchased more than 40 items.

Starting off the list is a function already familiar to many Excel users and programmers alike. This ostensibly simple function returns a value based on a logical comparison, just like how we say, “if this, then that” in speech.

With that said, IF is a fundamental logic function that's used almost everywhere. Able to compare numerical and text values, IF supports mathematical operations and can be combined with many other Excel functions. When a condition is met, the output can be customized to display text, numbers, or even symbols. Furthermore, the IF function can be used to check for errors and be nested for more complex conditions.

Basic syntax:

=IF(comparison statement,return value if true, return value if false)

6 SUMIFS

Add together the numbers if the conditions fit

We can use SUMIFS to tally up all the fruits purchased by John.

SUMIFS is a hybrid of the basic SUM function and the IF function. It adds up all values that meet a specified condition. If you need to total grades for a single student, sales for a specific employee, or invoices for completed work, this is the function to use.

Beyond a single condition, you can append up to 127 additional criteria and ranges. SUMIFS are often combined with wildcard characters, which allows you to perform fuzzy searches rather than requiring exact matches.

Be sure not to confuse SUMIFS with SUMIF, as they have different argument orders.

Basic syntax:

=SUMIFS(sum_range, criteria_range1, criteria1, [criteria_range2, criteria2], ...)

5 XLOOKUP

One heck of a powerful lookup function

XLOOKUP can help us find how many cherries were sold.

First added to Excel in 2019, XLOOKUP is to Excel what WASD is to gaming. It’s instrumental for looking up indexes in sheets of any size combining the best of the less powerful VLOOKUP and the more cumbersome INDEX MATCH. XLOOKUP works both horizontally and vertically. If no exact match is found, it returns the closest approximate match. Best of all, it can return an array with multiple items. Additionally, it includes an if_not_found argument to display a specific message when no match is found.

Basic syntax:

=XLOOKUP(lookup_value, lookup_array, return_array)

4 LET

Assign variables within a single calculation

Defining the banana price using the BANANA_COST variable makes the formula easier to read. Also, if we ever need to change the price of bananas, we only need to change the variable name once.

The LET function assigns variable names within a single calculation. The concept is identical to assigning variables in programming. This is especially useful for long and complex functions that reference a value multiple times. Not only does it improve performance by refusing results from a previous calculation, but it also improves readability for better context and easier debugging.

For example, if we assign "counter" a value of 7 and use it throughout the LET function, we only need to change the value assignment at the beginning of the formula to update the counter.

Whenever you find yourself calling a number repeatedly in a formula, consider whether it’s appropriate to assign a name using LET. Every LET function supports up to 126 name/value pairs in a single statement. However, be aware that once you define a name/value pair, it must be used somewhere in the LET function’s calculation.

Basic syntax:

=LET (name, name_value, calculation)

3 UNIQUE

Find the unique entries in a range

UNIQUE returns only the unique customer names.

The UNIQUE function scans a list of values and returns only the distinct ones. This is useful for filtering long data sets with duplicate entries. Compared to other functions in this list, UNIQUE has a simpler structure, requiring only the function call and a range. Of course, you can combine UNIQUE with other functions, such as SORT, to modify the order of the output.

Basic syntax:

=UNIQUE (data range)

2 TEXTBEFORE and TEXTAFTER

Cut and trim to your hearts desire