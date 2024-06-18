Recent Windows computers, like those AI-powered PCs you've been hearing about so much lately, are making it progressively more difficult to add extra storage. That might not affect you if you have modest storage needs, but it can become a problem later on if you find yourself needing more space when you do fill up your internal drive. You could opt for a cloud storage solution at that point, or buy a new computer, but the easiest way to help the situation is to add one of the external hard drives and SSDs we've collected below. Even if you have a custom PC build, you can still benefit from external storage, as it's easily transferable between computers if you have multiple devices. They're also great for backing up important files, so that you'll have a secure copy in case something happens to your Windows computer.

Picking the best external hard drive or SSD for your Windows computer

When looking for external storage options for your Windows computer, it's essential to consider a few things. The most influential spec is capacity, which tells you how many files you can store on the drive. We recommend at least 1TB of storage so that you get the best value for your money. External solid-state drives (SSDs) have come down significantly in price lately and will give you faster file transfer speeds. However, classic hard disk drives (HDDs) are still common, and offer higher capacity for less money. Portability is also worth thinking about, as smaller drives can be slipped into a pocket, while larger capacities might need their own power supply and will likely take up more space.

The market for external drives for your Windows computer is dominated by a few large players, and it's best to stick to drives from these reliable brands. After all, your data is important, and trusting it to a relatively unknown brand could be worrisome. We've included both external hard drives and SSDs, so you can pick the one that fits your budget and capacity requirements. All the drives above will work well with your Windows computer, be that a laptop, handheld, or desktop PC. If you're also a Mac user, you should check out our list of the best external drives for Macs, to find one that's good for both systems.