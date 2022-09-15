Best external monitors for HP EliteBook 840 G9

The HP EliteBook 840 G9 is one of our favorite business laptops. With Intel’s 12th generation vPro processes under the hood, as well as a spill-resistant keyboard, it has a lot of what we like for the best laptops, without going over the typical $1,000 budget. But if you end up using one in a business scenario or at home, you’ll likely need an external display, too. The built-in 1920 x 1200 resolution display can only do so much for multitasking and getting work done. Having an extra screen around can really help you feel more efficient since you can open more windows and apps at once.

That’s why we’ve put together this guide. Check out our picks for the best external monitors for the HP EliteBook 840 G9. Our guide will cover a lot of different displays. From USB-C displays to wide-screen curved displays, and even portable ones that you can carry around in your bag. The other note we have for our guide? You won’t need to buy any dongles unless you end up with a monitor that has DisplayPort or VGA. The HP EliteBook 840 G9 has an HDMI port built right in.

HP 24mh FHD Monitor A basic cheap monitor This HP monitor has the basics you need without going over budget. You'll get FHD resolution, and HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity for under $180.

HP M27 Webcam Monitor Boosting your video conferencing The HP M27 Webcam monitor has a webcam on top, along with microphones and a speaker bar, helping you look and sound your best during important meetings.

HP U28 4K HDR Monitor Enjoying more space on your screen The HP U28 4K HDR Monitor packs 4K resolution, and really great color, HDR support, and accurate color gamuts to produce incredible images. USB-C connectivity is also an added convenience.

Arzopa Portable Monitor Adding an extra screen anywhere Productivity can happen anywhere, and if you need an extra screen when you work on the go, this monitor from Arzopa is a great option. It works via USB-C and it's about the same size as a regular laptop, plus it comes in Quad HD+ resolution, so it's very sharp.

HP S14 FHD (1920x1080) Portable Monitor An official portable HP monitor If you want an official portable monitor from HP, this is the one to buy. It connects with USB-C, and includes a mini speaker so you can output audio from your laptop wirelessly.

Dell UltraSharp U3223QE 31.5 4K UHD WLED LCD Monitor The best IPS Black monitor The Dell UltraSharp U3223QUE is a phenomenal 4K monitor with a 32-inch panel. It uses IPS Black technology, delivering twice the contrast of typical IPS panels, plus it has fantastic color coverage including 100% of sRGB and 98% of DCI-P3.

HP E34m G4 34 WQHD Curved Screen LED LCD Monitor Ultra-wide video conferencing The HP E34m G4 34-inch monitor will let you enjoy your video conferencing in style. It sports HDMI connectivity, a 75Hz refresh rate, as well as a pop-up webcam and built-in speakers. Ultra-wide 3440x1440 resolution will also help you fit more on your screen at once.

Asus Proart PA278cv Best value The Asus ProArt PA278CV is a fantastic monitor for anyone, offering a great combination of specs and price. You get Quad HD resolution, 100% coverage of sRGB and Rec. 709, and color accuracy rated at Delta E < 2. This all comes at a very good price, too.

Personally, in using my laptop with an external display, I always like something that’s not too big, nor too small. A 32-inch monitor like the Dell Ultrasharp hits the right spot. Since not all my laptops have color-accurate displays, color accuracy is also something that I look for too. Of course, everyone is different, which is why we included a wide range of displays.

If you don’t already own the HP EliteBook 840 G9 you can check it out below. As we’ve said, it’s a really great laptop for businesses. But if you’re not into business laptops, you can check out our picks for the best laptops you can buy in 2022.