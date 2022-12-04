Boost your multitasking experience and add a second or third screen to your HP Envy x360 (2022) with these nine best monitors for the 2-in-1.

The top reason to buy the HP Envy x360 (2022) has a lot to do with the display. The 16:10 aspect ratio 1920 x 1200 resolution panel on this 2-in-1 is immersive and perfect for multitasking. Not to forget that it even supports a pen input, so you can draw on the screen and ink on documents. And all of this comes at a low under $1,000 price.

The easiest way to boost your experience with the new HP laptop, though is to invest in an external monitor. This lets you open more windows at a time, and really unlock your true multitasking potential to make the most out of the power of the 12th-generation Intel CPUs inside the HP Envy x360 (2022.) There are many that you can buy, but we collected nine of the best for sale right now, from all kinds of categories.

Lenovo ThinkVision P27h-20 Even though this is a Lenovo monitor, we can't pass up on this product. It has a crisp QHD resolution and a big 27-inch screen that's great for basic multitasking. There's even a spot for you to hold your cell phone. See at Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkVision M14d This is a portable monitor from Lenovo. It's quite expensive, but it has a 16:10 aspect ratio, and 2440 x 1400 resolution. It's also quite slim and portable, making it great to use on the go with your HP Envy x360. See at CDW

HP 24mh HP 24MH FHD monitor Don't have a lot of money to spend on a monitor? Don't worry. This is one of the more affordable monitors for your HP Envy x360 (2022.) Just be aware while the screen is big, it maxes out at FHD resolution, which might feel limiting for some people. See at Amazon

HP M27 Webcam Monitor HP M27 Webcam Monitor If you're planning to video conference a lot with your HP Envy x360 (2022) this is the monitor to buy. It not only has an expansive 27-inch screen and 1080p resolution, but there are integrated speakers and a great 1080p pop-up webcam on the top. See at Amazon

Samsung Smart Monitor M70B Samsung Smart Monitor M70B If you're the type of person that is into multimedia and streaming, you'll love this monitor. It connects up to your HP Envy x360 (2022) easily, but it also has smart features, and an included remote, so you can stream your favorite shows without turning on your PC. See at Samsung See at Best Buy

ASUS ProArt Display 27 ASUS ProArt PA279CV 27-inch 4K UHD Monitor If you purchased the bigger model of the HP Envy x360 (2022) with a dedicated GPU and plan to edit videos or photos, this is the 27-inch monitor for you. It has a 4K resolution but also packs in excellent color reproduction thanks to the 100% sRGB color accuracy. See at Amazon

Dell U2723QE UltraSharp 4K USB-C Hub Monitor This 27-inch 4K monitor from Dell is one of the most simple to use. With a single USB-C cable, you can plug in and get to work and enjoy added multitasking. See at Amazon

Samsung 34 inch Curved QLED QHD FreeSync Monitor Samsung CJ791 34-inch Ultrawide Curved QLED Monitor Want a curved 34-inch monitor for your desk? Curved monitors like this Samsung let you stack many windows side by side. Note this monitor also has a 100Hz refresh rate, too, which is a bit more lively than the 60Hz on regular monitors. See at Best Buy

LG DualUp monitor LG 28MQ870-B DualUp Monitor This isn't your typical 28-inch 4K monitor. Rather, this LG monitor is like having two monitors stacked side by side on top of each other. It's definitely quite unique. See at Best Buy

Out of all the picks on this list, we feel like the best you can buy is definitely the Asus Pro Art monitor. It offers a great 4K resolution, as well as accurate color reproduction. The Samsung Smart Monitor is also a good buy, too, especially if you want a TV-like monitor for your HP Envy x360 (2022), but at an affordable price and smaller footprint. And even though it's expensive, the Lenovo ThinkVision M14d is great too, since you can use it on the go, or if you don't have a lot of space at your desk. All of these monitors are great, and pair up nicely with any other laptop, too.