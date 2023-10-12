It also means that you now have a lot more options than you did before, but you can't just use any old USB-C drive for iPhone 15 video capture. For recording video directly to external storage using the iPhone 15 Pro, you need at least 200MB/s transfer speeds and a USB-3 cable capable of at least 10GB/s transfer speeds (if using a cable). To help you out, we've already done the work to bring you the best external storage options for iPhone 15 Pro video capture. All of our picks offer enough space for storing larger files such as videos, but they're also good to go for anything else you may need to back up.

Apple recently pulled back the curtains on its 2023 iPhone lineup , and as you may have heard, the company is finally ditching the Lightning cable in favor of USB-C. That's welcome news for most people, as it makes for broader device compatibility (and one fewer cable to carry around). And, if you're looking for external storage for your iPhone 15 Pro, the switch to USB-C means that you're no longer limited to flash drives made specifically for the Lightning interface.

Want to ditch the cable altogether? The SSK wireless portable SSD is an external network-attached storage (NAS) solution that you can take virtually anywhere. It's capable of up to 10MB/s wireless transfer speeds and offers one-click backup via the companion mobile app. It also supports direct USB 3.0 connections for wired file transfers at up to 300MB/s.

If durability is a major concern for you, then the Lacie Rugged SSD Pro is a tough external storage device that's suitable for direct iPhone 15 Pro video capture. Along with its sturdy rubber housing that protects the drive against drops, shocks, dust, and water, the LaCie Rugged SSD Pro delivers transfer rates of up to 2,800MB/s via USB-C. It's the perfect SSD for adventurers and outdoorsy techies.

The iDissk Photo Stick is a great device to have if you find yourself frequently transferring files between multiple devices and don't like to rely on cloud services like iCloud. It features USB-C, USB-A, and Lightning connections, so it's useful for saving and transferring files between the new iPhone 15 series as well as devices such as iPads or last-gen iPhones. It's also available with up to 512GB of storage, which is impressive for a pocket-friendly device.

If you want the smallest portable SSD for iPhone 15 Pro video capture, the Kingston XS2000 is our top recommendation. It measures less than 3 inches long and only 1.5 inches wide, but don't let its size fool you: This USB-C storage device is capable of read/write speeds of up to 2GB/s. It also includes a handy rubber sleeve for extra protection.

The Samsung USB Type-C Flash Drive is a storage device that's small enough to keep on your keychain. Despite its diminutive size, it still offers write speeds of up to 300MB/s thanks to its USB 3.2 capabilities, although it is limited to 256GB of storage, as you'd expect from such a small thumb drive. Nonetheless, that's still enough for up to 12 hours of 4K video footage.

For power users looking for a professional-grade portable SSD, the SanDisk PRO-G40 has a lot to offer. It delivers fantastic write speeds of up to 2500MB/s and is capable of transferring 50GB of data in one minute. It also sports great built quality with its shock-resistant aluminum housing, giving you some peace of mind when you're on the go.

Looking for an external storage solution for iPhone 15 Pro video capture that won't break the bank? Crucial is a leading name in the market for budget-friendly storage devices, and the X8 Portable SSD is a great example. Like our top pick, it combines impressive USB 3.2 transfer speeds with USB-C connectivity, and its aluminum housing offers some shock resistance.

The Sandisk Extreme has long been one of our favorite portable SSDs for its speed, reliability, and ruggedness. It delivers transfer speeds of up to 1GB per second via USB-C and USB 3.2, making it a good choice for transferring large files quickly. Either the 500GB or 1TB sizes are good to go for iPhone 15 Pro video capture.

What to consider when choosing external storage for iPhone 15 Pro video capture

Apple ditching the Lightning port and joining the 2020s with USB-C is a big deal and a welcome change for many. The iPhone 15 family coming standard with a USB-C connection opens up a world of possibilities for external devices such as storage drives. You can't necessarily use any USB-C device, especially for something like direct video capture. There are some particulars you need to keep in mind.

Apple states that any external storage used for iPhone 15 pro video capture must have a write speed of at least 220MB per second and use at least a USB 3.0 cable with 10GB per second transfer speeds. There are also some limitations regarding storage capacity: Direct video capture is compatible with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB external storage drives. These aren't high bars to clear, admittedly. Most modern USB-C external storage devices meet these criteria. Our two top picks, the SanDisk Extreme and Crucial X8 portable SSDs, both check those boxes, while also delivering excellent transfer speeds, reliability, and durability.

You may not need external storage that's specifically capable of direct iPhone 15 Pro video capture, however, so we also included some picks that are useful for simply backing up files. The iDiskk Photo Stick is great for quickly backing up and transferring files between various devices, especially if you still have a Lightning device such as an iPad or last-gen iPhone and don't want to be reliant on iCloud. The SSK Portable NAS SSD is also a handy choice for wirelessly storing files on the go without having to fuss with cables.