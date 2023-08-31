Apple iPhones come in fixed storage configurations, with the most affordable versions offering lower storage. Even though the current generation iPhone 14 Pro starts at 128GB, many older generation iPhones start at 64GB. iOS itself takes up upwards of 10GB of storage. The only way you can ensure you don’t run out of storage on your Apple iPhone is either opting for a higher storage capacity variant or buying the iCloud subscription, which can set you back by $2.99 per month for a 200GB plan.
If you do not want to buy an iCloud subscription and have tried every trick to free up space on your iPhone, the next best option is investing in an external portable storage device. But you can’t just buy any external storage drive; you need Lightning connector compatibility. These products are also called photo sticks as it’s a convenient way to free up space from your iPhone, a lot of which could be taken up by photos or videos. But if you want storage capacities over 1TB, there are external hard drive variants as well that can interface with your iPhone wirelessly.
SanDisk 64GB iXpand Flash Drive LuxeEditor's Choice$30 $45 Save $15
SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe comes in a sturdy metal casing, has a swivel design for the Lightning and USB Type-C interfaces, and weighs just 0.01 pounds. There’s a keyring hole and covers for the interfaces to keep the drive protected. The storage capacity goes from 64GB to 256GB. You will need to download the iXpand Drive app to transfer content from your iPhone to the iXpand drive. It also allows you to password-protect files on the iXpand drive.
BlanBok+ Flash Drive
If you find the SanDisk iXpand drive expensive, then you can consider the BlanBok+ drive, which has a similar swivel design. It also features a few compromises, such as no protection for the Lightning port and USB 3.0 interfaces. The storage capacities go from 128GB to 512GB. It’s water-resistant, shock-proof, and has anti-magnetic properties. You will need to download the BlankBok+ app to use the drive. It also lets you encrypt data on the drive.
NewQ Hard Drive
The NewQ hard drive is an economical option. The plastic build quality isn’t the sturdiest to look at, but the drive offers other basics, such as indicator lights, a power button, and an SD card slot for added versatility. The inbuilt battery ensures the hard drive has enough power to run. The NewQHDD app helps transfer files from your iPhone to the drive. There is a one-button backup. In addition to the charging cable, you also get a USB Type-C to Type-A adapter in the box.
Auamoz Flash Drive 256GBPocket friendly$22 $28 Save $6
Auamoz 256 GB Flash Drive offers a two-sided retractable design for the Apple Lightning port, microUSB port, USB Type-C, and Type-A ports. The aluminum alloy build provides ample sturdiness, and the retractable design offers protection to the ports. You’ll need the Y-Disk app to transfer files to and from the flash drive. It’s rated for 30 MB/s read and 10 MB/s write speeds for the iPhone interface, which isn’t the fastest. Auamoz also lets you shoot video and photos directly on the drive when attached.
iDiskk 1 TB SSD External Drive
The iDiskk 1TB external SSD reminds one of those Walkman players from the early aughts. The compact circular design uses zinc alloy in the build that offers rigidity. The USB to Lightning port cable is braided. The presence of a microUSB port, in addition to USB Type-A and Type-C ports, feels a bit odd in this day and age. You need the iDiskk Photo Bank app for this to work, and it also offers a one-click backup. As the drive inside is an SSD and not a hard drive, expect speedier data transfer speeds.
ySky 2TB External Hard Drive
The ySky 2 TB external drive comes with three interfaces (USB Type C, USB 3.0 and Lightning port) that are built onto the drive, so you don’t need to carry cables separately. It’s powered by an inbuilt 5000 mAh battery. The ySky Player app has to be downloaded for transfer of photos and videos to the drive. It also offers a one-touch backup feature, and you can encrypt the data being transferred. It weighs just under 1 pound.
SSK Pocket Cloud F200 1TBMost versatile$96 $136 Save $40
The SSK Pocket Cloud F200 external drive offers wireless storage, along with the ability to be used as a NAS or wired external drive. It has a 3,800mAh inbuilt battery, support for 802.11ac wireless standard that can support two simultaneous streams of 1080p videos. If you’re out and about, you can also activate the Wi-Fi hotspot on the F200 to transfer files between you and your friends, as it supports 10 connections at a time. The SSK Cloud app also allows transfer between iOS, Android, and Windows.
iDiskk 128 GB Photo Stick
This photo stick is so small that it can even fit into the tiny pocket of your jeans. The metal build looks sturdy. This 4-in-1 stick comes with a Lightning port, USB 3.0, USB Type-C, and microUSB ports with a cap to protect each of them, allowing easy backup and transfer of data between your iPhone and other Android or Windows devices. You need to download the iDiskk Photo Bank app, which also allows one-click backup.
PNY Duo Link 64GB
This PNY Duo Link drive offers an unconventional design in the sense that the flat cable connecting the Lightning port to the USB 3.0 port can be bent. It has a strong metallic build, and the cable has a holder to keep it steady in the bent position. The Duo Link 4 app is the software interface that lets you back up your contacts, photos, and videos. The design also makes it easy to charge your iPhone with the PNY Duo Link connected to a power bank or your laptop.
JDTDC Photo Stick 256GBKeychain accessory$60 $72 Save $12
This 3-in-1 flash drive from JDTDC offers a Lightning port, a USB Type-C, and USB 3.0 port. All ports are well protected. The dust cover on the Lightning port offers a metallic ring, which can be attached to your keychain for added protection. The rated read/write speeds are 15 MBs and 10MB/s, respectively, which aren't too impressive. The JD Memory app has to be downloaded to upload/download files from the photo stick to the iPhone.
Yitettti Photo Stick 128GB
If you want a compact photo stick that can also function as your ID cardholder, then the Yitettti flash drive is the one to go for. Made of plastic, the Yitettti drive comes in a thoughtful modular design for the interfaces and the USB Type-A flash drive, all fitting snugly on the credit card-shaped holder. You also get a lanyard to hang around your neck. This can make for an excellent gift for students.
Tekism 128 GB Photo Stick
Tekism 128GB Photo Stick is a well-built flash drive with ample protection for the Lightning port as well as the USB 3.0 port. It comes with a retractable design to reveal the USB 3.0 port. It’s rated at 80 MB/s read speed. It works with the Tekism Disk app, which has design language reminiscent of the early aughts. If you can overcome that, you'll get a decent drive for a super low price.
Look out for the MFi Certified tag
MFi Certified means it’s a product that’s “Made for iPhone/iPod/iPad." Whenever you buy external storage for your iPhone, this certification is required to ensure you don’t damage the iPhone's Lightning ports. Most of the products we list will be MFi-certified. Here are our top picks for external storage for iPhone.
Our top picks for the best external storage for your iPhone in 2023
After spending your hard-earned cash on a new iPhone purchase, you don’t have to drip feed Apple in monthly iCloud fees if you don’t want to. The wide range of portable and not-so-portable external storage options mentioned above offer freedom from the anxiety one feels when the phone storage fills up.
The SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive Luxe is the Editor’s Pick as it offers a well-built drive with quick transfer speeds. The BlanBok+ is a good offering for those on a strict budget. WD My Passport Wireless Pro is meant strictly for professionals who want more than just the ability to reduce storage from their iPhones. If you happen to own an iPhone that is from the iPhone 12 generation and up, then these Magsafe accessories are also something you should consider.