Apple iPhones come in fixed storage configurations, with the most affordable versions offering lower storage. Even though the current generation iPhone 14 Pro starts at 128GB, many older generation iPhones start at 64GB. iOS itself takes up upwards of 10GB of storage. The only way you can ensure you don’t run out of storage on your Apple iPhone is either opting for a higher storage capacity variant or buying the iCloud subscription, which can set you back by $2.99 per month for a 200GB plan.

If you do not want to buy an iCloud subscription and have tried every trick to free up space on your iPhone, the next best option is investing in an external portable storage device. But you can’t just buy any external storage drive; you need Lightning connector compatibility. These products are also called photo sticks as it’s a convenient way to free up space from your iPhone, a lot of which could be taken up by photos or videos. But if you want storage capacities over 1TB, there are external hard drive variants as well that can interface with your iPhone wirelessly.