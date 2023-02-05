The best thing about being in the Android ecosystem is that you get to use phones from different manufacturers who like to put their own spin on the software. Google's Pixel phones, for instance, get exclusives like call screening and Now Playing, whereas the OnePlus phones have the coveted alert slider. It's the same with Samsung phones, too, and the Galaxy S series, in particular, brings a lot of good features to the table. We've seen a lot of these Galaxy S series features come to life over the years, so we decided to highlight some of the best ones in this post.

Not all these features are exclusive to the Samsung Galaxy S series phones, but they were either the first ones to do it or at least the ones to popularize it before they became mainstream. We'll also be looking at both software and hardware features here, so let's dive in!

Samsung DeX

Being able to use a single device as a phone and a desktop or a laptop computer is the ultimate dream, but we're not quite there yet. Sure, the best foldable devices on the market are taking charge to make these ends meet, but they're not fully accessible to everyone. Samsung's DeX, in the meantime, is the closest thing we have to allow us to use our phones as PCs, and it works very well.

Samsung DeX didn't feel like it was going to be a game changer back in 2017 when it debuted with the Galaxy S8 series, but it has evolved into a reliable way to use your smartphone to do things that you'd otherwise only be able to do on a computer. This feature, in case you're wondering, turns Android and OneUI into a desktop operating system that brings additional features, including floating windows, intuitive controls for your apps, and more.

Edge display

Even though the Galaxy Note Edge was the first Samsung phone to introduce us to an edge display, you know, the now common curved edges of a phone screen, it was the Galaxy S6 Edge and the Galaxy S7 Edge that got them right. The single-edge design of the Galaxy Note Edge never really took off, but the company stepped it up by introducing a dual-edge panel with the Galaxy S6 Edge. It was further improved with the Galaxy S7 Edge, so it's safe to say that the Galaxy S series was responsible for making it more usable than a gimmick.

Samsung's Edge Panel feature also got better with the arrival of the dual-edge screen on the Galaxy S6, and that also played a huge role in making these panels more intuitive. This feature is that little tab that stays tucked away on the edge of your Galaxy phone, that when you swipe across it, brings in a vertical pane to access your favorite apps, features, and more, quickly.

Always on display

Samsung introduced an always-on display to its phones with the Galaxy S7 series in 2016. It wasn't the first manufacturer to adopt it, but it's safe to say that its implementation was on-point, and it has now become a mainstay feature of its phones. It was also one of the first manufacturers to bring it to the Android space, with Motorola being the only manufacturer to have a similar feature called "Active Display" for its phones. The always-on display has become one of the most important features now, and even Apple has its own version for its iPhones now.

Space Zoom

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra was the first phone to feature "Space Zoom", which allowed it to offer a combined optical and digital zoom of 100x. Samsung's method of getting 100x zoom wasn't entirely unique when the Galaxy S20 Ultra arrived back in 2020, as Huawei used a similar zoom lens on its P30 Pro to achieve the same results. Samsung's Space Zoom feature still managed to grab a lot of attention back then, and It remains one of the highlights of the current Galaxy S series flagship in 2023. The Space Zoom feature is here to stay, and we can't wait to see how it improves over the next few years.

There are probably a dozen other features that we can highlight in this post, but these are the ones that stand out to show how the Galaxy S series phones shaped the Android experience over the years. All these features are also a part of the current flagship in the Galaxy S series, so you can pick up one of the new Galaxy S23 series phones and try them out. What are some of your favorite features that you've used on the Galaxy S series phones? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments below!