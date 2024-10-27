When sharing files, whether via email, the cloud, or through the old-school style of using a flash drive, you probably want those files to be as small as possible. This saves space on your drive, or it may be required to fit the restrictions of sending files over email.

Regardless, file compression is a pretty important tool to have, and there are plenty of programs that can do it for you. But if you're unsure of what to use, we're here to help. Here are some of the best file compressors you can use on your Windows PC.

PeaZip

The cream of the crop

PeaZip is one of the more popular solutions for handling file compression, and arguably one of the best ones out there. This is a very widely compatible app that does an excellent job compressing files.

In a quick test, we tried compressing a mix of files totaling about 1.63GB into a .7z format using LZMA2 compression and the highest compression factor (aiming for the smallest size). In 1 minute and 11 seconds, PeaZip gave us a file that's 1.50GB in size, nearly the smallest in all of our test, while also being one of the fastest.

Of course, encryption support is also available, with a lot of other compression options at your disposal. PeaZip is also a modern-looking app and it even follows the dark theme setting of your Windows PC, a couple of little touches that help this option stand out from the crowd.

7-Zip

The most popular option

7-Zip's reputation precedes it, and there's very little we can say here that most people don't already know. This free app offers some of the best compression capabilities while also performing it very quickly compared to most of the competition.

In a similar test to the one above, 7-Zip compressed a mix of files totaling 1.63GB in size into a 1.51GB .7z archive, taking just 1 minute and 9 seconds to do it. That's one of the fastest jobs we saw in our tests, though the final size is a little bit larger than other options we tried.

Aside from that 7-Zip offers the ability to encrypt files and it's also great at decompressing files, so it's an easy recommendation. The UI feels somewhat outdated in terms of visual design, and there's no dark mode, but it's still one of the best compressors out there.

WinRAR

A true classic