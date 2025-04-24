Summary
The default Windows File Explorer does the job just fine, but what if you want something a little extra? For instance, you want the File Explorer to do a specific function, but when you look for it, you discover that Microsoft hasn't added it yet (if it ever will). Fortunately, there are plenty of third-party apps that shunt File Explorer out of the way and supply a different experience that adds user-requested features to the app.
There are a handful of File Explorer alternatives you can choose from, and one of the best is simply called "Files." It already has a nice number of features under its belt, but a new update in the preview branch has added a bunch more.
Files gets its v3.9.7 in the Preview branch
You can check out the patch notes for the new update over on the Files website. There's a handful of cool features that arrived with this patch, so let's take a peeka t some of the more important ones.
First, there's a new option that lets you adjust how file sizes are represented. The patch notes don't break down all the options they added, but the above screenshot reveals that you can set it to display sizes in binary, which is pretty interesting. I'd love to see if anyone would make use of the binary option, and their reasons for it.
There's also a handy new notification if you're not making use of the sidebar feature. If there's no active sidebar, Files will give you a nudge to tell you how to add something so you're aware of the feature. It's a nice addition for newcomers to Files so they know they can customize it to their heart's content.
If you want to give these features a go, head over to the Files download page and grab the Insider Preview build specifically. And if you want the full low-down, here are the complete patch notes:
Changes
Refreshed Release Notes experience
We’ve replaced the Release Notes dialog with a dedicated tab that opens automatically after updating Files. This makes it easier to explore what’s new and improved in each release.
Placeholder content for an empty sidebar
When all sidebar sections are hidden, placeholder content is now displayed to improve usability and provide helpful context.
Settings context menu
Right-clicking the settings button now opens a context menu with an option to directly access the settings JSON file.
Customizable size formats
You can now customize how file size units are displayed. This setting is available on the Files & folders settings page, giving you more control over how information is presented.
Automatic encoding detection for ZIP files
We’ve added support for automatic encoding detection when extracting ZIP files. If needed, you can override the encoding manually from the extract archive dialog.
UTF-8 encoding for ZIP creation
When creating ZIP archives, Files now uses UTF-8 encoding by default, ensuring better compatibility across different systems.
Fixes
Updates
- Fixed a crash that would sometimes occur during updates.
Toolbar
- Fixed an issue where toolbar buttons sometimes displayed the wrong icon state.
- Fixed an issue where the extract button was sometimes missing from the toolbar.
- Fixed the menu label for overflow items in the toolbar.
File sorting
- Fixed sorting issues with files containing #-# numbering.
- Fixed an issue where name sorting was case-sensitive.
Git
- Fixed errors that sometimes occurred with shortcuts in Git repositories.
Properties
- Fixed an issue where Cleanup and Format options were incorrectly displayed for Cloud Drives.