Today's best Apple devices have much in common, including the ability to use the company's Find My feature. The tool helps you find supported devices and family and friends who also use Apple products. Find My is also built into various third-party devices and accessories for easy tracking.
For example, you can now find the technology in audio products, backpacks, bicycles, and, yes, even coffee cups. To start, all you need to do is open the Find My app on one of the best iPhones
- Apple
Apple AirTagEditor's Choice
Apple AirTags were the first products to use Find My, and they're still our favorites. These tiny metal and plastic circular devices can attach to anything using an official or third-party key ring, loop, carabiner, or other compatible accessories. Once activated, an AirTag will show you the exact location of your device, whether it be your purse, wallet, or more.
Apple AirPods Pro 2Great music, great design$235 $249 Save $14
Don't let the identical design fool you. The second-generation Apple AirPods Pro offers a lot of changes over their predecessor, including more battery life, Bluetooth 5.3, a MagSafe Charging Case with speaker and lanyard loop, more ear tips, and other features.
- Ember
Ember Technology Ember Travel Mug²Your coffee is always warm$191 $200 Save $9
This popular control mug guarantees that your favorite drink remains warm until you're done. Then, for those times when you misplace the cup somewhere in your home, the built-in Find My technology gets to work, so your next cup of coffee is always near. Look for the product in black and the special (EMBER)RED Edition. It features a touch display, an auto sleep tool, and more.
- Chipolo
Chipolo ONE SpotAirTags alternative
The Apple AirTag and Chipolo ONE Spot are similar, but some distinct differences exist. The Chipolo ONE Spot, for example, has an understated design in matte black that looks every bit like a keyless ignition fob and not a tracker. It also has a built-in ring hole for easier attachment to your favorite items.
- Chipolo
Chipolo Card SpotYour wallet will thank you
The Chipolo Card Spot has all the features of the Chipolo ONE Spot, but it's designed for your wallet. When it gets lost, use the Find My app to locate it by playing a sound or get a notification when it's nearby. It's a great choice for anyone looking for a flat AirTag-like product that still uses the Find My platform.
- VanMoof
VanMoof S5The high-tech e-bike
Ebikes are expensive, and the last thing you want is for yours to get stolen. With this in mind, VanMoof's current models all support Apple Find My, including its newest machine, the VanMoof S5. It provides the perfect ride in town and on your favorite trails, but it will cost you.
- Taurus
Targus Hyperpack ProPremium Pick
Targus' newest product to support Apple Find My, the Hyperpack Pro, isn't the most stylish backpack in the world, but it gets the job done. It offers portability, security, plenty of pockets for carrying essential accessories, such as cables or cords, and up to a 16-inch tablet.
- Targus
Targus Cypress Hero EcoSmart BackpackAnother great bag$92 $98 Save $6
Made from 26 recycled water bottles, the Targus Cypress Hero EcoSmart Backpack has a large main compartment for files and gear and a front, quick-stash pocket for smaller items. In addition, it offers a comfortable carry handle and luggage pass-through trolley strap. It's available in light gray and black.
Find your Find My accessories
The Apple AirTag is the first Find My product of its kind. It can attach to some of your most essential items, such as purses, backpacks, luggage, and more. Meanwhile, if you are a music listener, remember the AirPods Pro 2 have to Find My technology inside. Apple's latest flagship audio product, these second-generation buds, offers beautiful sounds and fantastic battery life. And then there's the Ember Technology Ember Travel Mug 2, which is for anyone who likes excellent, warm coffee and wants to splurge. The cup keeps beverages warm for up to three hours, regardless of location. Is it a purge? Probably so, but it's also practical and should give you years of warm beverages.
I love all of these products, which represent various product categories. It will be interesting to see where Apple's Find My technology goes from here. I bet this list will keep growing as more manufacturers join in on the fun.