First-person shooters have become one of the most popular genres in the gaming industry. This has made studios take a different approach to how they release their games. Most modern multiplayer FPS games follow the free-to-play, live-service model, which means they release the game for free and then make their money back through microtransactions and in-game shops.

For this list, we are focusing on free-to-play online FPS games rather than offline games, as these will always cost money. So, whether you're a newbie to the FPS scene or just looking for a new title to try out, you have more than enough options to choose from, especially on Steam. Look no further, as here are the 10 best FPS games that are free on Steam.

10 Quake Champions

A great game, but not for everyone

If you were an FPS player in the late 1990s and early 2000s, then you have definitely heard of the Quake games before. Although this new title has much better graphics, the gameplay is similar to what made the original titles great. The gunplay might feel basic by today’s FPS standards, but it's still an extremely fun game to jump into and definitely takes its fair share of skill to get good at.

There are a ton of maps, over 16 different characters to choose from, and a slew of different game modes to take part in. There is a smaller community for the game in 2025, but finding games is not difficult, and the game is pretty friendly for newcomers to jump in.

9 Team Fortress 2

Still relevant after 17 years