From some of the best kids smartwatches to the best smartwatches in general, Fitbit is one of the top companies when it comes to making health and wellness-tracking wearables. The Fitbit Charge 5 is one of the best fitness trackers and continues to be a dependable device even today. If you already own a Charge 5 and are now starting to get a little bored with it, it’s time to try some new bands to make it exciting again. The Charge 5 has been officially discontinued as it was replaced by the Charge 6 this year, but thankfully, the bands are interchangeable across both devices. If you’ve not bothered getting a new band for your Charge 5 yet, here’s a list of some of the top bands that are worth checking out.

Looking to wear your Charge 5 for a classy night out? Wearlizer's leather band has you covered for just such occasions. Available in a variety of color combinations, the band features leather straps and a D-shaped metal connector for the Charge 5. The stainless steel buckle further adds to the stylish appeal of this band.

Active users will love the additional breathability offered by the Fitbit Sport band. The band comes in seven colors and is made from a soft, durable silicone material. It's fully water-resistant and can be fastened securely using a double aluminum buckle.

The Mtozon leather band for the Fitbit Charge 5 is our budget alternative to Fitbit's Horween leather strap. This one is available in more colors, and comes in one size covering small and large wrists. The leather is flexible, making it easier to wear, and the white stitching on the boarders of the band gives it a classy look.

The official Fitbit Woven bands are our best pick for eco-conscious users. The REPREVE textile is made from 96% recycled plastic yarn and is also very lightweight. It's available in two sizes and in two designs – Prism Pride and Ocean.

This Milanese loop style band from Surundo features a breathable stainless steel mesh and a magnetic locking system at the tip of the band. It's available in a variety of colors, and makes the Charge 5 look classy on your wrist.

The Maledan slim band for the Fitbit Charge 5 offers ultimate value as it's available as a pack of three. You can choose from a bunch of different colors, so you can have a band for every occasion. The silicone strap is waterproof, soft, and flexible for all-day comfort.

The Fitbit Horween leather band is a premium and sophisticated strap for any formal occasion. Available in Black and Plum shades, the band is made from genuine leather and has an aluminum buckle fastening system. You'll need to be careful with it around water with it being a leather band.

This nylon sport loop band from Kuaguozhe is our top pick for anyone looking to replace the standard band of the Charge 5. It comes in two sizes and many colors. This sport loop band is made of nylon so it's very light, breathable, and easy to wear. The fit is also highly customizable thanks to the use of Velcro.

Our favorite Fitbit Charge 5 bands in 2023

Since there isn't a huge difference between the Fitbit Charge 6 vs the Charge 5, it really doesn't make sense to get the new model if you already own a Charge 5. This, slightly older, but still relevant, fitness tracker offers excellent health monitoring and tracking capabilities in a small and compact body. With the abundance of bands that are still available for it, you could wear it for pretty much any occasion. From our list of the best bands, our favorite is the Kuaguozhe nylon band for its simplicity and economical cost. The band comes in a bunch of different colors, and is comfortable and easy to wear thanks to the Velcro fastening system. If you'll be using the Charge 5 for workouts and heavy activity, it makes sense to invest in Fitbit's own Sport band.

This first-party accessory is a little pricey but you can be assured of good quality and longevity. What makes it so appealing is the numerous perforations on the band which ensures maximum breathability for your skin. It also doesn't hurt that it comes in some flashy, vibrant colors. A fitness band is not something one typically wears to a formal outing, but if you must, you should have a good leather band as part of your collection.

The Mtozon leather band is an excellent wallet-friendly alternative to Fitbit's own leather band. The Mtozon band is available in different colors, so you can get a couple of them to color-match your outfits.