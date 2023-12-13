Sleep is vital for health, but how can you tell you're getting high-quality rest? That's where sleep-tracking fitness trackers and smartwatches come in. Lots of devices claim they can do this, so to help you decide which one to buy, here are eight of our picks for the best fitness trackers for sleep.

Fitbit Charge 6 Best overall Solid sleep and fitness tracking $130 $160 Save $30 The Fitbit Charge 6 is a great overall choice that combines fitness tracker features with sleep tracking, and it even lets you use some Google apps. It's not too costly, either, so you get plenty of value for your money. Pros Tracks sleep and fitness stats

Small and lightweight

Runs some Google apps Cons Sleep tracking requires a subscription

Requires a smartphone $130 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy

The Fitbit Charge 6 is our favorite fitness tracker, and it has earned that spot. This slim and lightweight band can automatically detect when you fall asleep. Then, it can track your sleep, heart rate, and stress to give a fuller picture of your health. Data points include time spent awake, restless periods, and when you're actually asleep. Beyond that, it functions as a full fitness tracker, and it can keep tabs on your workouts. It has special modes for weight lifting, running, yoga, and more, so you'll always have data at your fingertips to track everything.

It's a fitness tracker, but you can run some Google apps on the band itself, such as maps and messaging. It also gets about a week of battery life, so you can fall into bed without worrying about recharging it nightly.

To get full sleep tracking, you will need a subscription, but that is true of other fitness trackers on this list. Plus, it needs a smartphone to sync to, but again that's pretty standard. Overall, this is an excellent sleep and fitness tracker.

Amazfit Band 7 Best value A price-conscious way to track your slumber $45 $50 Save $5 If you don't want to spend a lot but still want a sleep tracker, the Amazfit Band 7 fits the bill. It also boasts some handy extras, including heart rate monitoring, fitness tracking, and blood oxygen saturation. Pros Inexpensive

Tracks sleep and some fitness stats

Slim and lightweight Cons Can't interact with on-screen notifications

Doesn't automatically start tracking workouts $45 at Amazon $50 at Best Buy

For the budget-minded out there, the Amazfit Band 7 can do a lot for very little money. It tracks your sleep automatically, including how long you've slept, what stages of sleep you went through, and gives you an overall sleep score. In the Zepp app, you can see even more detailed data, as well. This is also a fitness tracker, so you can use it during your workouts and get a fuller picture of your health.

And despite its low price, this band has a bright OLED display along with a lightweight and comfortable fit. And if you listen to music while working out, it lets you control playback as well, so you can drift off accompanied by tunes playing through your sleeping headphones.

This is a budget device, so expect more plastic than you'll find in premium bands. Plus, it cannot automatically detect workouts, so you'll have to manually put it in whatever mode you need. But these are small quibbles given its low price.

Garmin Epix 2nd Generation Premium pick Sleep tracking and a whole lot more $800 $960 Save $160 The Garmin Epix (Gen 2) offers plenty of smart features in addition to sleep tracking. If you want a do-it-all smartwatch that's also a fitness tracker, this is it. Pros Tracks sleep, fitness, and much more

Large, bright display

Tight smartphone integration Cons Expensive

Bulky $800 at Amazon

Sleep is vital, and if you have no holds barred in tracking it, then consider the Garmin Epix (2nd Gen). This premium smartwatch automatically detects when you're asleep, and it lets you set what hours you go to bed and wake up for additional insurance. You'll be able to see your total hours slept, stages of sleep, if you've moved around, and get an overall sleep score. It can even track naps. Beyond sleep, you also get a full suit of fitness tracking features, including heart rate, your maximum oxygen consumption during exercise, and more.

The Epix (2nd Gen) has a big, bright screen that is easy to view and interact with. It's also incredibly tough, so rock climbing won't be a worry, for instance. Top that off with NFC payments and music playback, and you get practically everything.

It is no doubt expensive, however. Plus, it can feel bulky, especially if you have small wrists. For the money, though, you get any health tracking metric you can think of.

Apple Watch Series 9 Best for iPhone users Apple-integrated rest monitoring $329 $399 Save $70 For those already in the Apple ecosystem, the Apple Watch Series 9 ties in nicely and tracks your sleep. You also get crash and fall detection for extra peace of mind, while the display is nice and bright. Pros Ties in tightly with the Apple ecosystem

Tracks sleep, fitness, and more

Incldues fall and crash detection Cons Requires and iPhone

Short battery life $329 at Amazon $359 at Best Buy

Apple users immersed in the ecosystem will find the Apple Watch Series 9 slides in nicely with their lifestyle. After all, there is a reason we liked it enough to call it the best smartwatch for Apple users in general. You can wear it in bed, and it will estimate your time in each stage of sleep, your awake periods, and set your sleep schedule. If you want to improve your sleep, you can set goals and see if you're meeting them. You'll get 14 days of data to see how you're doing in the long run. In addition, this smartwatch tracks fitness statistics including heart rate, workouts, and more.

The Apple Watch Series 9 also has handy safety features, including crash and fall detection. Plus, the bright touchscreen lets you interact with apps and notifications.

You will need an iPhone to use the Apple Watch Series 9, so Android users should steer clear. It also gets around 18 hours of battery life in normal use, so you'll have to plan your charging carefully to ensure it can track your sleep. Still, if you have an iPhone, it makes for a rather hiccup-free addition.

Oura Ring Gen 3 Unobtrusive pick A subtle way to track your sleep The Oura Ring Gen 3 is the most discreet fitness tracker you can buy right now. It's one of the most expensive trackers in this collection, but it also supports a long list of features for the price. Pros Elegant design

Tracks fitness stats as well as sleep

Lightweight and unobtrusive Cons Not automatic workout detection

Requires subscription $299 at Oura

If the thought of a band or watch on your wrist seems like something that will get in the way, the Oura Ring Gen 3 is likely what you're looking for. This lightweight ring slides on your finger, but functions like a sleep and fitness tracker. In fact, the Oura Ring Gen 3 was designed as a sleep and rest tracker first. It detects when you're asleep and tracks your movement as well as your skin temperature. Then, it charts your sleep stages, heart rate, and changes in temperature to present you with a full picture of your rest periods.

It can work as a fitness tracker, and thanks to its unobtrusive design, you can keep it on before and after workouts, too. There is no screen, either, so if you want to keep tech out of the bedroom, it's great for that.

The Oura Ring Gen 3 cannot automatically detect workouts, and it has rather basic fitness tracking. Plus, it requires a subscription. Still, if you want a lightweight, minimalist sleep tracker, this ring can do it.

Garmin Venu Sq 2 Battery life pick Track your sleep without recharging The Garmin Venu Sq 2 gives you up to 11 days of battery life when in smartwatch mode, so you can track your sleep for a while without worrying about recharging. It also has a bright AMOLED display and fitness tracking, to boot. Pros Long battery life

Lightweight build

Tracks sleep and other fitness stats Cons Proprietary charger

Notifications do not make noise $250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy

There is nothing better than falling into bed after a long day, and interrupting that to ensure your sleep tracker is charged may defeat the point. The Garmin Venu Sq 2 solves that problem by getting up to 11 days of battery life from one charge. It will automatically detect when you fall asleep and then monitor how it's going. You'll be able to sleep your sleep stages, sleep score, movement, and total hours slept.

In addition, you track your workouts and health metrics, such as cardio, biking, yoga, snowboarding, and more. An integrated GPS helps with navigation and running, plus you can make contactless payments with this watch.

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 uses a proprietary charger, which is an annoying quirk. Also, while notifications do show up on the watch, there is no audible signal, meaning you may miss them. But for 11 days of battery life and solid sleep tracking, this watch does everything it should and then some.

Withings Sleep Mat Non-wearable pick Track your sleep without wearing anything $118 $130 Save $12 If you don't want to bother with wearing anything, the Withings Sleep Mat lies between your box spring mattress and tracks your sleep for you. It's slim and comfortable to lie on top of, so you won't be bothered at night, either. Pros Tracks sleep without requiring bands or rings

Easily fits between your mattress and spring box

Collects detailed data and stats Cons Requires a nearby outlet

May take a while to sync with your phone $118 at Best Buy

If the thought of even a ring on your finger is too much, consider the Withings Sleep Mat. This slim mat slides between your box spring and mattress, so you'll hardly feel it. It tracks your heart rate, sleep cycles, and can even detect snoring. You'll be able to check your sleep quality, duration, depth, and more in its companion app.

This mat is also able to tie into your IFTTT home automation setup. That means you can set the light to turn off automatically when you slide into bed and adjust your smart thermostat, for instance.

You will need an outlet nearby to use the Withings Sleep Mat, and it is not a fitness tracker. But it does exactly what it says, and you'll never have to worry about charging any batteries or wearing anything.

Withings ScanWatch 2 Stylish pick A smartwatch that doesn't look the part The Withings ScanWatch 2 is a smartwatch that does not look like a smartwatch. It offers fitness and sleep tracking with a classic design that is sure to compliment any outfit. Pros Elegant design

Tracks sleep, fitness, and more

Comfortable to wear Cons Small display

Needs a phone for full functionality

No GPS $350 at Best Buy

For the style-minded out there, the Withings Scanwatch 2 offers an alternative to flashy smartwatches. It features a classic analog watch face, but it still has smart features. Just wear your watch to bed, and it will automatically track your rest. In the companion app you can see your stats, including your sleep score, sleep duration, any interruptions, and heart rate.

This is also a fitness tracker, so it can keep tabs on your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, temperature, and other stats. It's also comfortable to wear for days on end and to bed.

Do note that this smartwatch makes a tradeoff with its small screen, so you will need your phone handy to truly interact with its smart features. That is also the case because it has no built-in GPS. Still, if you want a stylish watch that looks great at the office or a dinner party, then the Withings Scanwatch 2 fits the bill.

Best fitness trackers for sleep: The bottom line

For most people, the Fitbit Charge 6 is a great sleep tracker and fitness tracker all in one. If you don't want to spend a lot, then the Amazfit Band 7 can do many of the same things with a less-premium build. And if you want to go all out, there's the Garmin Epix (2nd Gen), which tracks sleep and almost everything else, too.