If you've picked up a Flipper Zero and are looking to make it an even better product, there are some key accessories that you can pick up for it. Some are functional, some are stylistic, but all are must-haves for anyone who wants to start their journey into the world of penetration testing on the go.

The Flipper Zero can be used for a ton of different projects, and for testing things like your home security it's a must-have. It can also teach you a lot about the technology and the communication protocols used in the world around you, making it an excellent education device too.

WiFi Devboard for Flipper Zero The WiFi Devboard for the Flipper Zero gives it Wi-Fi functionality. It can be used to host web portals, sniff authentication packets, and do anything you would expect a Wi-Fi-enabled device to do. It's pretty inexpensive for what you get, too! $37 at Amazon

Video Game Module for Flipper Zero The Video Game Module for the Flipper Zero adds an HDMI output and game support, turning the Flipper Zero into a mini handheld gaming computer... of sorts. It's more gimmicky than anything else, but it's even more functionality you can add to an already fantastic product. $49 at Flipper

Silicone Case for Flipper Zero The Silicone Case for the Flipper Zero is the best way to protect your new Flipper product. It offers drop protection, protection from scratches, and the "ФЛИППЕР" on the front means "Flipper" in Russian, written in the Cyrillic alphabet. $26 at Amazon

Prototyping boards for Flipper Zero If you want to develop your own add-ons for the Flipper Zero using the GPIO ports, then the prototyping boards for the Flipper Zero are a must-have. This comes with two small breakout boards and one large breakout board, and they work even with the official silicone case on. The pin headers are included but aren't soldered, giving you full control over whatever you build. $19 at Amazon

Flipper Zero screen protectors If you want to protect your Flipper Zero's screen, then there's no better option than getting a pack of three screen protectors. It's designed to be brought with you everywhere, so it's likely that at some point you'll scratch the screen. Get ahead of that and use these with your new purchase. $20 at Amazon

PNY 32GB Elite microSDHC card A cheap microSD card will do the trick, and you don't need a lot of storage. That's why this 32GB SD card from PNY is the perfect option to use with your Flipper Zero. $9 at Amazon

The Flipper Zero has a ton of options

If you recently picked up a Flipper Zero and are wondering where to start, the number of options available to you can be overwhelming. I picked up a WiFi Devboard and a 32GB microSD card to start, but I'm considering picking up a prototyping board to do more hardware stuff. You definitely need a microSD card with the Flipper Zero as otherwise you won't be able to update it or do a whole lot, but the rest here is more or less optional. We definitely recommend picking up a case or a screen protector, and the video game module could be a lot of fun if you want to pick up more, too.

All of these accessories are useful to the right person, so check them out and see what you think!