Flow Launcher has become one of my favorite Windows apps ever since I tried it a couple of months back, and I highly recommend it to anyone wanting to get things done faster using their keyboard. Flow is already extremely useful out of the box, but what makes it so special is the fact that it can be extended massively through the multitude of available plug-ins.

In fact, all of Flow Launcher's features are technically powered by plug-ins; many of them are just preinstalled with the app itself. But I wanted to highlight some extra plug-ins that don't come preinstalled and that you should absolutely consider adding to your Flow Launcher arsenal. These plug-ins help you get things done that much faster without having to move your hands away from the keyboard, and I highly recommend each and every one.

10 MediaControl

Can't get much clearer than this

Do you want to have media controls directly on your keyboard but your board doesn't include them? Well, that's where the MediaControl plug-in comes in. It does exactly what you'd expect, giving you quick controls for play/pause, next track, or previous track.

There really isn't much to be said here, other than it's a simple and quick way to control your media playback using the keyboard, even without dedicated keys.

pm install mediacontrol

9 Timer

Who needs the Clock app anyway?

Another very simple plug-in, Timer is a great replacement for using the Clock app in Windows 11, which isn't really easy to control with the keyboard. All you need to do is type in timer (or another keyword of your choice) followed by the number of minutes you want the timer to be for.

Of course, you can also add the unit of time you want to use after the number, so you can more easily set a timer for a few seconds, hours, or even days. It's a pretty flexible and easy to use timer that works with just the keyboard, and that's a win in my book.

pm install timer

8 General Converter

Not ideal, but it works