The Fourth of July weekend is quickly approaching, and if you're lucky enough to get some extra time off, that hopefully means being able to spend the long weekend with family and good friends, along with enjoying some great food.

we've picked out some of our absolute favorite promotions for this upcoming holiday so that you can save big on some of the best laptops, earbuds, tablets, and more.

Best laptop deals

When it comes to laptops, there are a variety of options to choose from. Now, you can go with something lightweight, but you're going to be losing out on some power here, since a majority of these types of laptops don't have a dedicated graphics card. Of course, a graphics card isn't always going to be necessary, and should really only be needed if you're working with graphically intensive applications like photo and video editing software or playing games. The options below are going to be some of our favorites, but you can also check out the full list from Best Buy to see if there's anything else that catches your eyes.

HP Envy x360 15 (2024) $750 $1100 Save $350 A fantastic convertible laptop that's powered by Intel's Core Ultra 7 processor that's paired with 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage. $750 at Best Buy

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) $1300 $1600 Save $300 The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is powered by AMD's Ryzen 9 8945HS processor paired with 16GB RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. It also has a 14-inch OLED 120Hz screen and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. $1300 at Best Buy

MacBook Pro 14 (M3, 2023) $1699 $1999 Save $300 The MacBook Pro is a content creator's dream and features a powerful Apple M3 chip, 18GB RAM, and 1TB of internal storage. $1699 at Best Buy (14 inches)

HP Envy 16 (2023) $1000 $1500 Save $500 If you're looking for a large display, you can't go wrong with the Envy 16. The laptop has a large 16-inch screen and is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor that's paired with 16GB RAM. In addition, the laptop has 1TB of internal storage and packs an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. $1000 at Best Buy

Alienware M16 R2 Gaming Laptop $1450 $1850 Save $400 The Alienware M16 gaming laptop delivers with its Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. Furthermore, the laptop has a 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz screen and GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. $1450 at Best Buy

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i $1800 $2000 Save $200 This unique dual-screen laptop features two 13.3-inch OLED displays and is powered by Intel's Core Ultra 7 processor that is paired with 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. $1800 at Best Buy

Dell XPS 16 $2500 $3050 Save $550 The Dell XPS 16 packs a Core Ultra 9 processor that's paired with 32GB RAM and has a 1TB SSD. The laptop also has a 16.3-inch OLED display and an Nvidia RTX 4060 graphics card. $2500 at Best Buy

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus $349 $499 Save $150 The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus is a convertible laptop with a 13th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. $349 at Best Buy

Acer Chromebook Plus 515 $299 $399 Save $100 This laptop features a 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. Furthermore, it has a 15.6-inch screen and a 1080p webcam. $299 at Best Buy

Best PC component deals

If you're looking to improve the performance of your PC or laptop, getting a good SSD or upgrading the memory in your device is going to be an awesome solution. The great thing is that there are some really good parts here that are on sale, which means, no matter which one you choose, you're going to be getting some great bang for your buck. The Samsung 990 Pro is one of our favorite SSDs, while the Crucial P3 is a great budget option. And if you just want lots of storage space and aren't concerned about the speed all that much, then the Samsung 870 Evo is going to be a great buy.

Best TV deals

If you're looking to improve your entertainment setup at home, there's no better time to buy, with plenty of great deals on some of our favorite TVs. If you're looking for the best image quality, you can't go wrong with LG's C3 OLED TV, and if you just want lots of screen real estate, the Hisense U8 100-inch TV is going to be right up your alley. Of course, the Toshiba C350 model is another great model if you're looking to go big on a budget, and the Samsung QN90C is going to be another great choice if you're looking for great picture quality.

Best wireless headphones and earbuds deals

There's nothing like the feeling of listening to your favorite tunes while on the go, especially if you have a great pair of headphones and earbuds. Of course, not everyone is looking to spend hundreds of dollars, so we've found some great options that start at just $40. When it comes to sound, these are all going to provide a good experience, but if you're looking to really get some robust audio, you'll want to gravitate towards the headphones, which tend to provide a fuller and richer sound when compared to earbuds. Of course, if you're looking to go compact, then earbuds are going to be the only choice. And while the audio is still going to be pretty good, you may want to invest in a set that has ANC, like the Bose QuietComfort II, in order to get the best experience possible.

Best tablet deals

If you're looking for something to bridge the gap from a laptop to a smartphone, then a tablet is going to be the way to go. Those looking for the best performance possible will want to keep their eye on the iPad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Both of these tablets have the power to transform into a productivity machine when combined with the right accessories. And if you just want something that's going to be great for web browsing, light gaming, and anything else, well, the iPad Air and Samsung Tab S9 FE are going to be fantastic options.

Best smartwatch deals

