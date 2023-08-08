The Framework Laptop 13 is one of the best upgradeable laptops around. Every part of this unique device can be upgraded or repaired with fully modular construction. Because of this, every year, you have the option to update its internals to keep it apace with the best laptops , as the computing module can be swapped out for a selection of the latest and greatest chips. What's more, ports and expansion cards can be swapped, the keyboard can be changed, and the user can adjust the look. Even the best devices can be better with the right accessories, and we’ve rounded up a selection to make the Framework Laptop even better.

The Framework Laptop comes with the Framework Screwdriver, which has a double-sided T5 and PH0 bit to do any maintenance on the device, plus a spudger side for leverage. If you lose that, you'll want a fully featured and high quality bits set like this one from iFixit.

You don't have to spend a small fortune for quality ANC, as these OnePlus Nord Buds 2 demonstrate aptly. They have 12.4mm titanium drivers for impressive sound, and an IP55 water and dust rating for protection from sweat and dirt.

Shut out the distractions of the world with the class-leading active noise cancelation of the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones. They also feature crystal clear hands-free calling for meetings, and inbuilt Alexa for voice assistant help.

The inbuilt Full HD 1080p webcam on the Framework Laptop is good enough, but sometimes you want a little more quality for those important meetings. The StreamCam is also Full HD, but it adds autofocus to keep you in perfect clarity in the frame.

Ever felt slowed down by using a touchpad? Yeah, me too so that's why I always pack one of Logitech's productivity mice with me. The MX Anywhere 3S tracks on almost every surface, and the quiet clicks mean it won't disturb anyone nearby.

The keyboard on the Framework isn't bad, but laptop-style keys aren't for everyone. Add the crisp, accurate feel of mechanical keyboard switches to your setup with this ultra-slim wireless keyboard from Keychron, and never miss a stroke. It's also easily carried for productivity wherever you are.

Add another 18 ports to your laptop, and turn it into a true desktop replacement with this Thunderbolt 4 dock from CalDigit. It'll charge your laptop while adding five USB-A, three USB-C, two more Thunderbolt 4, 2.5GbE Ethernet, DisplayPort, SD Card readers, and more.

It's never a bad idea to have external storage for backups of important documents, even when your laptop has removable SSD modules. This rugged external SSD from SanDisk has 1TB of storage space and will be protected from bumps and falls, as it has no moving parts inside.

You don't have to spend a small fortune to add a second screen for productivity. This 24-inch monitor from HP might only output 1080p resolution, but it'll give you more screen space to spread documents or research, so you don't need to flick between programs so often.

Match your laptop with this premium Quad HD monitor, with coverage of 100% of the sRGB gamut, and a factory calibration that is Calman Verified. It has HDMI input and USB-C for whichever Framework modules you have installed at the time, and a USB hub for extra ports.

For power on the go, nothing beats having a large-capacity power bank at hand. This model has a whopping 20,000mAh of capacity, two USB-C outputs, two USB-A outputs, and up to 65W to charge up your laptop at full speed.

This charging brick can output 100W of power from each of the USB-C sockets, so it can supply the 65W this laptop needs with spare capacity. It also has two USB-A sockets for accessory charging, and takes up less space thanks to GaN technology.

The Framework Laptop is a wonder of modularity, but the outside is kinda boring looking. Jazz things up with your choice of ultra-thin skins from dbrand and give your notebook as much personality as you want.

We're big fans of Tomtoc laptop sleeves, and this shoulder bag for 14-inch notebooks will safely stow the Framework laptop. While the laptop has a 13-inch screen, it's a 3:2 ratio, so you'll need a larger bag like this one to fit.

The Sewell MOS Reach C power adapter is designed to go in the company's MOS Reach V4 backpack to provide power to one 60W USB-C port and three USB-A ports. It'll help keep a laptop like Framework's and other devices topped up while traveling.

The Sewell MOS Pack V4 is a slim, stylish commuter backpack with a secret weapon. One of the interior pockets has Velcro harnesses for charging bricks, power banks, and cable management, so you can plug in your laptop and charge it on the go.

The Framework Laptop 13 is one of our favorite 13-inch laptops, as the versatility and eco-friendliness of the modular construction are great. While you can get many modules from Framework to enhance the notebook, sometimes that’s not enough. With my laptops, I prefer to use a docking station to add extra ports and functionality, so I’m not hunting for multiple adapters. Protecting the laptop in transit is also important to me, as I'm prone to dropping devices. The internal charging functionality of the MOS Pack V4 appeals to keep things charged up while moving between places. I also like to have over-ear headphones with quality ANC, so I can work undisturbed by the noises around me while listening to music.

If your workflow depends on multiple screens, you might find using the inbuilt touchpad limiting. In that case, a keyboard from Keychron and a mouse from Logitech will have you back to peak productivity in no time. All of these accessories will work brilliantly with your Framework Laptop 13.