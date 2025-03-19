Adobe software is often the go-to for creative projects. With Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro being some of the most popular Adobe tools, you might wonder if there are other better tools available elsewhere. There are plenty of features in Adobe that make me wish I used open-source tools instead, but open-source isn’t the only option if you’re making the switch from Adobe software. There are closed-source Adobe alternatives among a mix of creative software options, including the Affinity Suite. Some of the most popular Adobe software have great alternative options that offer as good as Adobe’s results. You don’t have to forgo quality in your results just by avoiding paying for an Adobe subscription.

5 Blender is better than After Effects

It isn't a direct comparison, though