If you don't maintain the hardware and software of your new Mac, then it may not last you long. And while macOS Sonoma offers great system protections by default, some users prefer installing dedicated antivirus software to dodge potential risks. Fortunately, there are plenty of free antivirus apps out there, so you don't even have to spend a buck on one.

1 Malwarebytes

Combats malware, viruses, and spyware

Source: Malwarebytes

Malwarebytes is one of the best free antivirus apps for Mac, as it offers more than just virus scanning. It also hunts for malware and spyware to prevent others from spying on or damaging your data. And even if your Mac is already infected, Malwarebytes should be able to handle fixing it.

While Malwarebytes is free to download and use, it has limited functionality. To take advantage of more advanced features, you can optionally opt for the paid version. It includes identity protection, ransomware detection, fake website identification, and much more. Nonetheless, the free version should cater to basic needs just fine. Furthermore, it offers other free tools as separate downloads, including a Browser Guard extension to make your web browsing sessions more private and safe.

2 Bitdefender

It can dig into archived files, too

Close

Bitdefender is another excellent, free antivirus software for Mac. Not only does it detect macOS viruses, but it also hunts Windows ones, too. So, if you're handling Windows files on your Mac for any reason, it should alert you about detected threats. That's not to mention that it also scans the inside of certain archive file types, such as ZIP, RAR, and even PDF.

So, if a virus has been hidden deep in a compressed folder, it may be able to detect it anyway. Once it detects a threat, it should quarantine it to stop it from activating or causing any damage to the system or your files. Do note that all of these features work for free, and the app offers no in-app purchases. Nonetheless, the company offers other premium tools if you're interested in a more advanced experience.

3 Avast

Six-layered security

Source: Avast

Avast is great free antivirus software thanks to its six-layered security system. First, you've got the smart scanner that digs into well-hidden corners on your Mac. Secondly, it runs a cloud-based analysis when it detects a suspicious file. And if any of your apps start behaving suspiciously, it will alert you. It also notifies you when you attempt to access suspicious files before you open them. It can even scan your Mac while the system is off, which could contribute to better malware detection. Lastly, it offers a quarantine feature to isolate suspicious files from the rest of the system and your data. It truly is a well-rounded antivirus app.

If you're interested in some more advanced features, such as defense against ransomware, zero-day threats, and Wi-Fi vulnerabilities, then you can optionally opt for the paid version.

4 AVG

With online protections, too

Source: AVG

AVG is also a solid antivirus for macOS, and it doesn't cost anything. Thanks to its always-on status, it scans your machine at all times to detect viruses and malware. And to ensure you're protected against the latest threats, it automatically updates itself in the background to maximize your security. That's not to mention that it also offers online protection tools for safer web browsing and emailing. If you're interested in banking and ransomware protections, you can opt for the paid version. Otherwise, the free version works fine for virus and malware detection.

5 Avira

Includes free VPN and password manager

Source: Avira

Lastly, we've got Avira, which notably offers a password manager and VPN access as part of the package. So it can clear junk files, scan your Mac for adware, spyware, and ransomware, generate and store your passwords, and shield 500MB's worth of your monthly online activity with its VPN — all for free. It also provides some of the features other antivirus apps offer, such as real-time monitoring, cloud analysis, and quarantining. Similar to some of the other antivirus apps on this list, it offers optional paid services for those looking for more advanced and comprehensive types of digital protection.

There are plenty of free antivirus apps for macOS

As our list reveals, there are several antivirus apps that you can download on your Mac for free. While installing antivirus software may help detect macOS threats, the OS itself offers similar tools. So, for example, when you download a file from the web, macOS typically scans it automatically before you run it. So, if you use your Mac responsibly and avoid shady or illegal web activity, you should be safe. Nonetheless, many free antivirus software options are available out there for you to pick from.