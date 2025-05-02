If you’re diving into DIY laser engraving, expensive software shouldn’t limit your creativity. Thankfully, several free design tools pack serious power without the price tag. Whether prepping vector files for engraving or cleaning up images for photo burns, these tools can help you streamline your workflow and improve the final product.

5 Inkscape is a vector beast — totally free

Create and edit SVG files with professional precision