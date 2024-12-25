Gaming doesn’t have to break the bank, especially when you have Steam’s incredible library of free-to-play games. Whether you’re into first-person shooters, strategy games, or fantasy worlds, Steam offers something for everyone.

Here are the top eight free-to-play games on Steam you can download and enjoy on your PC without spending a dime.

I have tested these games on my medium-end laptop, which has Windows 11, 8GB RAM, a 4GB Intel integrated graphics card, and a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor. All games worked flawlessly, with only startup issues with Marvel Rivals. If you face any such problem, install or transfer your games to an external hard disk for the best results.

8 Counter-Strike 2

An iconic first-person shooter with a modern twist

The Counter-Strike series has been one of the most popular FPS shooting games, and Counter-Strike 2 has continued to its legendary reputation. If you don’t know it, it’s a team-based game where the players engage in head-to-head battles between terrorists and counter-terrorists. You can select from a variety of weapons like pistols, snipers, SMGs, and more. Counter-Strike 2 runs on the Source 2 engine, providing improvement in graphics, better physics, and better gameplay. Apart from classic maps, you also get some new maps, improved maps, and more.

It’s the best game to play if you have your gang come over for a night out at your place. The game is easy to adapt to for even a new player.

Counter-Strike 2 See at Steam

7 Marvel Rivals

Play your favorite Marvel superheroes in one-on-one battles